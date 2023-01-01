If you use vercel/pkg to package your Node.js project, then you might encounter an ENOENT error like the following:

Solution

To avoid this error, add your Prisma query engine binary path to the pkg/assets section of your package.json file, as follows:

package.json 1 { 2 "pkg" : { 3 "assets" : [ "node_modules/.prisma/client/*.node" ] 4 } 5 }

See this Github issue for further discussion.