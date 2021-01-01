This document describes different environment variables and their use cases.
Prisma Client
DEBUG
DEBUG is used to enable debugging output in the Prisma Client.
Example setting Prisma Client level debugging output:
$# enable only `prisma:client`-level debugging output$export DEBUG="prisma:client"
See Debugging for more information.
NO_COLOR
NO_COLOR if truthy will activate the
colorless setting for error formatting and strip colors from error messages.
See Formatting via environment variables for more information.
Prisma Studio
BROWSER
BROWSER is for Prisma Studio to force which browser it should be open in, if not set it will open in the default browser. It's also used as a flag when starting the studio from the CLI.
BROWSER=firefox prisma studio --port 5555
$prisma studio --browser firefox
See Studio documentation for more information.
Prisma CLI
PRISMA_HIDE_UPDATE_MESSAGE
PRISMA_HIDE_UPDATE_MESSAGE is used to hide the update notification message that is shown when a newer Prisma CLI version is available. It's a truthy value.
const shouldHide = process.env.PRISMA_HIDE_UPDATE_MESSAGE
PRISMA_GENERATE_SKIP_AUTOINSTALL
PRISMA_GENERATE_SKIP_AUTOINSTALL can be set to a truthy value to skip the auto-install of
prisma CLI and
@prisma/client dependencies (if they are missing), if the
prisma-client-js generator is defined in the Prisma Schema, when using the
prisma generate command.
PRISMA_DISABLE_WARNINGS
Disables all CLI warnings generated by
logger.warn.
Proxy environment variables
The Prisma CLI supports custom HTTP(S) proxies to download the Prisma engines. These can be helpful to use when working behind a corporate firewall. See Using a HTTP proxy for the CLI for more information.
NO_PROXY
NO_PROXY is a comma-separated list of hostnames or IP addresses that do not require a proxy.
$NO_PROXY=myhostname.com,10.11.12.0/16,172.30.0.0/16
HTTP_PROXY
HTTP_PROXY is set with the hostname or IP address of a proxy server.
$HTTP_PROXY=http://proxy.example.com
HTTPS_PROXY
HTTPS_PROXY is set with the hostname or IP address of a proxy server.
$HTTPS_PROXY=https://proxy.example.com
Engine environment variables
Configuring Query Engine Type
PRISMA_CLI_QUERY_ENGINE_TYPE
PRISMA_CLI_QUERY_ENGINE_TYPE is used to define the query engine type Prisma CLI downloads and uses. Defaults to
library, but can be set to
binary:
PRISMA_CLI_QUERY_ENGINE_TYPE=binary
PRISMA_CLIENT_ENGINE_TYPE
PRISMA_CLIENT_ENGINE_TYPE is used to define the query engine type Prisma Client downloads and uses. Defaults to
library, but can be set to
binary:
PRISMA_CLIENT_ENGINE_TYPE=binary
Note: You need to generate your Prisma Client after setting this variable for the configuration to take effect and the libraries to be downloaded. Otherwise, the Prisma Client will be missing the appropriate query engine library and you will have to define their location using
PRISMA_QUERY_ENGINE_LIBRARY.
It is the environment variable equivalent for the
engineType property of the
generator block which enables you to define the same setting in your Prisma Schema.
Downloading Engines
PRISMA_ENGINES_MIRROR
PRISMA_ENGINES_MIRROR can be used to specify a custom CDN (or server) endpoint to download the engines files for the CLI/Client. The default value is
https://binaries.prisma.sh, where Prisma hosts the engine files.
$PRISMA_ENGINES_MIRROR=https://example.org/custom-engines/
See Prisma engines for a conceptual overview of how to use this environment variable.
Note: This environment variable used to be available as
PRISMA_BINARY_MIRROR, which was deprecated in Prisma 3.0.1. It is discouraged to use anymore and will be removed in the future.
Custom engine file locations
By default, all engine files are downloaded when you install Prisma CLI, copied when generating Prisma Client, and put into known locations. There are however situations where you may want to use a custom engine file from custom locations:
PRISMA_QUERY_ENGINE_BINARY
PRISMA_QUERY_ENGINE_BINARY is used to set a custom location for your own query engine binary.
$PRISMA_QUERY_ENGINE_BINARY=custom/my-query-engine-unix
For Prisma CLI it allows you to define the query engine file to be used.
For Prisma Client, on build time (during
prisma generate), it defines where the query engine file will be copied from into the Prisma Client. At run time (when using the generated Client) it can be used to define the specific query engine file to be used instead of the included one.
Note: This can only have an effect if the engine type of CLI or Client are set to
binary
PRISMA_QUERY_ENGINE_LIBRARY
PRISMA_QUERY_ENGINE_LIBRARY is used to set a custom location for your own query engine library.
$PRISMA_QUERY_ENGINE_LIBRARY=custom/my-query-engine-unix
For Prisma CLI it allows you to define the query engine file to be used.
For Prisma Client, on build time (during
prisma generate), it defines where the query engine file will be copied from into the Prisma Client. At run time (when using the generated Client) it can be used to define the specific query engine file to be used instead of the included one.
Note: This can only have an effect if the engine type of CLI or Client are set to
library
PRISMA_MIGRATION_ENGINE_BINARY
PRISMA_MIGRATION_ENGINE_BINARY is used to set a custom location for your own migration engine binary.
$PRISMA_MIGRATION_ENGINE_BINARY=custom/my-migration-engine-unix
PRISMA_INTROSPECTION_ENGINE_BINARY
PRISMA_INTROSPECTION_ENGINE_BINARY is used to set a custom location for your own introspection engine binary.
$PRISMA_INTROSPECTION_ENGINE_BINARY=custom/my-introspection-engine-unix
PRISMA_FMT_BINARY
PRISMA_FMT_BINARY is used to set a custom location for your own format engine binary.
$PRISMA_FMT_BINARY=custom/my-custom-format-engine-unix
CLI Binary Targets
PRISMA_CLI_BINARY_TARGETS
PRISMA_CLI_BINARY_TARGETS can be used to specify one or more binary targets that the CLI will download, it must be provided during
npm install.
For example:
If you are on macOS, the binary target is
darwin & AWS Lambda target is
rhel-openssl-1.0.x
$PRISMA_CLI_BINARY_TARGETS=darwin,rhel-openssl-1.0.x npm install
This is the Prisma CLI equivalent for the
binaryTargets property of the
generator block which enables you to define the same setting for Prisma Client