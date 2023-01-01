Login
/ Pulse

Known limitations

Below are descriptions of known limitations when using Prisma Pulse. If you are aware of any limitations that are missing, please let us know on the #help-and-questions channel in our community .

Superuser role required for starter plan

Our requires a database role with superuser access.

Database events are not persisted

Prisma Pulse does not persist database events and does not provide delivery guarantees regarding ordering or exact-once/at-least-once delivery.

To capture database events, an application must maintain an active connection to Pulse using the  subscribe() method.

It's important to note scenarios where database events may not be delivered:

  1. Inactive subscriptions: If no active subscriptions match the filters of the database event.
  2. Exceeding database event size limits: Database events surpassing predefined size limits.

Prisma Pulse is server-side

Prisma Pulse subscriptions cannot be initiated directly within client-side code.

Limited to Postgres versions 12 or higher

Prisma Pulse is currently supported with Postgres versions 12 or higher. It should work with most Postgres providers that expose Postgres’ native logical replication feature.

Product

Resources

Contact us

Company

Newsletter

prisma_logo
© 2024 Prisma Data, Inc.