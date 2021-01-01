Introspection
Introspect your database with Prisma
For the purpose of this guide, we'll use a demo SQL schema with three tables:
CREATE TABLE "public"."User" (id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY NOT NULL,name VARCHAR(255),email VARCHAR(255) UNIQUE NOT NULL);CREATE TABLE "public"."Post" (id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY NOT NULL,title VARCHAR(255) NOT NULL,"createdAt" TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT now(),content TEXT,published BOOLEAN NOT NULL DEFAULT false,"authorId" INTEGER NOT NULL,FOREIGN KEY ("authorId") REFERENCES "public"."User"(id));CREATE TABLE "public"."Profile" (id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY NOT NULL,bio TEXT,"userId" INTEGER UNIQUE NOT NULL,FOREIGN KEY ("userId") REFERENCES "public"."User"(id));
Note: Some fields are written in double-quotes to ensure PostgreSQL uses proper casing. If no double-quotes were used, PostgreSQL would just read everything as lowercase characters.
User
|Column name
|Type
|Primary key
|Foreign key
|Required
|Default
id
SERIAL
|✔️
|No
|✔️
|autoincrementing
name
VARCHAR(255)
|No
|No
|No
|-
email
VARCHAR(255)
|No
|No
|✔️
|-
Post
|Column name
|Type
|Primary key
|Foreign key
|Required
|Default
id
SERIAL
|✔️
|No
|✔️
|autoincrementing
createdAt
TIMESTAMP
|No
|No
|✔️
now()
title
VARCHAR(255)
|No
|No
|✔️
|-
content
TEXT
|No
|No
|No
|-
published
BOOLEAN
|No
|No
|✔️
false
authorId
INTEGER
|No
|✔️
|✔️
|-
Profile
|Column name
|Type
|Primary key
|Foreign key
|Required
|Default
id
SERIAL
|✔️
|No
|✔️
|autoincrementing
bio
TEXT
|No
|No
|No
|-
userId
INTEGER
|No
|✔️
|✔️
|-
For the purpose of this guide, we'll use a demo SQL schema with three tables:
CREATE TABLE User (id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTO_INCREMENT NOT NULL,name VARCHAR(255),email VARCHAR(255) UNIQUE NOT NULL);CREATE TABLE Post (id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTO_INCREMENT NOT NULL,title VARCHAR(255) NOT NULL,createdAt TIMESTAMP NOT NULL DEFAULT now(),content TEXT,published BOOLEAN NOT NULL DEFAULT false,authorId INTEGER NOT NULL,FOREIGN KEY (authorId) REFERENCES User(id));CREATE TABLE Profile (id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY AUTO_INCREMENT NOT NULL,bio TEXT,userId INTEGER UNIQUE NOT NULL,FOREIGN KEY (userId) REFERENCES User(id));
User
|Column name
|Type
|Primary key
|Foreign key
|Required
|Default
id
INTEGER
|✔️
|No
|✔️
|autoincrementing
name
VARCHAR(255)
|No
|No
|No
|-
email
VARCHAR(255)
|No
|No
|✔️
|-
Post
|Column name
|Type
|Primary key
|Foreign key
|Required
|Default
id
INTEGER
|✔️
|No
|✔️
|autoincrementing
createdAt
DATETIME(3)
|No
|No
|✔️
now()
title
VARCHAR(255)
|No
|No
|✔️
|-
content
TEXT
|No
|No
|No
|-
published
BOOLEAN
|No
|No
|✔️
false
authorId
INTEGER
|No
|✔️
|✔️
false
Profile
|Column name
|Type
|Primary key
|Foreign key
|Required
|Default
id
INTEGER
|✔️
|No
|✔️
|autoincrementing
bio
TEXT
|No
|No
|No
|-
userId
INTEGER
|No
|✔️
|✔️
|-
For the purpose of this guide, we'll use a demo SQL schema with three tables:
CREATE TABLE [dbo].[Post] ([id] INT NOT NULL IDENTITY(1,1),[createdAt] DATETIME2 NOT NULL CONSTRAINT [Post_createdAt_df] DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP,[updatedAt] DATETIME2 NOT NULL,[title] VARCHAR(255) NOT NULL,[content] NVARCHAR(1000),[published] BIT NOT NULL CONSTRAINT [Post_published_df] DEFAULT 0,[authorId] INT NOT NULL,CONSTRAINT [Post_pkey] PRIMARY KEY ([id]));CREATE TABLE [dbo].[Profile] ([id] INT NOT NULL IDENTITY(1,1),[bio] NVARCHAR(1000),[userId] INT NOT NULL,CONSTRAINT [Profile_pkey] PRIMARY KEY ([id]),CONSTRAINT [Profile_userId_key] UNIQUE ([userId]));CREATE TABLE [dbo].[User] ([id] INT NOT NULL IDENTITY(1,1),[email] NVARCHAR(1000) NOT NULL,[name] NVARCHAR(1000),CONSTRAINT [User_pkey] PRIMARY KEY ([id]),CONSTRAINT [User_email_key] UNIQUE ([email]));ALTER TABLE [dbo].[Post] ADD CONSTRAINT [Post_authorId_fkey] FOREIGN KEY ([authorId]) REFERENCES [dbo].[User]([id]) ON DELETE NO ACTION ON UPDATE CASCADE;ALTER TABLE [dbo].[Profile] ADD CONSTRAINT [Profile_userId_fkey] FOREIGN KEY ([userId]) REFERENCES [dbo].[User]([id]) ON DELETE NO ACTION ON UPDATE CASCADE;
User
|Column name
|Type
|Primary key
|Foreign key
|Required
|Default
id
INT
|✔️
|No
|✔️
|autoincrementing
name
NVARCHAR(1000)
|No
|No
|No
|-
email
NVARCHAR(1000)
|No
|No
|✔️
|-
Post
|Column name
|Type
|Primary key
|Foreign key
|Required
|Default
id
INT
|✔️
|No
|✔️
|autoincrementing
createdAt
DATETIME2
|No
|No
|✔️
now()
updatedAt
DATETIME2
|No
|No
|✔️
title
VARCHAR(255)
|No
|No
|✔️
|-
content
NVARCHAR(1000)
|No
|No
|No
|-
published
BIT
|No
|No
|✔️
false
authorId
INT
|No
|✔️
|✔️
|-
Profile
|Column name
|Type
|Primary key
|Foreign key
|Required
|Default
id
INT
|✔️
|No
|✔️
|autoincrementing
bio
NVARCHAR(1000)
|No
|No
|No
|-
userId
INT
|No
|✔️
|✔️
|-
As a next step, you will introspect your database. The result of the introspection will be a data model inside your Prisma schema.
Run the following command to introspect your database:
$
This commands reads the
DATABASE_URL environment variable that's defined in
.env and connects to your database. Once the connection is established, it introspects the database (i.e. it reads the database schema). It then translates the database schema from SQL into a Prisma data model.
After the introspection is complete, your Prisma schema file was updated:
The data model now looks similar to this (note that the fields on the models have been reordered for better readability):
prisma/schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())3 title String @db.VarChar(255)4 createdAt DateTime @default(now()) @db.Timestamp(6)5 content String?6 published Boolean @default(false)7 authorId Int8 User User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])9}1011model Profile {12 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())13 bio String?14 userId Int @unique15 User User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])16}1718model User {19 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())20 name String? @db.VarChar(255)21 email String @unique @db.VarChar(255)22 Post Post[]23 Profile Profile?24}
Prisma's data model is a declarative representation of your database schema and serves as the foundation for the generated Prisma Client library. Your Prisma Client instance will expose queries that are tailored to these models.
Right now, there's a few minor "issues" with the data model:
- The
Userrelation field is uppercased and therefore doesn't adhere to Prisma's naming conventions . To express more "semantics", it would also be nice if this field was called
authorto describe the relationship between
Userand
Postbetter.
- The
Postand
Profilerelation fields on
Useras well as the
Userrelation field on
Profileare all uppercased. To adhere to Prisma's naming conventions , both fields should be lowercased to
post,
profileand
user.
- Even after lowercasing, the
postfield on
Useris still slightly misnamed. That's because it actually refers to a list of posts – a better name therefore would be the plural form:
posts.
These changes are relevant for the generated Prisma Client API where using lowercased relation fields
author,
posts,
profile and
user will feel more natural and idiomatic to JavaScript/TypeScript developers. You can therefore configure your Prisma Client API.
Because relation fields are virtual (i.e. they do not directly manifest in the database), you can manually rename them in your Prisma schema without touching the database:
prisma/schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())3 title String @db.VarChar(255)4 createdAt DateTime @default(now()) @db.Timestamp(6)5 content String?6 published Boolean @default(false)✎ author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])8 authorId Int9}1011model Profile {12 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())13 bio String?✎ user User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])15 userId Int @unique16}1718model User {19 id Int @id @default(autoincrement())20 email String @unique @db.VarChar(255)21 name String? @db.VarChar(255)✎ posts Post[]✎ profile Profile?24}
In this example, the database schema did follow the naming conventions for Prisma models (only the virtual relation fields that were generated from introspection did not adhere to them and needed adjustment). This optimizes the ergonomics of the generated Prisma Client API.
Sometimes though, you may want to make additional changes to the names of the columns and tables that are exposed in the Prisma Client API. A common example is to translate snake_case notation which is often used in database schemas into PascalCase and camelCase notations which feel more natural for JavaScript/TypeScript developers.
Assume you obtained the following model from introspection that's based on snake_case notation:
model my_user {user_id Int @id @default(autoincrement())first_name String?last_name String @unique}
If you generated a Prisma Client API for this model, it would pick up the snake_case notation in its API:
const user = await prisma.my_user.create({data: {first_name: 'Alice',last_name: 'Smith',},})
If you don't want to use the table and column names from your database in your Prisma Client API, you can configure them with
@map and
@@map:
model MyUser {userId Int @id @default(autoincrement()) @map("user_id")firstName String? @map("first_name")lastName String @unique @map("last_name")@@map("my_user")}
With this approach, you can name your model and its fields whatever you like and use the
@map (for field names) and
@@map (for models names) to point to the underlying tables and columns. Your Prisma Client API now looks as follows:
const user = await prisma.myUser.create({data: {firstName: 'Alice',lastName: 'Smith',},})
Learn more about this on the Configuring your Prisma Client API page.