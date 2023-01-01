The PostgreSQL data source connector connects Prisma to a PostgreSQL database server.
By default, the PostgreSQL connector contains a database driver responsible for connecting to your database. You can use a driver adapter (Preview) to connect to your database using a JavaScript database driver from Prisma Client.
Example
To connect to a PostgreSQL database server, you need to configure a
datasource block in your Prisma schema file:
schema.prisma
1datasource db {2 provider = "postgresql"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}
The fields passed to the
datasource block are:
provider: Specifies the
postgresqldata source connector.
url: Specifies the connection URL for the PostgreSQL database server. In this case, an environment variable is used to provide the connection URL.
Connection details
Connection URL
Prisma is based on the official PostgreSQL format for connection URLs, but does not support all arguments and includes additional arguments such as
schema. Here's an overview of the components needed for a PostgreSQL connection URL:
Base URL and path
Here is an example of the structure of the base URL and the path using placeholder values in uppercase letters:
postgresql://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE
The following components make up the base URL of your database, they are always required:
|Name
|Placeholder
|Description
|Host
HOST
|IP address/domain of your database server, e.g.
localhost
|Port
PORT
|Port on which your database server is running, e.g.
5432
|User
USER
|Name of your database user, e.g.
janedoe
|Password
PASSWORD
|Password for your database user
|Database
DATABASE
|Name of the database you want to use, e.g.
mydb
You must percentage-encode special characters.
Arguments
A connection URL can also take arguments. Here is the same example from above with placeholder values in uppercase letters for three arguments:
postgresql://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE?KEY1=VALUE&KEY2=VALUE&KEY3=VALUE
The following arguments can be used:
|Argument name
|Required
|Default
|Description
schema
|Yes
public
|Name of the schema you want to use, e.g.
myschema
connection_limit
|No
num_cpus * 2 + 1
|Maximum size of the connection pool
connect_timeout
|No
5
|Maximum number of seconds to wait for a new connection to be opened,
0 means no timeout
pool_timeout
|No
10
|Maximum number of seconds to wait for a new connection from the pool,
0 means no timeout
sslmode
|No
prefer
|Configures whether to use TLS. Possible values:
prefer,
disable,
require
sslcert
|No
|Path of the server certificate. Certificate paths are resolved relative to the
./prisma folder
sslidentity
|No
|Path to the PKCS12 certificate
sslpassword
|No
|Password that was used to secure the PKCS12 file
sslaccept
|No
accept_invalid_certs
|Configures whether to check for missing values in the certificate. Possible values:
accept_invalid_certs,
strict
host
|No
|Points to a directory that contains a socket to be used for the connection
socket_timeout
|No
|Maximum number of seconds to wait until a single query terminates
pgbouncer
|No
false
|Configure the Engine to enable PgBouncer compatibility mode
statement_cache_size
|No
500
|Since 2.1.0: Specifies the number of prepared statements cached per connection
application_name
|No
|Since 3.3.0: Specifies a value for the application_name configuration parameter
channel_binding
|No
prefer
|Since 4.8.0: Specifies a value for the channel_binding configuration parameter
options
|No
|Since 3.8.0: Specifies command line options to send to the server at connection start
As an example, if you want to connect to a schema called
myschema, set the connection pool size to
5 and configure a timeout for queries of
3 seconds. You can use the following arguments:
postgresql://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE?schema=myschema&connection_limit=5&socket_timeout=3
Configuring an SSL connection
You can add various parameters to the connection URL if your database server uses SSL. Here's an overview of the possible parameters:
sslmode=(disable|prefer|require):
prefer(default): Prefer TLS if possible, accept plain text connections.
disable: Do not use TLS.
require: Require TLS or fail if not possible.
sslcert=<PATH>: Path to the server certificate. This is the root certificate used by the database server to sign the client certificate. You need to provide this if the certificate doesn't exist in the trusted certificate store of your system. For Google Cloud this likely is
server-ca.pem. Certificate paths are resolved relative to the
./prisma folder
sslidentity=<PATH>: Path to the PKCS12 certificate database created from client cert and key. This is the SSL identity file in PKCS12 format which you will generate using the client key and client certificate. It combines these two files in a single file and secures them via a password (see next parameter). You can create this file using your client key and client certificate by using the following command (using
openssl):openssl pkcs12 -export -out client-identity.p12 -inkey client-key.pem -in client-cert.pem
sslpassword=<PASSWORD>: Password that was used to secure the PKCS12 file. The
opensslcommand listed in the previous step will ask for a password while creating the PKCS12 file, you will need to provide that same exact password here.
sslaccept=(strict|accept_invalid_certs):
strict: Any missing value in the certificate will lead to an error. For Google Cloud, especially if the database doesn't have a domain name, the certificate might miss the domain/IP address, causing an error when connecting.
accept_invalid_certs(default): Bypass this check. Be aware of the security consequences of this setting.
Your database connection URL will look similar to this:
postgresql://USER:PASSWORD@HOST:PORT/DATABASE?sslidentity=client-identity.p12&sslpassword=mypassword&sslcert=rootca.cert
Connecting via sockets
To connect to your PostgreSQL database via sockets, you must add a
host field as a query parameter to the connection URL (instead of setting it as the
host part of the URI).
The value of this parameter then must point to the directory that contains the socket, e.g.:
postgresql://USER:PASSWORD@localhost/database?host=/var/run/postgresql/
Note that
localhost is required, the value itself is ignored and can be anything.
Note: You can find additional context in this GitHub issue.
Type mapping between PostgreSQL and Prisma schema
These two tables show the type mapping between PostgreSQL and Prisma schema. First how Prisma scalar types are translated into PostgreSQL database column types, and then how PostgreSQL database column types relate to Prisma scalar and native types.
Alternatively, see Prisma schema reference for type mappings organized by Prisma type.
Mapping between Prisma scalar types and PostgreSQL database column types
The PostgreSQL connector maps the scalar types from the Prisma data model as follows to database column types:
|Prisma
|PostgreSQL
String
text
Boolean
boolean
Int
integer
BigInt
bigint
Float
double precision
Decimal
decimal(65,30)
DateTime
timestamp(3)
Json
jsonb
Bytes
bytea
Mapping between PostgreSQL database column types to Prisma scalar and native types
- When introspecting a PostgreSQL database, the database types are mapped to Prisma types according to the following table.
- When creating a migration or prototyping your schema the table is also used - in the other direction.
|PostgreSQL (Type | Aliases)
|Supported
|Prisma
|Native database type attribute
|Notes
bigint |
int8
|✔️
BigInt
@db.BigInt*
|*Default mapping for
BigInt - no type attribute added to schema.
boolean |
bool
|✔️
Bool
@db.Boolean*
|*Default mapping for
Bool - no type attribute added to schema.
timestamp with time zone |
timestamptz
|✔️
DateTime
@db.Timestamptz(x)
time without time zone |
time
|✔️
DateTime
@db.Time(x)
time with time zone |
timetz
|✔️
DateTime
@db.Timetz(x)
numeric(p,s) |
decimal(p,s)
|✔️
Decimal
@db.Decimal(x, y)
real |
float,
float4
|✔️
Float
@db.Real
double precision |
float8
|✔️
Float
@db.DoublePrecision*
|*Default mapping for
Float - no type attribute added to schema.
smallint |
int2
|✔️
Int
@db.SmallInt
integer |
int,
int4
|✔️
Int
@db.Int*
|*Default mapping for
Int - no type attribute added to schema.
smallserial |
serial2
|✔️
Int
@db.SmallInt @default(autoincrement())
serial |
serial4
|✔️
Int
@db.Int @default(autoincrement())
bigserial |
serial8
|✔️
Int
@db.BigInt @default(autoincrement()
character(n) |
char(n)
|✔️
String
@db.Char(x)
character varying(n) |
varchar(n)
|✔️
String
@db.VarChar(x)
money
|✔️
Decimal
@db.Money
text
|✔️
String
@db.Text*
|*Default mapping for
String - no type attribute added to schema.
timestamp
|✔️
DateTime
@db.TimeStamp*
|*Default mapping for
DateTime - no type attribute added to schema.
date
|✔️
DateTime
@db.Date
enum
|✔️
Enum
|N/A
inet
|✔️
String
@db.Inet
bit(n)
|✔️
String
@Bit(x)
bit varying(n)
|✔️
String
@VarBit
oid
|✔️
Int
@db.Oid
uuid
|✔️
String
@db.Uuid
json
|✔️
Json
@db.Json
jsonb
|✔️
Json
@db.JsonB*
|*Default mapping for
Json - no type attribute added to schema.
bytea
|✔️
Bytes
@db.ByteA*
|*Default mapping for
Bytes - no type attribute added to schema.
xml
|✔️
String
@db.Xml
|Array types
|✔️
[]
citext
|✔️*
String
@db.Citext
|* Only available if Citext extension is enabled.
interval
|Not yet
Unsupported
cidr
|Not yet
Unsupported
macaddr
|Not yet
Unsupported
tsvector
|Not yet
Unsupported
tsquery
|Not yet
Unsupported
int4range
|Not yet
Unsupported
int8range
|Not yet
Unsupported
numrange
|Not yet
Unsupported
tsrange
|Not yet
Unsupported
tstzrange
|Not yet
Unsupported
daterange
|Not yet
Unsupported
point
|Not yet
Unsupported
line
|Not yet
Unsupported
lseg
|Not yet
Unsupported
box
|Not yet
Unsupported
path
|Not yet
Unsupported
polygon
|Not yet
Unsupported
circle
|Not yet
Unsupported
|Composite types
|Not yet
|n/a
|Domain types
|Not yet
|n/a
Introspection adds native database types that are not yet supported as
Unsupported fields:
schema.prisma
1model Device {2 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())3 name String4 data Unsupported("circle")5}
Prepared statement caching
A prepared statement is a feature that can be used to optimize performance. A prepared statement is parsed, compiled, and optimized only once and then can be executed directly multiple times without the overhead of parsing the query again.
By caching prepared statements, Prisma Client's query engine does not repeatedly compile the same query which reduces database CPU usage and query latency.
For example, here is the generated SQL for two different queries made by Prisma Client:
SELECT * FROM user WHERE name = "John";SELECT * FROM user WHERE name = "Brenda";
The two queries after parameterization will be the same, and the second query can skip the preparing step, saving database CPU and one extra roundtrip to the database. Query after parameterization:
SELECT * FROM user WHERE name = $1
Every database connection maintained by Prisma has a separate cache for storing prepared statements. The size of this cache can be tweaked with the
statement_cache_size parameter in the connection string. By default, Prisma Client caches 500 statements per connection.
Due to the nature of pgBouncer, if the
pgbouncer parameter is set to
true, the prepared statement cache is automatically disabled for that connection.