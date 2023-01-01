Below are frequently asked questions about Pulse.

Please reach out to us on the #pulse-feedback channel on our community Slack if having a more native serverless approach to getting data change events is important to you.

While in Early Access , Pulse works best when it is able to maintain a long-running active connection with your application. However, many serverless runtime providers limit the duration of serverless functions. We’re actively working on improving the experience in serverless applications.

How does Pulse handle schema changes in the database?

Pulse is designed to work seamlessly with schema changes in your database by utilizing Change data capture (CDC) techniques, leveraging technologies like Debezium , and combining that with the power of schema-driven data access using Prisma Client. When your Prisma schema is updated, Pulse automatically adapts to the changes, ensuring that your real-time data synchronization remains consistent and reliable.

Pulse leverages the type information generated by Prisma to create type-safe database subscriptions, allowing you to catch potential issues at compile time and maintain the integrity of your data throughout the development process. This approach allows Pulse to efficiently capture and propagate data changes while maintaining compatibility with evolving database structures.