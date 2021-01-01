Data validation with CHECK constraints (PostgreSQL)
Overview
This page explains how to configure check constraints in a PostgreSQL database. A check constraint is a condition that must be satisfied before a value can be saved to a table - for example, the discounted price of a product must always be less than the original price.
Check constraints can be added when you create the table (using
CREATE TABLE) or to a table that already exists (using
ALTER TABLE). This guide covers all four combinations.
At the end of the guide, you'll introspect your database, generate a Prisma Client, and write a simple Node.js script to validate the constraints.
Prerequisites
In order to follow this guide, you need:
- a PostgreSQL database server running
- the
createdbcommand line utility
- the
psqlcommand line client for PostgreSQL
- Node.js installed on your machine
1. Create a new database and project directory
Start by creating a project directory for the files that you'll create throughout this guide. Open terminal or command line and run the following commands:
mkdir check-democd check-demo
Next, make sure that your PostgreSQL database server is running. Authenticate the default
postgres user:
Unix (bash):
sudo -u postgres
Windows (command line):
psql -U postgres
Then execute the following command in your terminal to create a new database called
CheckDemo:
Unix (bash):
createdb CheckDemo
Windows (command line):
create database CheckDemo;\connect CheckDemo
Tip: Remember the trailing
;!
postgres=#
postgres-#
You can validate that the database was created by running the
\dt command which lists all tables (relations) in your database (right now there are none):
Unix (bash):
psql -d CheckDemo -c "\dt"
Windows (command line):
d CheckDemo -c \dt
2. Adding a table with a single check constraint on a single column
In this section, you'll create a new table with a single check constraint on a single column in the
CheckDemo database.
Create a new file named
single-column-check-constraint.sql and add the following code to it:
CREATE TABLE "public"."product" (price NUMERIC CONSTRAINT price_value_check CHECK (price > 0.01 AND price <> 1240.00));ALTER TABLE "public"."product"ADD COLUMN "productid" serial,ADD PRIMARY KEY ("productid");
Now run the SQL statement against your database to create a new table called
product:
Unix (bash):
psql CheckDemo < single-column-check-constraint.sql
Windows (command line):
\i 'c:/checkdemo/single-column-check-constraint.sql'
Congratulations, you just created a table called
product in the database. The table has one column called
price, which has a single check constraint that ensures price of a product is:
- Never less than 0.01
- Never equal to 1240.00
Run the following command to see the a list of check constraints that apply to the
product table:
\d+ product
You will see the following output, which includes a list of all check constraints:
Table "public.product"Column | Type | Collation | Nullable | Default | Storage | Stats target | Description-------+---------+-----------+----------+---------+---------+--------------+-------------price | numeric | | | | main | |Check constraints:"price_value_check" CHECK (price > 0.01 AND price <> 1240.00)
Note that PostgreSQL will auto-generate a constraint name if you do not provide one. For example, the constraint created by
price NUMERIC CHECK (price > 0.01 AND price <> 1240.00) would be
price_check.
3. Adding a table with a multi-column check constraint
Next, you'll create a table with a multi-column check constraint that compares the values of two columns.
Create a new file named
multi-column-check-constraint.sql and add the following code to it:
CREATE TABLE "public"."anotherproduct" (reducedprice NUMERIC CONSTRAINT reduced_price_check CHECK (price > reducedprice),price NUMERIC);ALTER TABLE "public"."anotherproduct"ADD COLUMN "productid" serial,ADD PRIMARY KEY ("productid");
Now run the SQL statement against your database to create a new table called
anotherproduct:
Unix (bash):
psql CheckDemo < multi-column-check-constraint.sql
Windows (command line):
\i 'c:/checkdemo/multi-column-check-constraint.sql'
Congratulations, you just created a table called
anotherproduct in the database. The table has two columns called
reducedprice and
price. The
reducedprice column has a check constraint that ensures that the value of
reducedprice is always less than the value of
price.
4. Adding a table with multiple check constraints
Next, you'll create a table with multiple check constraint on different columns.
Create a new file named
multiple-check-constraints.sql and add the following code to it:
CREATE TABLE "public"."secondtolastproduct" (reducedprice NUMERIC CONSTRAINT reduced_price_check CHECK (price > reducedprice),price NUMERIC,tags TEXT[] CONSTRAINT tags_contains_product CHECK ('product' = ANY(tags)));ALTER TABLE "public"."secondtolastproduct"ADD COLUMN "productid" serial,ADD PRIMARY KEY ("productid");
Now run the SQL statement against your database to create a new table called
secondtolastproduct:
Unix (bash):
psql CheckDemo < multiple-check-constraints.sql
Windows (command line):
\i 'c:/checkdemo/multiple-check-constraints.sql'
Congratulations, you just created a table called
lastproduct in the database. The table has three columns named
reducedprice,
price and
tags, and the following check constraints:
- The
tagscolumn (which is an array) must contain a tag named
product
- The value of
reducedpricemust be less than the value of
price
5. Adding a check constraint to an existing table
In this section, you'll add a check constraint to a table that already exists in your database. To do so, you first need to create a new table and then alter the table to add the constraint.
Create a new file named
add-single-check-constraint-later.sql and add the following code:
CREATE TABLE "public"."lastproduct" (category TEXT);ALTER TABLE "public"."lastproduct"ADD CONSTRAINT "category_not_clothing" CHECK (category <> 'clothing');
This code contains two SQL statements:
- Create a new table called
lastproduct
- Alter the table to add a check constraint named
price_not_zero_constraint
Now run the SQL statements against your database to create a new table called
lastproduct:
Unix (bash):
psql CheckDemo < add-single-check-constraint-later.sql
Windows (command line):
\i 'c:/checkdemo/add-single-check-constraint-later.sql'
Congratulations, you just created a table called
lastproduct in the database with a single column called
price. You added constraint named
price_not_zero_constraint to with a second SQL command, which ensures that the price of a product is never less than 0.01.
6. Introspect your database with Prisma
In the previous sections, you created four tables with different check constraints:
- The
producttable has a check constraint that ensures that the value of
priceis never less than
0.01and enver exactly
1240.00.
- The
anotherproducttable has a check constraint that ensures that the value of
reducedpriceis never greater than the value of
price.
- The
secondtolastproducttable has two check constraints - one that ensures that the value of
reducedpriceis never greater than the value of
price, and one that ensures that the
tagsarray always contains the value
product.
- The
lastproducttable has a check constraint that ensures that the value of
categoryis never
clothing.
In this section you'll introspect your database to generate the Prisma models for these tables.
Note: Check constraints are currently not included in the generated Prisma schema - however, the underlying database still enforces the constraints.
To start, set up a new Node.js project and add the
prisma CLI as a development dependency:
npm init -ynpm install prisma --save-dev
In order to introspect your database, you need to tell Prisma how to connect to it. You do so by configuring a
datasource in your Prisma schema.
Create a new file named
schema.prisma and add the following code to it:
schema.prisma
1datasource db {2 provider = "postgresql"3 url = env("DATABASE_URL")4}
The database connection URL is set via an environment variable. The Prisma CLI automatically supports the
dotenv format which automatically picks up environment variables defined in a file named
.env.
Create a new file named
.env and set your database connection URL as the
DATABASE_URL environment variable:
DATABASE_URL=postgresql://__USER__:__PASSWORD__@__HOST__:__PORT__/CheckDemo
In the above code snippet, you need to replace the uppercase placeholders with your own connection details. For example, if your database is running locally it could look like this:
DATABASE_URL=postgresql://janedoe:mypassword@localhost:5432/CheckDemo
With both the
schema.prisma and
.env files in place, you can run Prisma's introspection with the following command:
npx prisma db pull
This command introspects your database and for each table adds a Prisma model to the Prisma schema:
schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3}45datasource db {6 provider = "postgresql"7 url = env("DATABASE_URL")8}910model anotherproduct {11 price Float?12 productid Int @id13 reducedprice Float?14}1516model lastproduct {17 category String?18 productid Int @id19}2021model product {22 price Float?23 productid Int @id24}2526model secondtolastproduct {27 price Float?28 productid Int @id29 reducedprice Float?30 tags String[]31}
7. Generate Prisma Client
To validate whether the check constraints work, you'll now generate Prisma Client and send a few sample queries to the database.
First, add a
generator block to your Prisma schema (typically added right below the
datasource block):
schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3}
Run the following command to install and generate Prisma Client in your project:
npx prisma generate
Now you can use Prisma Client to send database queries in Node.js.
8. Validate the check constraints in a Node.js script
Create a new file named
index.js and add the following code to it:
const { PrismaClient } = require('@prisma/client')const prisma = new PrismaClient()async function main() {const newProduct = await prisma.product.create({data: {price: 0.0,},})console.log(newProduct)}main()
In this code, you're creating a product with a price of
0.00, which does not meet the check constraint configured for the
price column.
Run the code with this command:
node index.js
The script throws an error indicating that the
price_check_value check constraint was not met:
Error occurred during query execution:ConnectorError(ConnectorError { user_facing_error: None, kind: QueryError(Error { kind: Db, cause: Some(DbError { severity: "ERROR", parsed_severity: Some(Error), code: SqlState("23514"), message: "new row for relation \"product\" violates check constraint \"price_value_check\"", detail: Some("Failing row contains (0, 11)."), hint: None, position: None, where_: None, schema: Some("public"), table: Some("product"), column: None, datatype: None, constraint: Some("price_value_check"), file: Some("d:\\pginstaller_12.auto\\postgres.windows-x64\\src\\backend\\executor\\execmain.c"), line: Some(2023), routine: Some("ExecConstraints") }) }) })
To validate the multi-column check constraint, replace the code in
index.js with the following:
const { PrismaClient } = require('@prisma/client')const prisma = new PrismaClient()async function main() {const newProduct = await prisma.anotherproduct.create({data: {price: 50.0,reducedprice: 100.0,},})console.log(newProduct)}main()
In this code, you're creating a product where the reduced price is higher than the actual price.
Run the script again with this command:
node index.js
This time, you'll see a similar error message indicating the
reduce_price_check check constraint was not met:
ConnectorError(ConnectorError { user_facing_error: None, kind: QueryError(Error { kind: Db, cause: Some(DbError { severity: "ERROR", parsed_severity: Some(Error), code: SqlState("23514"), message: "new row for relation \"anotherproduct\" violates check constraint \"reduced_price_check\"", detail: Some("Failing row contains (100, 50, 1)."), hint: None, position: None, where_: None, schema: Some("public"), table: Some("anotherproduct"), column: None, datatype: None, constraint: Some("reduced_price_check"), file: Some("d:\\pginstaller_12.auto\\postgres.windows-x64\\src\\backend\\executor\\execmain.c"), line: Some(2023), routine: Some("ExecConstraints") }) }) })at PrismaClientFetcher.request (C:\Work\Personal\prisma-check-constraint\node_modules\@prisma\client\index.js:89:17)
Finally, modify the script to include multiple check constraint violations:
const { PrismaClient } = require('@prisma/client')const prisma = new PrismaClient()async function main() {const newProduct = await prisma.secondtolastproduct.create({data: {tags: {set: ['wrongtag'],},price: 90.0,reducedprice: 100.0,},})console.log(newProduct)}main()
In this code, you're creating a product where the reduced price is higher than the actual price, and omitting the required
product tag.
Run the script again with this command:
node index.js
Notice that the error message only mentions the
reduced_price_check constraint:
ConnectorError(ConnectorError { user_facing_error: None, kind: QueryError(Error { kind: Db, cause: Some(DbError { severity: "ERROR", parsed_severity: Some(Error), code: SqlState("23514"), message: "new row for relation \"secondtolastproduct\" violates check constraint \"reduced_price_check\"", detail: Some("Failing row contains (100, 90, {wrongtag}, 7)."), hint: None, position: None, where_: None, schema: Some("public"), table: Some("secondtolastproduct"), column: None, datatype: None, constraint: Some("reduced_price_check"), file: Some("d:\\pginstaller_12.auto\\postgres.windows-x64\\src\\backend\\executor\\execmain.c"), line: Some(2023), routine: Some("ExecConstraints") }) }) })
Check constraints are resolved in alphabetical order, and only the first constraint to fail appears in the error message.