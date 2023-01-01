Docs
/ ORM / Prisma Client / Setup & configuration

Database polyfills

Prisma Client provides features that are typically either not achievable with particular databases or require extensions. These features are referred to as polyfills. For all databases, this includes:

  • Initializing ID values with cuid and uuid values
  • Using @updatedAt to store the time when a record was last updated

For relational databases, this includes:

For MongoDB, this includes:

