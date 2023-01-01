/ ORM / More / Help & troubleshooting / Help articles
Best practices for using Prisma Client with Next.js and Next.js Data Cache
Problem
When deploying a Next.js app, you may run into an issue where your queries are not updating or displaying the correct content. Or, you may find that it takes a long time for newly created objects to show up in your queries.
In these cases, you are most likely seeing data persisted in the . Any
fetch request has its result cached by default, leading to possibly unwanted results as Prisma uses
fetch internally.
Solution
To opt-out of the Next.js Data Cache, you can using the
"force-dynamic" config option so that up to date data is always returned and no caching happens.
You can add
"force-dynamic" like this:
import { NextRequest, NextResponse } from 'next/server'import prisma from './db'export const dynamic = 'force-dynamic'export async function GET(request: NextRequest, response: NextResponse) {// your code would go here}