Known limitations

Here's a list of known limitations that Prisma Postgres currently has.

Limited region support

Prisma Postgres will be gradually rolled out in new regions.

If it is not yet available in your preferred region, you can simply subscribe to get notified when it becomes available by subscribing to notifications in the Region dropdown when setting up your Prisma Postgres instance in the Platform Console. We'll send you an email when new regions become available, so you can easily stay up to date.

Fixed connection limit

Prisma Postgres currently has a fixed connection limit of 10 that cannot be adjusted.