Data validation with CHECK constraints (PostgreSQL)

Overview This page explains how to configure check constraints in a PostgreSQL database. A check constraint is a condition that must be satisfied before a value can be saved to a table - for example, the discounted price of a product must always be less than the original price. Check constraints can be added when you create the table (using CREATE TABLE ) or to a table that already exists (using ALTER TABLE ). This guide covers all four combinations. At the end of the guide, you'll introspect your database, generate a Prisma Client, and write a simple Node.js script to validate the constraints.

Prerequisites In order to follow this guide, you need: a PostgreSQL database server running

the createdb command line utility

command line utility the psql command line client for PostgreSQL

command line client for PostgreSQL Node.js installed on your machine

1. Create a new database and project directory Start by creating a project directory for the files that you'll create throughout this guide. Open terminal or command line and run the following commands: mkdir check-demo cd check-demo Next, make sure that your PostgreSQL database server is running. Authenticate the default postgres user: Unix (bash): sudo -u postgres Windows (command line): psql -U postgres Then execute the following command in your terminal to create a new database called CheckDemo : Unix (bash): createdb CheckDemo Windows (command line): create database CheckDemo; \connect CheckDemo Tip: Remember the trailing ; ! postgres=# postgres-# You can validate that the database was created by running the \dt command which lists all tables (relations) in your database (right now there are none): Unix (bash): psql -d CheckDemo -c "\dt" Windows (command line): d CheckDemo -c \dt

2. Adding a table with a single check constraint on a single column In this section, you'll create a new table with a single check constraint on a single column in the CheckDemo database. Create a new file named single-column-check-constraint.sql and add the following code to it: CREATE TABLE "public" . "product" ( price NUMERIC CONSTRAINT price_value_check CHECK ( price > 0.01 AND price <> 1240.00 ) ) ; ALTER TABLE "public" . "product" ADD COLUMN "productid" serial , ADD PRIMARY KEY ( "productid" ) ; Now run the SQL statement against your database to create a new table called product : Unix (bash): psql CheckDemo < single-column-check-constraint.sql Windows (command line): \i 'c:/checkdemo/single-column-check-constraint.sql' Congratulations, you just created a table called product in the database. The table has one column called price , which has a single check constraint that ensures price of a product is: Never less than 0.01

Never equal to 1240.00 Run the following command to see the a list of check constraints that apply to the product table: \d+ product You will see the following output, which includes a list of all check constraints: Table "public.product" Column | Type | Collation | Nullable | Default | Storage | Stats target | Description -------+---------+-----------+----------+---------+---------+--------------+------------- price | numeric | | | | main | | Check constraints: "price_value_check" CHECK (price > 0.01 AND price <> 1240.00) Note that PostgreSQL will auto-generate a constraint name if you do not provide one. For example, the constraint created by price NUMERIC CHECK (price > 0.01 AND price <> 1240.00) would be price_check .

3. Adding a table with a multi-column check constraint Next, you'll create a table with a multi-column check constraint that compares the values of two columns. Create a new file named multi-column-check-constraint.sql and add the following code to it: CREATE TABLE "public" . "anotherproduct" ( reducedprice NUMERIC CONSTRAINT reduced_price_check CHECK ( price > reducedprice ) , price NUMERIC ) ; ALTER TABLE "public" . "anotherproduct" ADD COLUMN "productid" serial , ADD PRIMARY KEY ( "productid" ) ; Now run the SQL statement against your database to create a new table called anotherproduct : Unix (bash): psql CheckDemo < multi-column-check-constraint.sql Windows (command line): \i 'c:/checkdemo/multi-column-check-constraint.sql' Congratulations, you just created a table called anotherproduct in the database. The table has two columns called reducedprice and price . The reducedprice column has a check constraint that ensures that the value of reducedprice is always less than the value of price .

4. Adding a table with multiple check constraints Next, you'll create a table with multiple check constraint on different columns. Create a new file named multiple-check-constraints.sql and add the following code to it: CREATE TABLE "public" . "secondtolastproduct" ( reducedprice NUMERIC CONSTRAINT reduced_price_check CHECK ( price > reducedprice ) , price NUMERIC , tags TEXT [ ] CONSTRAINT tags_contains_product CHECK ( 'product' = ANY ( tags ) ) ) ; ALTER TABLE "public" . "secondtolastproduct" ADD COLUMN "productid" serial , ADD PRIMARY KEY ( "productid" ) ; Now run the SQL statement against your database to create a new table called secondtolastproduct : Unix (bash): psql CheckDemo < multiple-check-constraints.sql Windows (command line): \i 'c:/checkdemo/multiple-check-constraints.sql' Congratulations, you just created a table called lastproduct in the database. The table has three columns named reducedprice , price and tags , and the following check constraints: The tags column (which is an array) must contain a tag named product

column (which is an array) must contain a tag named The value of reducedprice must be less than the value of price

5. Adding a check constraint to an existing table In this section, you'll add a check constraint to a table that already exists in your database. To do so, you first need to create a new table and then alter the table to add the constraint. Create a new file named add-single-check-constraint-later.sql and add the following code: CREATE TABLE "public" . "lastproduct" ( category TEXT ) ; ALTER TABLE "public" . "lastproduct" ADD CONSTRAINT "category_not_clothing" CHECK ( category <> 'clothing' ) ; This code contains two SQL statements: Create a new table called lastproduct Alter the table to add a check constraint named price_not_zero_constraint Now run the SQL statements against your database to create a new table called lastproduct : Unix (bash): psql CheckDemo < add-single-check-constraint-later.sql Windows (command line): \i 'c:/checkdemo/add-single-check-constraint-later.sql' Congratulations, you just created a table called lastproduct in the database with a single column called price . You added constraint named price_not_zero_constraint to with a second SQL command, which ensures that the price of a product is never less than 0.01.

6. Introspect your database with Prisma In the previous sections, you created four tables with different check constraints: The product table has a check constraint that ensures that the value of price is never less than 0.01 and enver exactly 1240.00 .

table has a check constraint that ensures that the value of is never less than and enver exactly . The anotherproduct table has a check constraint that ensures that the value of reducedprice is never greater than the value of price .

table has a check constraint that ensures that the value of is never greater than the value of . The secondtolastproduct table has two check constraints - one that ensures that the value of reducedprice is never greater than the value of price , and one that ensures that the tags array always contains the value product .

table has two check constraints - one that ensures that the value of is never greater than the value of , and one that ensures that the array always contains the value . The lastproduct table has a check constraint that ensures that the value of category is never clothing . In this section you'll introspect your database to generate the Prisma models for these tables. Note: Check constraints are currently not included in the generated Prisma schema - however, the underlying database still enforces the constraints. To start, set up a new Node.js project and add the prisma CLI as a development dependency: npm init -y npm install prisma --save-dev In order to introspect your database, you need to tell Prisma how to connect to it. You do so by configuring a datasource in your Prisma schema. Create a new file named schema.prisma and add the following code to it: schema.prisma 1 datasource db { 2 provider = "postgresql" 3 url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" ) 4 } The database connection URL is set via an environment variable. The Prisma CLI automatically supports the dotenv format which automatically picks up environment variables defined in a file named .env . Create a new file named .env and set your database connection URL as the DATABASE_URL environment variable: DATABASE_URL=postgresql://__USER__:__PASSWORD__@__HOST__:__PORT__/CheckDemo In the above code snippet, you need to replace the uppercase placeholders with your own connection details. For example, if your database is running locally it could look like this: DATABASE_URL=postgresql://janedoe:mypassword@localhost:5432/CheckDemo With both the schema.prisma and .env files in place, you can run Prisma's introspection with the following command: npx prisma db pull This command introspects your database and for each table adds a Prisma model to the Prisma schema: schema.prisma 1 generator client { 2 provider = "prisma-client-js" 3 } 4 5 datasource db { 6 provider = "postgresql" 7 url = env ( "DATABASE_URL" ) 8 } 9 10 model anotherproduct { 11 price Float ? 12 productid Int @id 13 reducedprice Float ? 14 } 15 16 model lastproduct { 17 category String ? 18 productid Int @id 19 } 20 21 model product { 22 price Float ? 23 productid Int @id 24 } 25 26 model secondtolastproduct { 27 price Float ? 28 productid Int @id 29 reducedprice Float ? 30 tags String [ ] 31 }

7. Generate Prisma Client To validate whether the check constraints work, you'll now generate Prisma Client and send a few sample queries to the database. First, add a generator block to your Prisma schema (typically added right below the datasource block): schema.prisma 1 generator client { 2 provider = "prisma-client-js" 3 } Run the following command to install and generate Prisma Client in your project: npx prisma generate Now you can use Prisma Client to send database queries in Node.js.

Create a new file named index.js and add the following code to it: const { PrismaClient } = require ( '@prisma/client' ) const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) async function main ( ) { const newProduct = await prisma . product . create ( { data : { price : 0.0 , } , } ) console . log ( newProduct ) } main ( ) In this code, you're creating a product with a price of 0.00 , which does not meet the check constraint configured for the price column. Run the code with this command: node index.js The script throws an error indicating that the price_check_value check constraint was not met: Error occurred during query execution: ConnectorError(ConnectorError { user_facing_error: None, kind: QueryError(Error { kind: Db, cause: Some(DbError { severity: "ERROR", parsed_severity: Some(Error), code: SqlState("23514"), message: "new row for relation \"product\" violates check constraint \"price_value_check\"", detail: Some("Failing row contains (0, 11)."), hint: None, position: None, where_: None, schema: Some("public"), table: Some("product"), column: None, datatype: None, constraint: Some("price_value_check"), file: Some("d:\\pginstaller_12.auto\\postgres.windows-x64\\src\\backend\\executor\\execmain.c"), line: Some(2023), routine: Some("ExecConstraints") }) }) }) To validate the multi-column check constraint, replace the code in index.js with the following: const { PrismaClient } = require ( '@prisma/client' ) const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) async function main ( ) { const newProduct = await prisma . anotherproduct . create ( { data : { price : 50.0 , reducedprice : 100.0 , } , } ) console . log ( newProduct ) } main ( ) In this code, you're creating a product where the reduced price is higher than the actual price. Run the script again with this command: node index.js This time, you'll see a similar error message indicating the reduce_price_check check constraint was not met: ConnectorError(ConnectorError { user_facing_error: None, kind: QueryError(Error { kind: Db, cause: Some(DbError { severity: "ERROR", parsed_severity: Some(Error), code: SqlState("23514"), message: "new row for relation \"anotherproduct\" violates check constraint \"reduced_price_check\"", detail: Some("Failing row contains (100, 50, 1)."), hint: None, position: None, where_: None, schema: Some("public"), table: Some("anotherproduct"), column: None, datatype: None, constraint: Some("reduced_price_check"), file: Some("d:\\pginstaller_12.auto\\postgres.windows-x64\\src\\backend\\executor\\execmain.c"), line: Some(2023), routine: Some("ExecConstraints") }) }) }) at PrismaClientFetcher.request (C:\Work\Personal\prisma-check-constraint

ode_modules\@prisma\client\index.js:89:17) Finally, modify the script to include multiple check constraint violations: const { PrismaClient } = require ( '@prisma/client' ) const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) async function main ( ) { const newProduct = await prisma . secondtolastproduct . create ( { data : { tags : { set : [ 'wrongtag' ] , } , price : 90.0 , reducedprice : 100.0 , } , } ) console . log ( newProduct ) } main ( ) In this code, you're creating a product where the reduced price is higher than the actual price, and omitting the required product tag. Run the script again with this command: node index.js Notice that the error message only mentions the reduced_price_check constraint: ConnectorError(ConnectorError { user_facing_error: None, kind: QueryError(Error { kind: Db, cause: Some(DbError { severity: "ERROR", parsed_severity: Some(Error), code: SqlState("23514"), message: "new row for relation \"secondtolastproduct\" violates check constraint \"reduced_price_check\"", detail: Some("Failing row contains (100, 90, {wrongtag}, 7)."), hint: None, position: None, where_: None, schema: Some("public"), table: Some("secondtolastproduct"), column: None, datatype: None, constraint: Some("reduced_price_check"), file: Some("d:\\pginstaller_12.auto\\postgres.windows-x64\\src\\backend\\executor\\execmain.c"), line: Some(2023), routine: Some("ExecConstraints") }) }) }) Check constraints are resolved in alphabetical order, and only the first constraint to fail appears in the error message.