Docs
/ ORM / More / Help & troubleshooting / Help articles

Solve package error with vercel/pkg

Problem

If you use vercel/pkg to package your Node.js project, then you might encounter an ENOENT error like the following:

spawn /snapshot/enoent-problem/node_modules/.prisma/client/query-engine-debian-openssl-1.1.x ENOENT

Solution

To avoid this error, add your Prisma query engine binary path to the pkg/assets section of your package.json file, as follows:

package.json
1{
2  "pkg": {
3    "assets": ["node_modules/.prisma/client/*.node"]
4  }
5}

See this Github issue for further discussion.

Edit this page on GitHub

Product

ClientMigrate
Accelerate
PulseEarly Access
Pricing

Developers

DocsGet StartedPrisma ExamplesData GuidePrisma in your StackSupportCommunityData Platform StatusVS Code Extension

Use Cases

Customer StoriesEnterprise

Company

AboutBlogCareers EventsCausesTerms & Privacy

Newsletter

prisma_logo
© 2023 Prisma Data, Inc.