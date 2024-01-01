On this page

Prisma Postgres®

Prisma Postgres is a managed PostgreSQL database service that easily lets you create a new database, interact with it through Prisma ORM, and build applications that start small and cheap but can scale to millions of users.

It supports the following workflows:

Schema migrations and queries (via Prisma ORM)

Connection pooling and caching (via Prisma Accelerate )

) Real-time database change events (via Prisma Pulse )

warning Prisma Postgres is currently in Early Access and not yet suitable for production use. It doesn't perform any automated backups and thus there's a risk of total data loss.

The easiest way to get started with Prisma Postgres is the Quickstart.

Here's an overview of the technical details of your Prisma Postgres instances:

PostgreSQL version : 16

: 16 Storage: Max 1GB

Prisma Postgres uses a unique architecture to deliver unmatched efficiency, safety and ease of use. It is deployed on bare metal servers using unikernels (think: "hyper-specialized operating systems").

Learn more about the architecture in our announcement article .

Prisma Postgres has a pay-as-you-go pricing model for storage and queries and is billed through Prisma Accelerate and Pulse. More details on our pricing page.

Here's a list of limitations that Prisma Postgres currently has. All of these are temporary and will be lifted in the future.

Prisma Postgres doesn't perform automated backups yet. Hence, there's a risk of total data loss.

You can only interact with Prisma Postgres through Prisma Accelerate's connection pool using HTTP. This means:

You have to use Prisma ORM with the Accelerate Client extension to interact with Prisma Postgres from your application. Other ORMs and DB libraries like TypeORM, Sequelize or knex.js are not yet supported.

You have to use Prisma Studio if you want to visually explore and edit your data. Other database GUIs like Postico or TablePlus are not yet supported.

It's not yet possible to configure the size and resource allocation of your Prisma Postgres instance. All instances will have the same technical details, regardless of the pricing plan you chose.

Prisma Postgres is gradually rolled out in new regions. If it is not yet available in your preferred region, you can get notified when it becomes available by selecting the respective region in the Region dropdown when setting up your Prisma Postgres instance in the PDP Console.