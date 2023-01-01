Deploying edge functions with Prisma ORM

You can deploy an application that uses Prisma ORM to the edge. Depending on which edge function provider and which database you use, there are different considerations and things to be aware of.

Here is a brief overview of all the edge function providers that are currently supported by Prisma ORM:

Provider / Product Supported natively with Prisma ORM Supported with Prisma Accelerate Vercel Edge Functions ✅ (Preview; only compatible drivers) ✅ Vercel Edge Middleware ✅ (Preview; only compatible drivers) ✅ Cloudflare Workers ✅ (Preview; only compatible drivers) ✅ Cloudflare Pages ✅ (Preview; only compatible drivers) ✅ Deno Deploy Not yet ✅

Deploying edge functions that use Prisma ORM on Cloudflare and Vercel is currently in Preview.