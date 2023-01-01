The following example sets the language field of each Post to the context language (taken, for example, from session state):

const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) const contextLanguage = 'en-us' prisma . $use ( async ( params , next ) => { if ( params . model == 'Post' && params . action == 'create' ) { params . args . data . language = contextLanguage } return next ( params ) } ) const create = await prisma . post . create ( { data : { title : 'My post in English' , } , } )

The example is based on the following sample schema: