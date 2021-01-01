A data source determines how Prisma connects your database, and is represented by the
datasource block in the Prisma schema. The following data source uses the
postgresql provider and includes a connection URL:
datasource db {provider = "postgresql"url = "postgresql://johndoe:mypassword@localhost:5432/mydb?schema=public"}
A Prisma schema can only have one data source. However, you can:
- Programmatically override a data source
urlwhen creating your
PrismaClient
- Specify a different URL for Prisma Migrate's shadow database if you are working with cloud-hosted development databases
Note: Multiple provider support was removed in 2.22.0. Please see Deprecation of provider array notation for more information.
Securing database connections
Some data source
providers allow you to configure your connection with SSL/TLS, and provide parameters for the
url to specificy the location of certificates.
- Configuring an SSL connection with PostgreSQL
- Configuring an SSL connection with MySQL
- Configure a TLS connection with Microsoft SQL Server
Prisma resolves SSL certificates relative to the
./prisma directory. If your certificate files are located outside that directory, e.g. your project root directory, use relative paths for certificates:
datasource db {provider = "postgresql"url = "postgresql://johndoe:mypassword@localhost:5432/mydb?schema=public&sslmode=require&sslcert=../server-ca.pem&sslidentity=../client-identity.p12&sslpassword=<REDACTED>"}