Modeling and querying many-to-many relations

Implicit relations

This is a type of many-to-many relation where Prisma handles the relation table internally. A basic example for an implicit many-to-many relation would look like this:

model Post { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) title String tags Tag [ ] } model Tag { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) name String @unique posts Post [ ] }

To create a post and its tags, one can write this with Prisma:

await prisma . post . create ( { data : { title : 'Types of relations' , tags : { create : [ { name : 'dev' } , { name : 'prisma' } ] } , } , } )

In the above example, we can directly query for posts along with their tags as follows:

await prisma . post . findMany ( { include : { tags : true } , } )

And the response obtained would be:

[ { "id" : 1 , "title" : "Types of relations" , "tags" : [ { "id" : 1 , "name" : "dev" } , { "id" : 2 , "name" : "prisma" } ] } ]

Another use case for this is if you want to add new tags as well as connect to existing tags to a post. An example for this is where a user has created new tags for their post and has also selected existing tags to be added as well. In this case, we can perform this in the following way: