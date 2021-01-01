Adding Prisma Migrate to an existing project

This guide describes how to add Prisma Migrate to an existing project.

MongoDB not supported Prisma Migrate does not currently support the MongoDB connector .

As part of adding Prisma Migrate to your development environment, you must reset your development database. This will result in data loss in the development database only.

Production databases and any other database that cannot be reset should be baselined to avoid data loss.

Make sure your Prisma schema is in sync with your database schema. This should already be true if you are using a previous version of Prisma Migrate. Introspect the database to make sure that your Prisma schema is up-to-date: $ prisma db pull

Initialize migration history To initialize a new migration history: If you have a prisma/migrations folder, delete, move, rename, or archive this folder. Run the following command to create the first migration without applying it, in case you need to modify the initial migration: $ prisma migrate dev --name initial-migration --create-only Prisma Migrate will create a new migration directory with a SQL migration file in it: ./prisma/migrations/20210426141759_initial-migration

Work around features not supported by Prisma Schema Language To include unsupported database features that already exist in the database, you must replace or modify the initial migration SQL: Open the migration.sql file generated in the Initialize migration history section. Modify the generated SQL. For example: If the changes are minor, you can append additional custom SQL to the generated migration - the following example creates a partial index: CREATE UNIQUE INDEX tests_success_constraint ON posts ( subject , target ) WHERE success ; If the changes are significant, it can be easier to replace the entire migration file with the result of a database dump ( mysqldump , pg_dump )

Apply the initial migrations To apply your initial migration(s): Run the following command against your development database: $ npx prisma migrate dev Prisma Migrate detects that the database is out of sync with the migration history and will prompt you to reset it. Confirm the reset (in development environments only!) Review the database schema to ensure the migration leads to the desired end-state (for example, by comparing the schema to the production database). The new migration history and the new database schema should now be in sync with your Prisma schema.