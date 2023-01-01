AWS RDS
You have to enable logical replication on AWS RDS to make it compatible with Prisma Pulse.
Enable logical replication on AWS RDS
The following instructions show how to create a parameter group, enable logical replication, and add the parameter group to your AWS RDS PostgreSQL database.
Create a parameter group for your RDS database (
RDS>
Parameter groups>
Create a parameter group). In the Parameter group family, select your Postgres version. Select the type DB Parameter group option and assign a descriptive group name and description:
Set the
rds.logical_replicationparameter to
1(
true) in the parameter group.
Modify Database options (
RDS>
Databases>
Modify) to use the new DB parameter group:
To reflect the configuration change into
wal_level, select the Apply immediately option.
Go to
RDS>
Databases>
[database name], then click on Actions, and then click on Reboot to restart your database.