Database polyfills
Prisma Client provides features that are typically either not achievable with particular databases or require extensions. These features are referred to as polyfills. For all databases, this includes:
- Initializing ID values with
cuidand
uuidvalues
- Using
@updatedAtto store the time when a record was last updated
For relational databases, this includes:
For MongoDB, this includes:
- Relations in general - foreign key relations between documents are not enforced in MongoDB
