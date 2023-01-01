Login
/ Pulse / Database setup

AWS RDS

You have to enable logical replication on AWS RDS to make it compatible with Prisma Pulse.

Enable logical replication on AWS RDS

The following instructions show how to create a parameter group, enable logical replication, and add the parameter group to your AWS RDS PostgreSQL database.

  1. Create a parameter group for your RDS database (RDS > Parameter groups > Create a parameter group). In the Parameter group family, select your Postgres version. Select the type DB Parameter group option and assign a descriptive group name and description:

    Create a parameter group in AWS RDS

  2. Set the rds.logical_replication parameter to 1(true) in the parameter group.

    Set logical replication parameter group

  3. Modify Database options (RDS > Databases > Modify) to use the new DB parameter group:

    Add Parameter group to AWS RDS

    To reflect the configuration change into wal_level, select the Apply immediately option.

  4. Go to RDS > Databases > [database name], then click on Actions, and then click on Reboot to restart your database.

