Known limitations
Here's a list of known limitations that Prisma Postgres currently has.
Limited region support
Prisma Postgres will be gradually rolled out in new regions.
If it is not yet available in your preferred region, you can simply subscribe to get notified when it becomes available by subscribing to notifications in the Region dropdown when setting up your Prisma Postgres instance in the Platform Console. We'll send you an email when new regions become available, so you can easily stay up to date.
Fixed connection limit
Prisma Postgres currently has a fixed connection limit of
10 that cannot be adjusted.