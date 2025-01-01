On this page

Cache API

The Prisma Postgres API reference documentation is based on the following schema:

model User {

id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) )

name String ?

email String @unique

}



All example are based on the User model.

With the Prisma client extension for Prisma Postgres , you can use the cacheStrategy parameter for model queries and use the ttl and swr parameters to define a cache strategy for your Prisma Postgres queries. The client extension requires that you install Prisma Client version 4.10.0 .

The cacheStrategy parameter takes an option with the following keys:

Option Example Type Required Description swr 60 Int No The stale-while-revalidate time in seconds. ttl 60 Int No The time-to-live time in seconds. tags ["user"] String[] No The tag array can control the invalidation of cached query results. Each tag can only contain alphanumeric characters and underscores with a maximum length of 64 characters.

|

Add a caching strategy to the query, defining a 60-second stale-while-revalidate (SWR) value, a 60-second time-to-live (TTL) value, and a cache tag of "emails_with_alice" :

await prisma . user . findMany ( {

where : {

email : {

contains : "alice@prisma.io" ,

} ,

} ,

cacheStrategy : {

swr : 60 ,

ttl : 60 ,

tags : [ "emails_with_alice" ] ,

} ,

} ) ;



The following is a list of all read query operations that support cacheStrategy :

info The cacheStrategy parameter is not supported on any write operations, such as create() .

Any query that supports the cacheStrategy can append withAccelerateInfo() to wrap the response data and include additional information about the cached response.

To retrieve the status of the response, use:

const { data , info } = await prisma . user

. count ( {

cacheStrategy : { ttl : 60 , swr : 600 } ,

where : { myField : "value" } ,

} )

. withAccelerateInfo ( ) ;



console . dir ( info ) ;



info Notice the info property of the response object. This is where the request information is stored.

The info object is of type AccelerateInfo and follows the interface below:

interface AccelerateInfo {

cacheStatus : "ttl" | "swr" | "miss" | "none" ;

lastModified : Date ;

region : string ;

requestId : string ;

signature : string ;

}



Property Type Description cacheStatus "ttl" | "swr" | "miss" | "none" The cache status of the response.

ttl indicates a cache hit within the ttl duration and no database query was executed

indicates a cache hit within the duration and no database query was executed swr indicates a cache hit within the swr duration and the data is being refreshed by Prisma Postgres in the background

indicates a cache hit within the duration and the data is being refreshed by Prisma Postgres in the background miss indicates that both ttl and swr have expired and the database query was executed by the request

indicates that both and have expired and the database query was executed by the request none indicates that no cache strategy was specified and the database query was executed by the request lastModified Date The date the response was last refreshed. region String The data center region that received the request. requestId String Unique identifier of the request. Useful for troubleshooting. signature String The unique signature of the Prisma operation.

You can invalidate the cache using the $accelerate.invalidate API.

note To invalidate cached query results on-demand, a paid plan is required. Each plan has specific limits on the number of cache tag-based invalidations allowed per day, though there are no limits on calling the $accelerate.invalidate API itself. See our pricing for more details.

To invalidate the query below:

await prisma . user . findMany ( {

where : {

email : {

contains : "alice@prisma.io" ,

} ,

} ,

cacheStrategy : {

swr : 60 ,

ttl : 60 ,

tags : [ "emails_with_alice" ] ,

} ,

} ) ;



You need to provide the cache tag in the $accelerate.invalidate API:

try {

await prisma . $accelerate . invalidate ( {

tags : [ "emails_with_alice" ] ,

} ) ;

} catch ( e ) {

if ( e instanceof Prisma . PrismaClientKnownRequestError ) {



if ( e . code === "P6003" ) {

console . log ( "The cache invalidation rate limit has been reached. Please try again later." ) ;

}

}

throw e ;

}



note You can invalidate up to 5 tags per call.

You can invalidate the entire cache using the $accelerate.invalidateAll API.

To invalidate the query below:

await prisma . user . findMany ( {

where : {

email : {

contains : "alice@prisma.io" ,

} ,

} ,

cacheStrategy : {

swr : 60 ,

ttl : 60 ,

tags : [ "emails_with_alice" ] ,

} ,

} ) ;



Just call the $accelerate.invalidateAll API:

try {

await prisma . $accelerate . invalidateAll ( ) ;

} catch ( e ) {

if ( e instanceof Prisma . PrismaClientKnownRequestError ) {

if ( e . code === "P6003" ) {

console . log ( "The cache invalidation rate limit has been reached. Please try again later." ) ;

}

}

throw e ;

}



This method offers better editor support (e.g. IntelliSense) than alternatives like invalidate("all") .

warning This clears cache for the entire environment—use with care.

Prisma Postgres-related errors start with P6xxx .

You can find the full error code reference for Prisma Postgres here.