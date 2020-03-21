Querying the database

Write your first query with Prisma Client

Now that you have generated Prisma Client, you can start writing queries to read and write data in your database. For the purpose of this guide, you'll use a plain Node.js script to explore some basic features of Prisma Client.

Create a new file named index.ts and add the following code to it: index.ts 1 import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client' 2 3 const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) 4 5 async function main ( ) { 6 7 } 8 9 main ( ) 10 . catch ( ( e ) => { 11 throw e 12 } ) 13 . finally ( async ( ) => { 14 await prisma . $disconnect ( ) 15 } )

Create a new file named index.js and add the following code to it: index.js 1 const { PrismaClient } = require ( '@prisma/client' ) 2 3 const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) 4 5 async function main ( ) { 6 7 } 8 9 main ( ) 10 . catch ( ( e ) => { 11 throw e 12 } ) 13 . finally ( async ( ) => { 14 await prisma . $disconnect ( ) 15 } )

Here's a quick overview of the different parts of the code snippet:

Import the PrismaClient constructor from the @prisma/client node module Instantiate PrismaClient Define an async function named main to send queries to the database Call the main function Close the database connections when the script terminates

Inside the main function, add the following query to read all User records from the database and print the result:

index.ts 1 async function main ( ) { 2 + const allUsers = await prisma . user . findMany ( ) + console . log ( allUsers ) 5 }

index.js 1 async function main ( ) { - + const allUsers = await prisma . user . findMany ( ) + console . log ( allUsers ) 5 }

Now run the code with this command:

$ npx ts-node index.ts

$ node index.js

This should print an empty array because there are no User records in the database yet: