Adding Prisma Migrate to an existing project

The steps involved in adding Prisma Migrate to your project are:

Introspect the database to make sure that your Prisma schema is up-to-date:

Make sure your Prisma schema is in sync with your database schema. This should already be true if you are using a previous version of Prisma Migrate.

Generate a migration and save it to a file using prisma migrate diff

Then 0_ is important because Prisma Migrate applies migrations in a lexicographic order . You can use a different value such as the current timestamp.

Run the following command to create a migrations directory inside with your preferred name. This example will use 0_init for the migration name:

If you have a prisma/migrations folder, delete, move, rename, or archive this folder.

Baselining tells Prisma Migrate to assume that one or more migrations have already been applied . This prevents generated migrations from failing when they try to create tables and fields that already exist.

Baselining is the process of initializing a migration history for a database that:

Work around features not supported by Prisma Schema Language

To include unsupported database features that already exist in the database, you must replace or modify the initial migration SQL:

Open the migration.sql file generated in the Create a baseline migration section. Modify the generated SQL. For example: If the changes are minor, you can append additional custom SQL to the generated migration - the following example creates a partial index: CREATE UNIQUE INDEX tests_success_constraint ON posts ( subject , target ) WHERE success ; If the changes are significant, it can be easier to replace the entire migration file with the result of a database dump ( mysqldump , pg_dump )

Note that the order of the tables matters when creating all of them at once, since foreign keys are created at the same step. Therefore, either re-order them or move constraint creation to the last step after all tables are created, so you won't face `can't create constraint` errors