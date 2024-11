On this page

Prisma Postgres®

Prisma Postgres is a managed PostgreSQL database service that easily lets you create a new database, interact with it through Prisma ORM, and build applications that start small and cheap but can scale to millions of users.

It supports the following workflows:

Schema migrations and queries (via Prisma ORM)

Connection pooling and caching (via Prisma Accelerate )

) Real-time database change events (via Prisma Pulse )

warning Prisma Postgres is currently in Early Access and not yet suitable for production use. It doesn't perform any automated backups and thus there's a risk of total data loss.

The easiest way to get started with Prisma Postgres is the Quickstart.