Today you'll be deploying a Cloudflare Worker that uses Prisma to save every request to a PostgreSQL database and fetches 20 of the most recent logs.

1. Set up your application

Wrangler is the official Cloudflare Worker CLI. You will use it to develop and deploy to Cloudflare Workers. This guide uses Wrangler v3 .

Open your terminal and navigate to a location of your choice. First, initialize your project using the create-cloudflare-cli . To do this, run the following command in your terminal:

$ npm create cloudflare@latest

This will ask you a few questions.

$ In which directory do you want to create your application?

Enter the name of your project, for example: prisma-cloudflare-accelerate

$ What type of application do you want to create?

Select the "Hello World" Worker option.

$ Would you like to use TypeScript? (y/n)

We also want to use TypeScript, so answer yes.

$ Would you like to use git to manage this Worker? (y/n)

We want to use Git, so answer yes.

The command this will create a new project with a minimal preset configuration. Once create-cloudflare-cli is done, navigate to the project and open it on your editor of choice.

Next, authenticate the Wrangler CLI with your Cloudflare Workers account. To do this, run the following command in your terminal:

$ npx wrangler login

You can now verify that you're logged in by running npx wrangler whoami .