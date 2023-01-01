As of Prisma version 5.0.0, the deprecated parameter rejectOnNotFound has been removed. Depending on if your project used rejectOnNotFound per query or globally, there will be be different ways of updating your code.

If you are using the rejectOnNotFound parameter on a per-query basis, then follow our steps for updating your code at the query level.

If instead you have set up the rejectOnNotFound parameter at the client level, you will need to follow the steps for updating your code at the client level.

A full list of Prisma 5 changes can be found in our release notes .