BigInt fields are represented by the BigInt type (Node.js 10.4.0+ required). The following example demonstrates how to use the BigInt type:

Serializing BigInt

Prisma returns records as plain JavaScript objects. If you attempt to use JSON.stringify on an object that includes a BigInt field, you will see the following error:

Do not know how to serialize a BigInt

To work around this issue, use a customized implementation of JSON.stringify :