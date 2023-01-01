By default, the PostgreSQL connector contains a database driver responsible for connecting to your database. You can use a driver adapter (Preview) to connect to your database using a JavaScript database driver from Prisma Client.

The fields passed to the datasource block are:

To connect to a PostgreSQL database server, you need to configure a datasource block in your Prisma schema file :

Note : You can find additional context in this GitHub issue .

Note that localhost is required, the value itself is ignored and can be anything.

To connect to your PostgreSQL database via sockets, you must add a host field as a query parameter to the connection URL (instead of setting it as the host part of the URI). The value of this parameter then must point to the directory that contains the socket, e.g.: postgresql://USER:PASSWORD@localhost/database?host=/var/run/postgresql/

Your database connection URL will look similar to this:

You can add various parameters to the connection URL if your database server uses SSL. Here's an overview of the possible parameters:

As an example, if you want to connect to a schema called myschema , set the connection pool size to 5 and configure a timeout for queries of 3 seconds. You can use the following arguments:

The following arguments can be used:

A connection URL can also take arguments. Here is the same example from above with placeholder values in uppercase letters for three arguments:

The following components make up the base URL of your database, they are always required:

Here is an example of the structure of the base URL and the path using placeholder values in uppercase letters:

Prisma is based on the official PostgreSQL format for connection URLs, but does not support all arguments and includes additional arguments such as schema . Here's an overview of the components needed for a PostgreSQL connection URL:

Introspection adds native database types that are not yet supported as Unsupported fields:

The PostgreSQL connector maps the scalar types from the Prisma data model as follows to database column types:

Alternatively, see Prisma schema reference for type mappings organized by Prisma type.

Prepared statement caching

A prepared statement is a feature that can be used to optimize performance. A prepared statement is parsed, compiled, and optimized only once and then can be executed directly multiple times without the overhead of parsing the query again.

By caching prepared statements, Prisma Client's query engine does not repeatedly compile the same query which reduces database CPU usage and query latency.

For example, here is the generated SQL for two different queries made by Prisma Client:

SELECT * FROM user WHERE name = "John" ; SELECT * FROM user WHERE name = "Brenda" ;

The two queries after parameterization will be the same, and the second query can skip the preparing step, saving database CPU and one extra roundtrip to the database. Query after parameterization:

SELECT * FROM user WHERE name = $ 1

Every database connection maintained by Prisma has a separate cache for storing prepared statements. The size of this cache can be tweaked with the statement_cache_size parameter in the connection string. By default, Prisma Client caches 500 statements per connection.