Prisma is an ORM focused on making it easy for Node.js and TypeScript applications to work with databases. You can learn more about what Prisma offers in our Why Prisma? page .

What is an ORM and why are they so common when working with database? If you are new to programming applications backed by relational databases, you may have come across the term ORM during your research. In this guide, we'll briefly cover what an ORM is and how they can be helpful.

What is an ORM?

An ORM, or Object Relational Mapper, is a piece of software designed to translate between the data representations used by databases and those used in object-oriented programming. Basically, these two ways of working with data don't naturally fit together, so an ORM attempts to bridge the gap between the two systems' data designs.

From a developer's perspective, an ORM allows you to work with database-backed data using the same object-oriented structures and mechanisms you'd use for any type of internal data. The promise of ORMs is that you won't need to rely on special techniques or necessarily learn a new querying language like SQL to be productive with your data.

In general, ORMs serve as an abstraction layer between the application and the database. They attempt to increase developer productivity by removing the need for boilerplate code and avoiding the use of awkward techniques that might break the idioms and ergonomics that you expect from your language of choice.