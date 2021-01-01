Docs
Concepts / Components / Prisma Client

Working with fields

This section describes how to perform CRUD operations on more advanced field types.

Working with Decimal

Decimal fields are represented by the Decimal.js library. The following example demonstrates how to import and use Prisma.Decimal:

import { PrismaClient, Prisma } from '@prisma/client'


const newTypes = await prisma.sample.create({
  data: {
    cost: new Prisma.Decimal(24.454545),
  },
})

Working with BigInt

BigInt fields are represented by the BigInt type (Node.js 10.4.0+ required). The following example demonstrates how to use the BigInt type:

import { PrismaClient, Prisma } from '@prisma/client'


const newTypes = await prisma.sample.create({
  data: {
    revenue: BigInt(534543543534),
  },
})

Serializing BigInt

Prisma returns records as plain JavaScript objects. If you attempt to use JSON.stringify on an object that includes a BigInt field, you will see the following error:

Do not know how to serialize a BigInt

To work around this issue, use a customized implementation of JSON.stringify:

JSON.stringify(
  this,
  (key, value) => (typeof value === 'bigint' ? value.toString() : value) // return everything else unchanged
)

Working with Bytes

Bytes fields are represented by the Buffer type. The following example demonstrates how to use the Buffer type:

import { PrismaClient, Prisma } from '@prisma/client'


const newTypes = await prisma.sample.create({
  data: {
    myField: Buffer.from([1, 2, 3, 4]),
  },
})

Working with Json

See: Working with Json fields

Working with scalar lists / scalar arrays

See: Working with scalar lists / arrays

Edit this page on GitHub
Prisma Logo

Products

Prisma ClientPrisma MigratePrisma StudioPrisma 1 CloudPrisma Data PlatformProduct Roadmap

Resources

DocsGet StartedAPI ReferenceExamplesHow to GraphQLData GuideEnterprise Event

Prisma With

Prisma with Next.jsPrisma with TypeScriptPrisma with GraphQLPrisma with ApolloPrisma with NestJSPrisma with ExpressPrisma with hapi

Community

Prisma AmbassadorMeet the CommunityPrisma DaySlackGitHubDiscussionsGraphQL MeetupTypeScript MeetupAdvanced TypeScript TrickeryConnect Dev Africa

Company

AboutJobs We're hiring!Prisma EnterpriseCausesBlogTerms & PrivacyHTML Sitemap

Newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest features and changes to Prisma

Find Us

Prisma © 2018-2021.

Made with ❤️ in Berlin and worldwide