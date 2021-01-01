PrismaClient connects and disconnects from your data source using the following two methods:
In most cases, you do not need to explicitly call these methods.
PrismaClient automatically connects when you run your first query, creates a connection pool, and disconnects when the Node.js process ends.
See the connection management guide for information about managing connections for different deployment paradigms (long-running processes and serverless functions).
$connect()
It is not necessary to call
$connect() thanks to the lazy connect behavior: The
PrismaClient instance connects lazily when the first request is made to the API (
$connect() is called for you under the hood).
Calling
$connect() explicitly
If you need the first request to respond instantly and cannot wait for a lazy connection to be established, you can explicitly call
prisma.$connect() to establish a connection to the data source:
const prisma = new PrismaClient()// run inside `async` functionawait prisma.$connect()
$disconnect()
When you call
$disconnect() , Prisma Client:
- Runs the
beforeExithook
- Ends the Query Engine child process and closes all connections
In a long-running application such as a GraphQL API, which constantly serves requests, it does not make sense to
$disconnect() after each request - it takes time to establish a connection, and doing so as part of each request will slow down your application.
To avoid too many connections in a long-running application, we recommend that you use a single instance of
PrismaClient across your application.
Calling
$disconnect() explicitly
One scenario where you should call
$disconnect() explicitly is where a script:
- Runs infrequently (for example, a scheduled job to send emails each night), which means it does not benefit from a long-running connection to the database and
- Exists in the context of a long-running application, such as a background service. If the application never shuts down, Prisma Client never disconnects.
The following script creates a new instance of
PrismaClient, performs a task, and then disconnects - which closes the connection pool:
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'const prisma = new PrismaClient()const emailService = new EmailService()async function main() {const allUsers = await prisma.user.findMany()const emails = allUsers.map((x) => x.email)await emailService.send(emails, 'Hello!')}main().catch((e) => {throw e}).finally(async () => {await prisma.$disconnect()})
If the above script runs multiple times in the context of a long-running application without calling
$disconnect(), a new connection pool is created with each new instance of
PrismaClient.
Exit hooks
The
beforeExit hook runs when Prisma is triggered externally (e.g. via a
SIGINT signal) to shut down, and allows you to run code before the Client disconnects - for example, to issue queries as part of a graceful shutdown of a service:
const prisma = new PrismaClient()prisma.$on('beforeExit', async () => {console.log('beforeExit hook')// PrismaClient still availableawait prisma.message.create({data: {message: 'Shutting down server',},})})