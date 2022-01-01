prisma_logo
Product

Prisma ORM

Client
Client
Write Queries the way you think
Migrate
Migrate
Generate customisable SQL migrations

Prisma Data Platform

Data Browser
Data Browser
Explore and manipulate data in your projects
Data Proxy
Data Proxy
Manage and scale your connection pool
Pricing
Developer
Data Proxy
Documentation
Refer to our technical documentation to configure Prisma, access APIs, develop and deploy your app
Get Started
Get Started
Set up Prisma for your project
Prisma Examples
Prisma Examples ->
Access dozens of ready-to-run Prisma example projects
Data Guide
Data Guide
Refer to expert articles on how databases work
Prisma in your Stack
Prisma in your Stack
Learn about Prisma’s integration with modern technology stacks, platforms, and applications
Support
Support
Find resources and get help from our support team
Community
Community
Join the growing Prisma community
Use Cases
Data Proxy
Customer Stories
Learn about applications built with Prisma
Data Proxy
Enterprise
Up-level your applications with our Data Platform
Company
AboutBlogCareers We're HiringEventsCauses ->

Latest from the blog

Get Started
Docs
Concepts / Components / Prisma Migrate

Get started with Prisma Migrate

This page explains how to get started with migrating your schema in a development environment using Prisma Migrate. See Developing with Prisma Migrate for a more in-depth development workflow.

Get started with Prisma Migrate

To get started with Prisma Migrate in a development environment:

  1. Create a Prisma schema:

    schema.prisma
    1datasource db {
    2  provider = "postgresql"
    3  url      = env("DATABASE_URL")
    4}
    5

    6model User {
    7  id    Int    @id @default(autoincrement())
    8  name  String
    9  posts Post[]
    10}
    11

    12model Post {
    13  id        Int     @id @default(autoincrement())
    14  title     String
    15  published Boolean @default(true)
    16  authorId  Int
    17  author    User    @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
    18}

    You can use native type mapping attributes in your schema to decide which exact database type to create (for example, String can map to varchar(100) or text).

    1. Create the first migration:
    $prisma migrate dev --name init
    Show migration SQL

    Your Prisma schema is now in sync with your database schema and you have initialized a migration history:

    migrations/
      └─ 20210313140442_init/
        └─ migration.sql

  2. Add additional fields to your schema:

    model User {
      id       Int    @id @default(autoincrement())
      jobTitle String
      name     String
      posts    Post[]
    }

  3. Create the second migration:

    $prisma migrate dev --name added_job_title
    Show migration SQL

    Your Prisma schema is once again in sync with your database schema, and your migration history contains two migrations:

    migrations/
      └─ 20210313140442_init/
        └─ migration.sql
      └─ 20210313140442_added_job_title/
        └─ migration.sql

You now have a migration history that you can source control and use to deploy changes to test environments and production.

Edit this page on GitHub

Product

ClientMigrateData BrowserData ProxyPricing

Developers

DocsGet StartedPrisma Examples ->Data GuidePrisma in your StackSupportCommunityData Platform Status ->

Use Cases

Customer StoriesEnterprise

Company

AboutBlogCareers We're HiringEventsCauses ->Terms & Privacy ->

Newsletter

prisma_logo
© 2022 Prisma Data, Inc.