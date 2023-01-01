Deploy to Cloudflare Workers & Pages

This section provides database-specific instructions for deploying a Cloudflare Worker with Prisma ORM.

We'll use the default User model for the example below:

If you don't have that yet, you can run these commands:

As a prerequisite for the following section, you need to have a Cloudflare Worker running locally and the Prisma CLI installed.

PostgreSQL (traditional)

If you are using a traditional PostgreSQL database that's accessed via TCP and the pg driver, you need to:

use the @prisma/adapter-pg database adapter (via the driverAdapters Preview feature)

database adapter (via the Preview feature) set node_compat = true in wrangler.toml (see the Cloudflare docs )

If you are running into a size issue and can't deploy your application because of that, you can use our slimmer variant of the pg driver package @prisma/pg-worker and the @prisma/adapter-pg-worker adapter that belongs to it.

@prisma/pg-worker is an optimized and lightweight version of pg that is designed to be used in a Worker. It is a drop-in replacement for pg and is fully compatible with Prisma ORM.

1. Configure Prisma schema & database connection First, ensure that the database connection is configured properly. In your Prisma schema, set the url of the datasource block to the DATABASE_URL environment variable. You also need to enable the driverAdapters feature flag: schema.prisma 1 generator client { 2 provider = "prisma-client-js" 3 previewFeatures = [ "driverAdapters" ] 4 } 5 6 datasource db { 7 provider = "postgresql" 8 url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" ) 9 } Next, you need to set the DATABASE_URL environment variable to the value of your database connection string. You'll do this in a file called .dev.vars used by Cloudflare: .dev.vars 1 DATABASE_URL = "postgresql://admin:mypassword42@somehost.aws.com:5432/mydb" Because the Prisma CLI by default is only compatible with .env files, you can adjust your package.json with the following script that loads the env vars from .dev.vars . You can then use this script to load the env vars before executing a prisma command. Add this script to your package.json : package.json 1 { 2 3 "scripts" : { 4 + "env" : "dotenv -e .dev.vars" 6 } , 7 8 } Now you can execute Prisma CLI commands as follows while ensuring that the command has access to the env vars in .dev.vars : $ npm run env -- npx prisma

2. Install dependencies Next, install the required packages: $ npm install @prisma/adapter-pg $ npm install pg $ npm install @types/pg --save-dev # if you're using TypeScript

3. Set node_compat = true in wrangler.toml In your wrangler.toml file, add the following line: wrangler.toml 1 node_compat = true Note: For Cloudflare Pages, using node_compat is not officially supported. If you want to use pg in Cloudflare Pages, you can find a workaround here .

4. Migrate your database schema (if applicable) If you ran npx prisma init above, you need to migrate your database schema to create the User table that's defined in your Prisma schema (if you already have all the tables you need in your database, you can skip this step): $ npm run env -- npx prisma migrate dev --name init

5. Use Prisma Client in your Worker to send a query to the database Here is a sample code snippet that you can use to instantiate PrismaClient and send a query to your database: import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client' import { PrismaPg } from '@prisma/adapter-pg' import { Pool } from 'pg' export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { const pool = new Pool ( { connectionString : env . DATABASE_URL } ) const adapter = new PrismaPg ( pool ) const prisma = new PrismaClient ( { adapter } ) const users = await prisma . user . findMany ( ) const result = JSON . stringify ( users ) return new Response ( result ) } , }

6. Run the Worker locally To run the Worker locally, you can run the wrangler dev command: $ npx wrangler dev