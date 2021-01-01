This section describes how to perform CRUD operations on more advanced field types.
Working with
Decimal
Decimal fields are represented by the
Decimal.js library. The following example demonstrates how to import and use
Prisma.Decimal:
import { PrismaClient, Prisma } from '@prisma/client'const newTypes = await prisma.sample.create({data: {cost: new Prisma.Decimal(24.454545),},})
Working with
BigInt
BigInt fields are represented by the
BigInt type (Node.js 10.4.0+ required). The following example demonstrates how to use the
BigInt type:
import { PrismaClient, Prisma } from '@prisma/client'const newTypes = await prisma.sample.create({data: {revenue: BigInt(534543543534),},})
Serializing BigInt
Prisma returns records as plain JavaScript objects. If you attempt to use
JSON.stringify on an object that includes a
BigInt field, you will see the following error:
Do not know how to serialize a BigInt
To work around this issue, use a customized implementation of
JSON.stringify:
JSON.stringify(this,(key, value) => (typeof value === 'bigint' ? value.toString() : value) // return everything else unchanged)
Working with
Bytes
Bytes fields are represented by the
Buffer type. The following example demonstrates how to use the
Buffer type:
import { PrismaClient, Prisma } from '@prisma/client'const newTypes = await prisma.sample.create({data: {myField: Buffer.from([1, 2, 3, 4]),},})