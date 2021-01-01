Prisma Client is an auto-generated database client that's tailored to your database schema. By default, Prisma Client is generated into the node_modules/.prisma/client folder, but you can specify a custom location.

To generate and instantiate Prisma Client:

Ensure that you have Prisma CLI installed on your machine. Add the following generator definition to your Prisma schema: generator client { provider = "prisma-client-js" } Install the @prisma/client npm package: $ npm install @prisma/client We recommend that you keep both the prisma and @prisma/client packages in sync to avoid any unexpected errors or behaviors. Generate Prisma Client with the following command: $ prisma generate You can now instantiate the Prisma Client in your code: TypeScript JavaScript import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client' const prisma = new PrismaClient ( )

Important: You need to re-run the prisma generate command after every change that's made to your Prisma schema to update the generated Prisma Client code.

Here is a graphical illustration of the typical workflow for the Prisma Client generation: