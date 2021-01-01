Prisma is a new kind of ORM that - like any other tool - comes with its own tradeoffs. This page explains when Prisma would be a good fit, and provides alternatives for other scenarios.

Prisma likely is a good fit for you if ...

... you are building a server-side application that talks to a database This is the main use case for Prisma. Server-side applications typically are API servers that expose data operations via technologies like REST, GraphQL or gRPC. They are commonly built as microservices or monolithic apps and deployed via long-running servers or serverless functions. Prisma is a great fit for all of these application and deployment models. At the moment, Prisma supports several relational databases, and MongoDB is in Preview.

... you care about productivity and developer experience Productivity and developer experience are core to how we're building our tools. We're looking to build developer-friendly abstractions for tasks that are complex, error-prone and time-consuming when performed manually. No matter if you're a SQL newcomer or veteran, Prisma will give you a significant productivity boost for the most common database workflows. Here are a couple of the guiding principles and general practices we apply when designing and building our tools: make the right thing easy

pit of success

offer intelligent autocompletion where possible

build powerful editor extensions (e.g. for VS Code)

go the extra mile to achieve full type-safety

... you are working in a team Prisma shines especially when used in collaborative environments. The declarative Prisma schema provides an overview of the current state of the database that's easy to understand for everyone. This is a major improvement to traditional workflows where developers have to dig through migration files to understand the current table structure. Prisma Client's minimal API surface enables developers to pick it up quickly without much learning overhead, so onboarding new developers to a team becomes a lot smoother. The Prisma Migrate workflows are designed in a way to cover database schema changes in collaborative environments. From the initial schema creation up to the point of deploying schema changes to production and resolving conflicts that were introduced by parallel modifications, Prisma Migrate has you covered.

... you value type-safety Prisma is the only fully type-safe ORM in the TypeScript ecosystem. The generated Prisma Client ensure typed query results even for partial queries and relations. You can learn more about this in the type-safety comparison with TypeORM.

... you want an ORM with a transparent development process, proper maintenance & support Development of Prisma's open source tools is happening in the open. Most of it happens directly on GitHub in the main prisma/prisma repo: issues and PRs in our repos are triaged and prioritized (usually within 1-2 days)

there is a public roadmap that is kept up to date with our plans

new releases with new features and improvements are issued every two weeks

we have a dedicated support team that responds to questions on Slack and GitHub

our product team is always eager to talk to you in the #product-feedback channel on Slack to get your feedback about Prisma