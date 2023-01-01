Below are descriptions of known limitations when using Prisma Pulse. If you are aware of any limitations that are missing, please let us know on the #help-and-questions channel in our community Discord .

Database events are not persisted

Prisma Pulse does not persist database events and does not provide delivery guarantees regarding ordering or exact-once/at-least-once delivery.

To capture database events, an application must maintain an active connection to Pulse using the subscribe() method.

It's important to note scenarios where database events may not be delivered: