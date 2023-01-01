Login
Best practices for using Prisma Client with Next.js and Next.js Data Cache

Problem

When deploying a Next.js app, you may run into an issue where your queries are not updating or displaying the correct content. Or, you may find that it takes a long time for newly created objects to show up in your queries.

In these cases, you are most likely seeing data persisted in the . Any fetch request has its result cached by default, leading to possibly unwanted results as Prisma uses fetch internally.

Solution

To opt-out of the Next.js Data Cache, you can using the "force-dynamic" config option so that up to date data is always returned and no caching happens.

You can add "force-dynamic" like this:

import { NextRequest, NextResponse } from 'next/server'
import prisma from './db'


export const dynamic = 'force-dynamic'


export async function GET(request: NextRequest, response: NextResponse) {
  // your code would go here
}

