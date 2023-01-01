Using Prisma Client in a Next.js project in a monorepo setup

$ Prisma Client could not locate the Query Engine for runtime "debian-openssl-3.0.x".

We detected that you are using Next.js, learn how to fix this: https://pris.ly/d/engine-not-found-nextjs.

This is likely caused by tooling that has not copied "libquery_engine-debian-openssl-3.0.x.so.node" to the deployment folder.

Ensure that you ran `prisma generate` and that "libquery_engine-debian-openssl-3.0.x.so.node" has been copied to "generated/client".

We would appreciate if you could take the time to share some information with us.