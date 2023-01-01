Deploy to Vercel Edge Functions & Middleware

This section provides database-specific instructions for deploying a Vercel Edge Functions with Prisma ORM.

We'll use the default User model for the example below:

If you don't have that yet, you can run these commands to set up a Next.js app from scratch (following the instructions of the Vercel Edge Quickstart ):

As a prerequisite for the following section, you need to have a Vercel Edge Function (which typically comes in the form of a Next.js API route) running locally and the Prisma and Vercel CLIs installed.

Vercel Postgres

If you are using Vercel Postgres, you need to:

use the @prisma/adapter-neon database adapter (via the driverAdapters Preview feature) because Vercel Postgres uses Neon under the hood

database adapter (via the Preview feature) because Vercel Postgres uses under the hood be aware that Vercel by default calls the environment variable for the database connection string POSTGRES_PRISMA_URL while the default name used in the Prisma docs is typically DATABASE_URL ; using Vercel's naming, you need to set the following fields on your datasource block: datasource db { provider = "postgresql" url = env ( "POSTGRES_PRISMA_URL" ) directUrl = env ( "POSTGRES_URL_NON_POOLING" ) }

1. Configure Prisma schema & database connection First, ensure that the database connection is configured properly. In your Prisma schema, set the url of the datasource block to the POSTGRES_PRISMA_URL and the directUrl to the POSTGRES_URL_NON_POOLING environment variable. You also need to enable the driverAdapters feature flag: schema.prisma 1 generator client { 2 provider = "prisma-client-js" 3 previewFeatures = [ "driverAdapters" ] 4 } 5 6 datasource db { 7 provider = "postgresql" 8 url = env ( "POSTGRES_PRISMA_URL" ) 9 directUrl = env ( "POSTGRES_URL_NON_POOLING" ) 10 } Next, you need to set the POSTGRES_PRISMA_URL and POSTGRES_URL_NON_POOLING environment variable to the values of your database connection. If you ran npx prisma init , you can use the .env file that was created by this command to set these: .env 1 POSTGRES_PRISMA_URL = "postgres://user:password@host-pooler.region.postgres.vercel-storage.com:5432/name?pgbouncer=true&connect_timeout=15" 2 POSTGRES_URL_NON_POOLING = "postgres://user:password@host.region.postgres.vercel-storage.com:5432/name"

2. Install dependencies Next, install the required packages: $ npm install @prisma/adapter-neon $ npm install @neondatabase/serverless

3. Configure postinstall hook Next, add a new key to the scripts section in your package.json : package.json 1 { 2 3 "scripts" : { 4 + "postinstall" : "prisma generate" 6 } 7 }

4. Migrate your database schema (if applicable) If you ran npx prisma init above, you need to migrate your database schema to create the User table that's defined in your Prisma schema (if you already have all the tables you need in your database, you can skip this step): $ npx prisma migrate dev --name init

5. Use Prisma Client in your Vercel Edge Function to send a query to the database If you created the project from scratch, you can create a new edge function as follows. First, create a new API route, e.g. by using these commands: $ mkdir src/app/api $ mkdir src/app/api/edge $ touch src/app/api/edge/route.ts Here is a sample code snippet that you can use to instantiate PrismaClient and send a query to your database in the new app/api/edge/route.ts file you just created: app/api/edge/route.ts 1 import { NextResponse } from 'next/server' 2 import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client' 3 import { PrismaNeon } from '@prisma/adapter-neon' 4 import { Pool } from '@neondatabase/serverless' 5 6 export const runtime = 'edge' 7 8 export async function GET ( request : Request ) { 9 const neon = new Pool ( { connectionString : process . env . POSTGRES_PRISMA_URL } ) 10 const adapter = new PrismaNeon ( neon ) 11 const prisma = new PrismaClient ( { adapter } ) 12 13 const users = await prisma . user . findMany ( ) 14 15 return NextResponse . json ( users , { status : 200 } ) 16 }

6. Run the Edge Function locally Run the app with the following command: $ npm run dev You can now access the Edge Function via this URL: http://localhost:3000/api/edge .