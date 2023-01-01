Deploy to Cloudflare Workers & Pages
This page covers everything you need to know to deploy an app with Prisma ORM to a or to .
General considerations when deploying to Cloudflare Workers
This section covers general things you need to be aware of when deploying to Cloudflare Workers or Pages and are using Prisma ORM, regardless of the database provider you use.
Using an edge-compatible driver
When deploying a Cloudflare Worker that uses Prisma ORM, you need to use an edge-compatible driver and its respective driver adapter for Prisma ORM.
The edge-compatible drivers for Cloudflare Workers and Pages are:
- uses HTTP to access the database
- uses HTTP to access the database
- (
pg) uses Cloudflare's
connect()(TCP) to access the database
- is used to access Turso databases
There's on the
node-mysql2 driver which will enable access to traditional MySQL databases from Cloudflare Workers and Pages in the future as well.
Note: Prisma Accelerate enables you to access any database from any edge function provider. No edge-compatible driver is necessary.
Setting your database connection URL as an environment variable
First, ensure that the
DATABASE_URL is set as the
url of the
datasource in your Prisma schema:
datasource db {provider = "postgresql" // this might also be `mysql` or another value depending on your databaseurl = env("DATABASE_URL")}
Development
When using your Worker in development, you can configure your database connection via the locally.
Assuming you use the
DATABASE_URL environment variable from above, you can set it inside
.dev.vars as follows:
.dev.vars
1DATABASE_URL="your-database-connection-string"
In the above snippet,
your-database-connection-string is a placeholder that you need to replace with the value of your own connection string, for example:
.dev.vars
1DATABASE_URL="postgresql://admin:mypassword42@somehost.aws.com:5432/mydb"
Note that the
.dev.vars file is not compatible with
.env files which are typically used by Prisma ORM.
This means that you need to make sure that Prisma ORM gets access to the environment variable when needed, e.g. when running a Prisma CLI command like
prisma migrate dev.
There are several options for achieving this:
- Run your Prisma CLI commands using to specify from where the CLI should read the environment variable, for example:$dotenv -e .dev.vars -- npx prisma migrate dev
- Create a script in
package.jsonthat reads
.dev.varsvia . You can then execute
prismacommands as follows:
npm run env -- npx prisma migrate dev. Here's a reference for the script:package.json1"scripts": { "env": "dotenv -e .dev.vars" }
- Duplicate the
DATABASE_URLand any other relevant env vars into a new file called
.envwhich can then be used by Prisma ORM.
Note: If you're using an approach that requires
dotenv, you need to have the package installed. You can do this e.g. by using this command to install the package locally in your project:
npm install -D dotenv-cli.
Production
When deploying your Worker to production, you'll need to set the database connection using the
wrangler CLI:
$npx wrangler secret put DATABASE_URL
The command is interactive and will ask you to enter the value for the
DATABASE_URL env var as the next step in the terminal.
Note: This command requires you to be authenticated, and will ask you to log in to your Cloudflare account in case you are not.
Size limits on free accounts
Cloudflare has a . If your application bundle with Prisma ORM exceeds that size, we recommend upgrading to a paid Worker plan or using Prisma Accelerate to deploy your application.
If you're running into this problem with
pg and the
@prisma/adapter-pg package, you can replace the
pg with the custom package and use the adapter that belongs to it.
@prisma/pg-worker is an optimized and lightweight version of
pg that is designed to be used in a Worker. It is a drop-in replacement for
pg and is fully compatible with Prisma ORM.
Deploying a Next.js app with
@cloudflare/next-on-pages
Cloudflare offers an option to run Next.js apps on Cloudflare Pages with , see the for instructions.
Based on some testing, we found the following:
- You can deploy using the PlanetScale Serverless Driver.
- Neon currently doesn't work because of a probable bug in
@cloudflare/next-on-pages(see and ).
- Traditional PostgreSQL deployments using
pgdon't work because
pgitself currently does not work on
@cloudflare/next-on-pages(see ).
Feel free to reach out to us on if you find that anything has changed about this.
Set
PRISMA_CLIENT_FORCE_WASM=1 when running locally with
node
Some frameworks (e.g. ) use
node instead of
wrangler for running Workers locally. If you're using such a framework or are running your Worker locally with
node for another reason, you need to set the
PRISMA_CLIENT_FORCE_WASM environment variable:
export PRISMA_CLIENT_FORCE_WASM=1
Database-specific considerations & examples
This section provides database-specific instructions for deploying a Cloudflare Worker with Prisma ORM.
Prerequisites
As a prerequisite for the following section, you need to have a Cloudflare Worker running locally and the Prisma CLI installed.
If you don't have that yet, you can run these commands:
$npm create cloudflare@latest prisma-cloudflare-worker-example -- --type hello-world$cd prisma-cloudflare-worker-example$npm install prisma --save-dev$npx prisma init
We'll use the default
User model for the example below:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @uniquename String?}
PostgreSQL (traditional)
If you are using a traditional PostgreSQL database that's accessed via TCP and the
pg driver, you need to:
- use the
@prisma/adapter-pgdatabase adapter (via the
driverAdaptersPreview feature)
- set
node_compat = truein
wrangler.toml(see the )
If you are running into a size issue and can't deploy your application because of that, you can use our slimmer variant of the
pg driver package and the adapter that belongs to it.
@prisma/pg-worker is an optimized and lightweight version of
pg that is designed to be used in a Worker. It is a drop-in replacement for
pg and is fully compatible with Prisma ORM.
1. Configure Prisma schema & database connection
First, ensure that the database connection is configured properly. In your Prisma schema, set the
url of the
datasource block to the
DATABASE_URL environment variable. You also need to enable the
driverAdapters feature flag:
schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3 previewFeatures = ["driverAdapters"]4}56datasource db {7 provider = "postgresql"8 url = env("DATABASE_URL")9}
Next, you need to set the
DATABASE_URL environment variable to the value of your database connection string. You'll do this in a file called
.dev.vars used by Cloudflare:
.dev.vars
1DATABASE_URL="postgresql://admin:mypassword42@somehost.aws.com:5432/mydb"
Because the Prisma CLI by default is only compatible with
.env files, you can adjust your
package.json with the following script that loads the env vars from
.dev.vars. You can then use this script to load the env vars before executing a
prisma command.
Add this script to your
package.json:
package.json
1{2 // ...3 "scripts": {4 // ....+ "env": "dotenv -e .dev.vars"6 },7 // ...8}
Now you can execute Prisma CLI commands as follows while ensuring that the command has access to the env vars in
.dev.vars:
$npm run env -- npx prisma
2. Install dependencies
Next, install the required packages:
$npm install @prisma/adapter-pg$npm install pg$npm install @types/pg --save-dev # if you're using TypeScript
3. Set
node_compat = true in
wrangler.toml
In your
wrangler.toml file, add the following line:
wrangler.toml
1node_compat = true
Note: For Cloudflare Pages, using
node_compatis not officially supported. If you want to use
pgin Cloudflare Pages, you can find a workaround .
4. Migrate your database schema (if applicable)
If you ran
npx prisma init above, you need to migrate your database schema to create the
User table that's defined in your Prisma schema (if you already have all the tables you need in your database, you can skip this step):
$npm run env -- npx prisma migrate dev --name init
5. Use Prisma Client in your Worker to send a query to the database
Here is a sample code snippet that you can use to instantiate
PrismaClient and send a query to your database:
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'import { PrismaPg } from '@prisma/adapter-pg'import { Pool } from 'pg'export default {async fetch(request, env, ctx) {const pool = new Pool({ connectionString: env.DATABASE_URL })const adapter = new PrismaPg(pool)const prisma = new PrismaClient({ adapter })const users = await prisma.user.findMany()const result = JSON.stringify(users)return new Response(result)},}
6. Run the Worker locally
To run the Worker locally, you can run the
wrangler dev command:
$npx wrangler dev
7. Set the
DATABASE_URL environment variable and deploy the Worker
To deploy the Worker, you first need to the
DATABASE_URL environment variable :
$npx wrangler secret put DATABASE_URL
The command is interactive and will ask you to enter the value for the
DATABASE_URL env var as the next step in the terminal.
Note: This command requires you to be authenticated, and will ask you to log in to your Cloudflare account in case you are not.
Then you can go ahead then deploy the Worker:
$npx wrangler deploy
The command will output the URL where you can access the deployed Worker.
PlanetScale
If you are using a PlanetScale database, you need to:
use the
@prisma/adapter-planetscaledatabase adapter (via the
driverAdaptersPreview feature)
manually remove the conflicting
cachefield ():export default {async fetch(request, env, ctx) {const client = new Client({url: env.DATABASE_URL,// see https://github.com/cloudflare/workerd/issues/698fetch(url, init) {delete init['cache']return fetch(url, init)},})const adapter = new PrismaPlanetScale(client)const prisma = new PrismaClient({ adapter })// ...},}
1. Configure Prisma schema & database connection
First, ensure that the database connection is configured properly. In your Prisma schema, set the
url of the
datasource block to the
DATABASE_URL environment variable. You also need to enable the
driverAdapters feature flag:
schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3 previewFeatures = ["driverAdapters"]4}56datasource db {7 provider = "mysql"8 url = env("DATABASE_URL")9 relationMode = "prisma" // required for PlanetScale (as by default foreign keys are disabled)10}
Next, you need to set the
DATABASE_URL environment variable to the value of your database connection string. You'll do this in a file called
.dev.vars used by Cloudflare:
.dev.vars
1DATABASE_URL="mysql://32qxa2r7hfl3102wrccj:password@us-east.connect.psdb.cloud/demo-cf-worker-ps?sslaccept=strict"
Because the Prisma CLI by default is only compatible with
.env files, you can adjust your
package.json with the following script that loads the env vars from
.dev.vars. You can then use this script to load the env vars before executing a
prisma command.
Add this script to your
package.json:
package.json
1{2 // ...3 "scripts": {4 // ....+ "env": "dotenv -e .dev.vars"6 },7 // ...8}
Now you can execute Prisma CLI commands as follows while ensuring that the command has access to the env vars in
.dev.vars:
$npm run env -- npx prisma
2. Install dependencies
Next, install the required packages:
$npm install @prisma/adapter-planetscale$npm install @planetscale/database
3. Migrate your database schema (if applicable)
If you ran
npx prisma init above, you need to migrate your database schema to create the
User table that's defined in your Prisma schema (if you already have all the tables you need in your database, you can skip this step):
$npm run env -- npx prisma db push
4. Use Prisma Client in your Worker to send a query to the database
Here is a sample code snippet that you can use to instantiate
PrismaClient and send a query to your database:
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'import { PrismaPlanetScale } from '@prisma/adapter-planetscale'import { Client } from '@planetscale/database'export default {async fetch(request, env, ctx) {const client = new Client({url: env.DATABASE_URL,// see https://github.com/cloudflare/workerd/issues/698fetch(url, init) {delete init['cache']return fetch(url, init)},})const adapter = new PrismaPlanetScale(client)const prisma = new PrismaClient({ adapter })const users = await prisma.user.findMany()const result = JSON.stringify(users)return new Response(result)},}
6. Run the Worker locally
To run the Worker locally, you can run the
wrangler dev command:
$npx wrangler dev
7. Set the
DATABASE_URL environment variable and deploy the Worker
To deploy the Worker, you first need to the
DATABASE_URL environment variable :
$npx wrangler secret put DATABASE_URL
The command is interactive and will ask you to enter the value for the
DATABASE_URL env var as the next step in the terminal.
Note: This command requires you to be authenticated, and will ask you to log in to your Cloudflare account in case you are not.
Then you can go ahead then deploy the Worker:
$npx wrangler deploy
The command will output the URL where you can access the deployed Worker.
Neon
If you are using a Neon database, you need to:
- use the
@prisma/adapter-neondatabase adapter (via the
driverAdaptersPreview feature)
1. Configure Prisma schema & database connection
First, ensure that the database connection is configured properly. In your Prisma schema, set the
url of the
datasource block to the
DATABASE_URL environment variable. You also need to enable the
driverAdapters feature flag:
schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3 previewFeatures = ["driverAdapters"]4}56datasource db {7 provider = "postgresql"8 url = env("DATABASE_URL")9}
Next, you need to set the
DATABASE_URL environment variable to the value of your database connection string. You'll do this in a file called
.dev.vars used by Cloudflare:
.dev.vars
1DATABASE_URL="postgresql://janedoe:password@ep-nameless-pond-a23b1mdz.eu-central-1.aws.neon.tech/neondb?sslmode=require"
Because the Prisma CLI by default is only compatible with
.env files, you can adjust your
package.json with the following script that loads the env vars from
.dev.vars. You can then use this script to load the env vars before executing a
prisma command.
Add this script to your
package.json:
package.json
1{2 // ...3 "scripts": {4 // ....+ "env": "dotenv -e .dev.vars"6 },7 // ...8}
Now you can execute Prisma CLI commands as follows while ensuring that the command has access to the env vars in
.dev.vars:
$npm run env -- npx prisma
2. Install dependencies
Next, install the required packages:
$npm install @prisma/adapter-neon$npm install @neondatabase/serverless
3. Migrate your database schema (if applicable)
If you ran
npx prisma init above, you need to migrate your database schema to create the
User table that's defined in your Prisma schema (if you already have all the tables you need in your database, you can skip this step):
$npm run env -- npx prisma migrate dev --name init
5. Use Prisma Client in your Worker to send a query to the database
Here is a sample code snippet that you can use to instantiate
PrismaClient and send a query to your database:
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'import { PrismaNeon } from '@prisma/adapter-neon'import { Pool } from '@neondatabase/serverless'export default {async fetch(request, env, ctx) {const neon = new Pool({ connectionString: env.DATABASE_URL })const adapter = new PrismaNeon(neon)const prisma = new PrismaClient({ adapter })const users = await prisma.user.findMany()const result = JSON.stringify(users)return new Response(result)},}
6. Run the Worker locally
To run the Worker locally, you can run the
wrangler dev command:
$npx wrangler dev
7. Set the
DATABASE_URL environment variable and deploy the Worker
To deploy the Worker, you first need to the
DATABASE_URL environment variable :
$npx wrangler secret put DATABASE_URL
The command is interactive and will ask you to enter the value for the
DATABASE_URL env var as the next step in the terminal.
Note: This command requires you to be authenticated, and will ask you to log in to your Cloudflare account in case you are not.
Then you can go ahead then deploy the Worker:
$npx wrangler deploy
The command will output the URL where you can access the deployed Worker.
.