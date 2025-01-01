Embed Prisma Studio in your own application

On this page

Embed Studio

Prisma Studio can be embedded in your own application via the @prisma/studio-core package.

It gives you Studio a React component which renders Prisma Studio for your database. The Studio component accepts an executor which accesses a /studio endpoint in your backend. The backend uses your API key to identify the correct Prisma Postgres instance and sends the SQL query to it.

tip If you want to see what embedded Studio looks like, check out the demo on GitHub!

You can embed Prisma Studio in your own app in various scenarios:

Create an quick admin dashboard for editing data

Multi-tenant application where every user has their own DB

Provide an easy way to view and edit data to your users

Frontend: A React application

Backend: A server-side application to expose the /studio endpoint (e.g. with Express or Hono) A Prisma Postgres instance (you can create one with npx prisma init --db )



note The embeddable version of Prisma Studio will be available for other databases in combination with Prisma ORM soon.

Install the npm package:

npm install @prisma/studio-core



In your React app, you can use the Studio component to render the tables in your database via Prisma Studio. It receives an executor which is responsible for packaging the current SQL query in an HTTP request (also allowing for custom headers/payloads) and sending it to the /studio endpoint in your backend.

Check out the demo on GitHub for a full reference implementation.

Here's what a minimal implementation looks like:

import { Studio } from "@prisma/studio-core/ui" ;

import { createPostgresAdapter } from "@prisma/studio-core/data/postgres-core" ;

import { createStudioBFFClient } from "@prisma/studio-core/data/bff" ;



function App ( ) {

const adapter = useMemo ( ( ) => {



const executor = createStudioBFFClient ( {

url : "http://localhost:4242/studio" ,

} ) ;





const adapter = createPostgresAdapter ( { executor } ) ;

return adapter ;

} , [ ] ) ;



return (

< Layout >

< Studio adapter = { adapter } />

</ Layout >

) ;

}



Here's what an implementation with custom headers/payload looks like:

import { Studio } from "@prisma/studio-core/ui" ;

import { createPostgresAdapter } from "@prisma/studio-core/data/postgres-core" ;

import { createStudioBFFClient } from "@prisma/studio-core/data/bff" ;



function App ( ) {

const adapter = useMemo ( ( ) => {



const executor = createStudioBFFClient ( {

url : "http://localhost:4242/studio" ,

customHeaders : {

"X-Custom-Header" : "example-value" ,

} ,

customPayload : {

customValue : "example-value"

}

} ) ;





const adapter = createPostgresAdapter ( { executor } ) ;

return adapter ;

} , [ ] ) ;



return (

< Layout >

< Studio adapter = { adapter } />

</ Layout >

) ;

}



Here's an overview of the key concepts in your frontend:

Executor : The bridge between Studio and your backend, it's created using the createStudioBFFClient function

: The bridge between Studio and your backend, it's created using the function Adapter : Handles Postgres-specific query formatting

: Handles Postgres-specific query formatting Custom headers : Pass authentication tokens, user info, etc.

: Pass authentication tokens, user info, etc. Custom payload: Send additional context/data with each request

Your backend needs to expose a /studio endpoint, that's where the frontend sends its requests. The implementation of this endpoint uses the createAccelerateHttpClient function that can be imported from the @prisma/studio-core .

The backend also needs to have access to the Prisma Postgres API key, we recommend setting it as an environment variable as a best practice.

Check out the demo on GitHub for a full reference implementation.

Here's what a minimal implementation for the /studio endpoint looks like with Hono . This assumes that your connection URL is available via the DATABASE_URL env var:

import { Hono } from "hono" ;

import { createPrismaPostgresHttpClient } from "@prisma/studio-core/data/ppg" ;

import { serializeError } from "@prisma/studio-core/data/bff" ;



const app = new Hono ( ) . use ( "*" , cors ( ) ) ;



app . post ( "/studio" , async ( c ) => {



const { query } = await c . req . json ( ) ;





const url = process . env . DATABASE_URL ;





const [ error , results ] = await createPrismaPostgresHttpClient ( { url } ) . execute ( query ) ;





if ( error ) {

return c . json ( [ serializeError ( error ) ] ) ;

}



return c . json ( [ null , results ] ) ;

} ) ;



Here's what a slightly more advanced implementation for the /studio endpoint looks like with Hono . In this case, a multi-tenant scenario is assumed where the frontend sends over a user ID and authentication token which is used on the backend to determine the Prisma Postgres instance that belongs to that user via a hypothetical determineUrlFromContext function:



import { Hono } from "hono" ;

import { createPrismaPostgresHttpClient } from "@prisma/studio-core/data/ppg" ;

import { serializeError } from "@prisma/studio-core/data/bff" ;



const app = new Hono ( ) . use ( "*" , cors ( ) ) ;



app . post ( "/studio" , async ( c ) => {



const { query , customPayload } = await c . req . json ( ) ;





const customHeader = c . req . header ( "X-Custom-Header" ) ;

console . log ( "Received headers:" , { customHeader } ) ;





console . log ( "Received value:" , customPayload . customValue ) ;





const url = determineUrlFromContext ( customHeader , customPayload ) ;





const [ error , results ] = await createPrismaPostgresHttpClient ( { url } ) . execute ( query ) ;





if ( error ) {

return c . json ( [ serializeError ( error ) ] ) ;

}



return c . json ( [ null , results ] ) ;

} ) ;



Query object: Contains the SQL query and parameters from Studio

Custom payload: Additional data sent with each request

Prisma Postgres client: Executes queries against your database

Error handling: Properly serialize errors for Studio to display

Here's an overview of the execution flow in your embedded Prisma Studio version:

When you want to authenticate the users of your app against Prisma Studio, you can do that by adding custom logic around your embedded Prisma Studio version.

On the frontend, you xan ensure yo pass the Authorization header and other data (e.g. a user ID) when creating the executor:

const executor = createStudioBFFClient ( {

url : "http://localhost:4242/studio" ,

customHeaders : {

"X-User-ID" : currentUser . id ,

"Authorization" : ` Bearer ${ userToken } ` ,

} ,

} ) ;



In your server-side implementation, you can then retrieve these values from the incoming request and extract the Prisma Postgres API key that's needed for this user's query:

const userId = c . req . header ( "X-User-ID" ) ;

const token = c . req . header ( "Authorization" ) ;



const userApiKey = await getUserApiKey ( userId , token ) ;



Embeddable Prisma Studio (Free) is licensed under Apache 2.0.

✔️ Free for production use

⚠️ Prisma branding must remain visible and unaltered

🔐 To remove our branding or to inquire about upcoming partner-only features, ping us here: partnerships@prisma.io

This package includes anonymized telemetry to help us improve Prisma Studio.

Use implies consent. Learn more in our Privacy Policy.