Known limitations
Below are descriptions of known limitations when using Prisma Pulse. If you are aware of any limitations that are missing, please let us know on the
#help-and-questions channel in our community .
Superuser role required for starter plan
Our requires a database role with superuser access.
Database events are not persisted
Prisma Pulse does not persist database events and does not provide delivery guarantees regarding ordering or exact-once/at-least-once delivery.
To capture database events, an application must maintain an active connection to Pulse using the
subscribe() method.
It's important to note scenarios where database events may not be delivered:
- Inactive subscriptions: If no active subscriptions match the filters of the database event.
- Exceeding database event size limits: Database events surpassing predefined size limits.
Prisma Pulse is server-side
Prisma Pulse subscriptions cannot be initiated directly within client-side code.
Limited to Postgres versions 12 or higher
Prisma Pulse is currently supported with Postgres versions 12 or higher. It should work with most Postgres providers that expose Postgres’ native logical replication feature.