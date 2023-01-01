Here's an overview of the components needed for a MySQL connection URL:

The following components make up the base URL of your database, they are always required:

Here is an example of the structure of the base URL and the path using placeholder values in uppercase letters:

Arguments

A connection URL can also take arguments. Here is the same example from above with placeholder values in uppercase letters for three arguments:

mysql://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE?KEY1=VALUE&KEY2=VALUE&KEY3=VALUE

The following arguments can be used:

Argument name Required Default Description connection_limit No num_cpus * 2 + 1 Maximum size of the connection pool connect_timeout No 5 Maximum number of seconds to wait for a new connection to be opened, 0 means no timeout pool_timeout No 10 Maximum number of seconds to wait for a new connection from the pool, 0 means no timeout sslcert No Path to the server certificate. Certificate paths are resolved relative to the ./prisma folder sslidentity No Path to the PKCS12 certificate sslpassword No Password that was used to secure the PKCS12 file sslaccept No accept_invalid_certs Configures whether to check for missing values in the certificate. Possible values: accept_invalid_certs , strict socket No Points to a directory that contains a socket to be used for the connection socket_timeout No Number of seconds to wait until a single query terminates

As an example, if you want to set the connection pool size to 5 and configure a timeout for queries of 3 seconds, you can use the following arguments: