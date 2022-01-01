Autocompletion in GraphQL resolvers with JavaScript
Problem
When using GraphQL with TypeScript, you always get autocompletion for the Prisma Client instance in your GraphQL resolvers because then the
context object can be typed – no matter if folks are using Nexus, TypeGraphQL or SDL first. This immensely helps with autocompletion and preventing unwanted errors.
Unfortunately, this needs a little more effort when you're working in plain JavaScript. Suppose we have a resolver like this:
filterPosts: (parent, args, ctx) => {return ctx.prisma.post.findMany({where: {OR: [{ title: { contains: args.searchString } },{ content: { contains: args.searchString } },],},})}
Now whenever you type
ctx. VS Code will provide unnecessary options in the autocomplete which is undesirable.
VS Code doesn't know the type of the
context object so it can't provide any intellisense for it, which is why unwanted suggestions are displayed.
Solution
To overcome this, you need to add a JSDoc comment named
typedef to "import" the correct type of your
PrismaClient instance.
// Add this to the top of the file/*** @typedef { import("@prisma/client").PrismaClient } Prisma*/
Note: You can learn more about JSDoc here.
Finally, you need to type your resolver arguments. For simplicity, ignore the
parent and
args parameters. So the resolver should now look like this:
/*** @param {any} parent* @param {{ searchString: string }} args* @param {{ prisma: Prisma }} ctx*/filterPosts: (parent, args, ctx) => {return ctx.prisma.post.findMany({where: {OR: [{ title: { contains: args.searchString } },{ content: { contains: args.searchString } },],},})}
This will tell VS Code that the
context has a property named
prisma and the type is
Prisma which was defined in the
@typedef above.
And voilà, autocompletion in plain JavaScript.
The final file should look something like:
/*** @typedef { import("@prisma/client").PrismaClient } Prisma* @typedef { import("@prisma/client").UserCreateArgs } UserCreateArgs*/const { makeExecutableSchema } = require('graphql-tools')const typeDefs = `type User {email: String!id: ID!name: Stringposts: [Post!]!}type Post {author: Usercontent: Stringid: ID!published: Boolean!title: String!}type Query {feed: [Post!]!filterPosts(searchString: String): [Post!]!post(where: PostWhereUniqueInput!): Post}type Mutation {createDraft(authorEmail: String, content: String, title: String!): Post!deleteOnePost(where: PostWhereUniqueInput!): Postpublish(id: ID): PostsignupUser(data: UserCreateInput!): User!}input PostWhereUniqueInput {id: ID}input UserCreateInput {email: String!id: IDname: Stringposts: PostCreateManyWithoutPostsInput}input PostCreateManyWithoutPostsInput {connect: [PostWhereUniqueInput!]create: [PostCreateWithoutAuthorInput!]}input PostCreateWithoutAuthorInput {content: Stringid: IDpublished: Booleantitle: String!}`const resolvers = {Query: {/*** @param {any} parent* @param {any} args* @param {{ prisma: Prisma }} ctx*/feed: (parent, args, ctx) => {return ctx.prisma.post.findMany({where: { published: true },})},/*** @param {any} parent* @param {{ searchString: string }} args* @param {{ prisma: Prisma }} ctx*/filterPosts: (parent, args, ctx) => {return ctx.prisma.post.findMany({where: {OR: [{ title: { contains: args.searchString } },{ content: { contains: args.searchString } },],},})},/*** @param {any} parent* @param {{ where: { id: string }}} args* @param {{ prisma: Prisma }} ctx*/post: (parent, args, ctx) => {return ctx.prisma.post.findUnique({where: { id: Number(args.where.id) },})},},Mutation: {/*** @param {any} parent* @param {{ title: string, content: string, authorEmail: (string|undefined) }} args* @param {{ prisma: Prisma }} ctx*/createDraft: (parent, args, ctx) => {return ctx.prisma.post.create({data: {title: args.title,content: args.content,published: false,author: args.authorEmail && {connect: { email: args.authorEmail },},},})},/*** @param {any} parent* @param {{ where: { id: string }}} args* @param {{ prisma: Prisma }} ctx*/deleteOnePost: (parent, args, ctx) => {return ctx.prisma.post.delete({where: { id: Number(args.where.id) },})},/*** @param {any} parent* @param {{ id: string }} args* @param {{ prisma: Prisma }} ctx*/publish: (parent, args, ctx) => {return ctx.prisma.post.update({where: { id: Number(args.id) },data: { published: true },})},/*** @param {any} parent* @param {UserCreateArgs} args* @param {{ prisma: Prisma }} ctx*/signupUser: (parent, args, ctx) => {return ctx.prisma.user.create(args)},},User: {/*** @param {{ id: number }} parent* @param {any} args* @param {{ prisma: Prisma }} ctx*/posts: (parent, args, ctx) => {return ctx.prisma.user.findUnique({where: { id: parent.id },}).posts()},},Post: {/*** @param {{ id: number }} parent* @param {any} args* @param {{ prisma: Prisma }} ctx*/author: (parent, args, ctx) => {return ctx.prisma.post.findUnique({where: { id: parent.id },}).author()},},}const schema = makeExecutableSchema({resolvers,typeDefs,})module.exports = {schema,}
So here's a simple method to get autocompletion for your all Prisma's methods in JavaScript. You can find a practical example of this approach in the
prisma-examples repo here.