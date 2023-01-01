The following instructions show how to create a parameter group, enable logical replication, and add the parameter group to your AWS RDS PostgreSQL database.

Create a parameter group for your RDS database ( RDS > Parameter groups > Create a parameter group ). In the Parameter group family, select your Postgres version. Select the type DB Parameter group option and assign a descriptive group name and description:

Set the rds.logical_replication parameter to 1 ( true ) in the parameter group.

Modify Database options ( RDS > Databases > Modify ) to use the new DB parameter group: To reflect the configuration change into wal_level , select the Apply immediately option.