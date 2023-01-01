Deploy to Vercel Edge Functions & Middleware
This page covers everything you need to know to deploy an app that uses Prisma Client for talking to a database in or a deployed to the .
To deploy a Vercel Function to the Vercel Edge Runtime, you can set
export const runtime = 'edge' outside the request handler of the Vercel Function.
General considerations when deploying to Vercel Edge Functions & Edge Middleware
Using an edge-compatible driver
Vercel's Edge Runtime currently only supports a limited set of database drivers:
- uses HTTP to access the database (also compatible with )
- uses HTTP to access the database
- is used to access Turso databases
Note that (
pg) is currently not supported on Vercel Edge Functions.
When deploying a Vercel Edge Function that uses Prisma ORM, you need to use one of these edge-compatible drivers and its respective driver adapter for Prisma ORM.
Note: Prisma Accelerate enables you to access any database from any edge function provider. No edge-compatible driver is necessary.
Setting your database connection URL as an environment variable
First, ensure that the
DATABASE_URL is set as the
url of the
datasource in your Prisma schema:
datasource db {provider = "postgresql" // this might also be `mysql` or another value depending on your databaseurl = env("DATABASE_URL")}
Development
When in development, you can configure your database connection via the
DATABASE_URL environment variable (e.g. using
.env files).
Production
When deploying your Edge Function to production, you'll need to set the database connection using the
vercel CLI:
$npx vercel env add DATABASE_URL
This command is interactive and will ask you to select environments and provide the value for the
DATABASE_URL in subsequent steps.
Alternatively, you can configure the environment variable of your project in the Vercel Dashboard.
Generate Prisma Client in
postinstall hook
In your
package.json, you should add a
"postinstall" section as follows:
package.json
1{2 // ...,3 "postinstall: "prisma generate"4}
Size limits on free accounts
Vercel has a . If your application bundle with Prisma ORM exceeds that size, we recommend upgrading to a paid account or using Prisma Accelerate to deploy your application.
Database-specific considerations & examples
This section provides database-specific instructions for deploying a Vercel Edge Functions with Prisma ORM.
Prerequisites
As a prerequisite for the following section, you need to have a Vercel Edge Function (which typically comes in the form of a Next.js API route) running locally and the Prisma and Vercel CLIs installed.
If you don't have that yet, you can run these commands to set up a Next.js app from scratch (following the instructions of the ):
$npm install -g vercel$npx create-next-app@latest$npm install prisma --save-dev$npx prisma init
We'll use the default
User model for the example below:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @uniquename String?}
Vercel Postgres
If you are using Vercel Postgres, you need to:
- use the
@prisma/adapter-neondatabase adapter (via the
driverAdaptersPreview feature) because Vercel Postgres uses under the hood
- be aware that Vercel by default calls the environment variable for the database connection string
POSTGRES_PRISMA_URLwhile the default name used in the Prisma docs is typically
DATABASE_URL; using Vercel's naming, you need to set the following fields on your
datasourceblock:datasource db {provider = "postgresql"url = env("POSTGRES_PRISMA_URL") // uses connection poolingdirectUrl = env("POSTGRES_URL_NON_POOLING") // uses a direct connection}
1. Configure Prisma schema & database connection
First, ensure that the database connection is configured properly. In your Prisma schema, set the
url of the
datasource block to the
POSTGRES_PRISMA_URL and the
directUrl to the
POSTGRES_URL_NON_POOLING environment variable. You also need to enable the
driverAdapters feature flag:
schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3 previewFeatures = ["driverAdapters"]4}56datasource db {7 provider = "postgresql"8 url = env("POSTGRES_PRISMA_URL") // uses connection pooling9 directUrl = env("POSTGRES_URL_NON_POOLING") // uses a direct connection10}
Next, you need to set the
POSTGRES_PRISMA_URL and
POSTGRES_URL_NON_POOLING environment variable to the values of your database connection.
If you ran
npx prisma init, you can use the
.env file that was created by this command to set these:
.env
1POSTGRES_PRISMA_URL="postgres://user:password@host-pooler.region.postgres.vercel-storage.com:5432/name?pgbouncer=true&connect_timeout=15"2POSTGRES_URL_NON_POOLING="postgres://user:password@host.region.postgres.vercel-storage.com:5432/name"
2. Install dependencies
Next, install the required packages:
$npm install @prisma/adapter-neon$npm install @neondatabase/serverless
3. Configure
postinstall hook
Next, add a new key to the
scripts section in your
package.json:
package.json
1{2 // ...3 "scripts": {4 // ...+ "postinstall": "prisma generate"6 }7}
4. Migrate your database schema (if applicable)
If you ran
npx prisma init above, you need to migrate your database schema to create the
User table that's defined in your Prisma schema (if you already have all the tables you need in your database, you can skip this step):
$npx prisma migrate dev --name init
5. Use Prisma Client in your Vercel Edge Function to send a query to the database
If you created the project from scratch, you can create a new edge function as follows.
First, create a new API route, e.g. by using these commands:
$mkdir src/app/api$mkdir src/app/api/edge$touch src/app/api/edge/route.ts
Here is a sample code snippet that you can use to instantiate
PrismaClient and send a query to your database in the new
app/api/edge/route.ts file you just created:
app/api/edge/route.ts
1import { NextResponse } from 'next/server'2import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'3import { PrismaNeon } from '@prisma/adapter-neon'4import { Pool } from '@neondatabase/serverless'56export const runtime = 'edge'78export async function GET(request: Request) {9 const neon = new Pool({ connectionString: process.env.POSTGRES_PRISMA_URL })10 const adapter = new PrismaNeon(neon)11 const prisma = new PrismaClient({ adapter })1213 const users = await prisma.user.findMany()1415 return NextResponse.json(users, { status: 200 })16}
6. Run the Edge Function locally
Run the app with the following command:
$npm run dev
You can now access the Edge Function via this URL: .
7. Set the
POSTGRES_PRISMA_URL environment variable and deploy the Edge Function
Run the following command to deploy your project with Vercel:
$npx vercel deploy
Note that once the project was created on Vercel, you will need to set the
POSTGRES_PRISMA_URL environment variable (and if this was your first deploy, it likely failed). You can do this either via the Vercel UI or by running the following command:
npx vercel env add POSTGRES_PRISMA_URL
At this point, you can get the URL of the deployed application from the Vercel Dashboard and access the edge function via the
/api/edge route.
PlanetScale
If you are using a PlanetScale database, you need to:
- use the
@prisma/adapter-planetscaledatabase adapter (via the
driverAdaptersPreview feature)
1. Configure Prisma schema & database connection
First, ensure that the database connection is configured properly. In your Prisma schema, set the
url of the
datasource block to the
DATABASE_URL environment variable. You also need to enable the
driverAdapters feature flag:
schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3 previewFeatures = ["driverAdapters"]4}56datasource db {7 provider = "mysql"8 url = env("DATABASE_URL")9 relationMode = "prisma" // required for PlanetScale (as by default foreign keys are disabled)10}
Next, you need to set the
DATABASE_URL environment variable in your
.env file that's used both by Prisma and Next.js to read your env vars:
.env
1DATABASE_URL="mysql://32qxa2r7hfl3102wrccj:password@us-east.connect.psdb.cloud/demo-cf-worker-ps?sslaccept=strict"
2. Install dependencies
Next, install the required packages:
$npm install @prisma/adapter-planetscale$npm install @planetscale/database
3. Configure
postinstall hook
Next, add a new key to the
scripts section in your
package.json:
package.json
1{2 // ...3 "scripts": {4 // ...+ "postinstall": "prisma generate"6 }7}
4. Migrate your database schema (if applicable)
If you ran
npx prisma init above, you need to migrate your database schema to create the
User table that's defined in your Prisma schema (if you already have all the tables you need in your database, you can skip this step):
$npx prisma db push
5. Use Prisma Client in an Edge Function to send a query to the database
If you created the project from scratch, you can create a new edge function as follows.
First, create a new API route, e.g. by using these commands:
$mkdir src/app/api$mkdir src/app/api/edge$touch src/app/api/edge/route.ts
Here is a sample code snippet that you can use to instantiate
PrismaClient and send a query to your database in the new
app/api/edge/route.ts file you just created:
app/api/edge/route.ts
1import { NextResponse } from 'next/server'2import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'3import { PrismaPlanetScale } from '@prisma/adapter-planetscale'4import { Client } from '@planetscale/database'56export const runtime = 'edge'78export async function GET(request) {9 const client = new Client({ url: process.env.DATABASE_URL })10 const adapter = new PrismaPlanetScale(client)11 const prisma = new PrismaClient({ adapter })1213 const users = await prisma.user.findMany()1415 return NextResponse.json(users, { status: 200 })16}
6. Run the Edge Function locally
Run the app with the following command:
$npm run dev
You can now access the Edge Function via this URL: .
7. Set the
DATABASE_URL environment variable and deploy the Edge Function
Run the following command to deploy your project with Vercel:
$npx vercel deploy
Note that once the project was created on Vercel, you will need to set the
DATABASE_URL environment variable (and if this was your first deploy, it likely failed). You can do this either via the Vercel UI or by running the following command:
npx vercel env add DATABASE_URL
At this point, you can get the URL of the deployed application from the Vercel Dashboard and access the edge function via the
/api/edge route.
Neon
If you are using a Neon database, you need to:
- use the
@prisma/adapter-neondatabase adapter (via the
driverAdaptersPreview feature)
1. Configure Prisma schema & database connection
First, ensure that the database connection is configured properly. In your Prisma schema, set the
url of the
datasource block to the
DATABASE_URL environment variable. You also need to enable the
driverAdapters feature flag:
schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3 previewFeatures = ["driverAdapters"]4}56datasource db {7 provider = "postgresql"8 url = env("DATABASE_URL")9}
Next, you need to set the
DATABASE_URL environment variable in your
.env file that's used both by Prisma and Next.js to read your env vars:
.env
1DATABASE_URL="postgresql://janedoe:password@ep-nameless-pond-a23b1mdz.eu-central-1.aws.neon.tech/neondb?sslmode=require"
2. Install dependencies
Next, install the required packages:
$npm install @prisma/adapter-neon$npm install @neondatabase/serverless
3. Configure
postinstall hook
Next, add a new key to the
scripts section in your
package.json:
package.json
1{2 // ...3 "scripts": {4 // ...+ "postinstall": "prisma generate"6 }7}
4. Migrate your database schema (if applicable)
If you ran
npx prisma init above, you need to migrate your database schema to create the
User table that's defined in your Prisma schema (if you already have all the tables you need in your database, you can skip this step):
$npx prisma migrate dev --name init
5. Use Prisma Client in an Edge Function to send a query to the database
If you created the project from scratch, you can create a new edge function as follows.
First, create a new API route, e.g. by using these commands:
$mkdir src/app/api$mkdir src/app/api/edge$touch src/app/api/edge/route.ts
Here is a sample code snippet that you can use to instantiate
PrismaClient and send a query to your database in the new
app/api/edge/route.ts file you just created:
app/api/edge/route.ts
1import { NextResponse } from 'next/server'2import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'3import { PrismaNeon } from '@prisma/adapter-neon'4import { Pool } from '@neondatabase/serverless'56export const runtime = 'edge'78export async function GET(request) {9 const neon = new Pool({ connectionString: process.env.DATABASE_URL })10 const adapter = new PrismaNeon(neon)11 const prisma = new PrismaClient({ adapter })1213 const users = await prisma.user.findMany()1415 return NextResponse.json(users, { status: 200 })16}
6. Run the Edge Function locally
Run the app with the following command:
$npm run dev
You can now access the Edge Function via this URL: .
7. Set the
DATABASE_URL environment variable and deploy the Edge Function
Run the following command to deploy your project with Vercel:
$npx vercel deploy
Note that once the project was created on Vercel, you will need to set the
DATABASE_URL environment variable (and if this was your first deploy, it likely failed). You can do this either via the Vercel UI or by running the following command:
npx vercel env add DATABASE_URL
At this point, you can get the URL of the deployed application from the Vercel Dashboard and access the edge function via the
/api/edge route.