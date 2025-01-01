Skip to main content

Embed Studio

Embed Prisma Studio in your own application

Prisma Studio can be embedded in your own application via the @prisma/studio-core package.

It gives you Studio a React component which renders Prisma Studio for your database. The Studio component accepts an executor which accesses a /studio endpoint in your backend. The backend uses your API key to identify the correct Prisma Postgres instance and sends the SQL query to it.

tip

If you want to see what embedded Studio looks like, check out the demo on GitHub!

Use cases

You can embed Prisma Studio in your own app in various scenarios:

  • Create an quick admin dashboard for editing data
  • Multi-tenant application where every user has their own DB
  • Provide an easy way to view and edit data to your users

Prerequisites

  • Frontend: A React application
  • Backend:
    • A server-side application to expose the /studio endpoint (e.g. with Express or Hono)
    • A Prisma Postgres instance (you can create one with npx prisma init --db)
note

The embeddable version of Prisma Studio will be available for other databases in combination with Prisma ORM soon.

Installation

Install the npm package:

npm install @prisma/studio-core

Frontend setup

In your React app, you can use the Studio component to render the tables in your database via Prisma Studio. It receives an executor which is responsible for packaging the current SQL query in an HTTP request (also allowing for custom headers/payloads) and sending it to the /studio endpoint in your backend.

Check out the demo on GitHub for a full reference implementation.

Minimal implementation

Here's what a minimal implementation looks like:

import { Studio } from "@prisma/studio-core/ui";
import { createPostgresAdapter } from "@prisma/studio-core/data/postgres-core";
import { createStudioBFFClient } from "@prisma/studio-core/data/bff";

function App() {
  const adapter = useMemo(() => {
    // 1. Create a client that points to your backend endpoint
    const executor = createStudioBFFClient({
      url: "http://localhost:4242/studio",
    });

    // 2. Create a Postgres adapter with the executor
    const adapter = createPostgresAdapter({ executor });
    return adapter;
  }, []);

  return (
    <Layout>
      <Studio adapter={adapter} />
    </Layout>
  );
}

Customer headers/payload implementation

Here's what an implementation with custom headers/payload looks like:

import { Studio } from "@prisma/studio-core/ui";
import { createPostgresAdapter } from "@prisma/studio-core/data/postgres-core";
import { createStudioBFFClient } from "@prisma/studio-core/data/bff";

function App() {
  const adapter = useMemo(() => {
    // 1. Create a client that points to your backend endpoint
    const executor = createStudioBFFClient({
      url: "http://localhost:4242/studio",
      customHeaders: {
        "X-Custom-Header": "example-value", // Pass any custom headers
      },
      customPayload: {
        customValue: "example-value" // Pass any custom data
      }
    });

    // 2. Create a Postgres adapter with the executor
    const adapter = createPostgresAdapter({ executor });
    return adapter;
  }, []);

  return (
    <Layout>
      <Studio adapter={adapter} />
    </Layout>
  );
}

Concepts

Here's an overview of the key concepts in your frontend:

  • Executor: The bridge between Studio and your backend, it's created using the createStudioBFFClient function
  • Adapter: Handles Postgres-specific query formatting
  • Custom headers: Pass authentication tokens, user info, etc.
  • Custom payload: Send additional context/data with each request

Backend setup

Your backend needs to expose a /studio endpoint, that's where the frontend sends its requests. The implementation of this endpoint uses the createAccelerateHttpClient function that can be imported from the @prisma/studio-core.

The backend also needs to have access to the Prisma Postgres API key, we recommend setting it as an environment variable as a best practice.

Check out the demo on GitHub for a full reference implementation.

Minimal implementation

Here's what a minimal implementation for the /studio endpoint looks like with Hono. This assumes that your connection URL is available via the DATABASE_URL env var:

import { Hono } from "hono";
import { createPrismaPostgresHttpClient } from "@prisma/studio-core/data/ppg";
import { serializeError } from "@prisma/studio-core/data/bff";

const app = new Hono().use("*", cors());

app.post("/studio", async (c) => {
  // 1. Extract the query and custom data from the request
  const { query } = await c.req.json();
  
  // 2. Read DB URL from env vars
  const url = process.env.DATABASE_URL;
  
  // 3. Execute the query against Prisma Postgres
  const [error, results] = await createPrismaPostgresHttpClient({ url }).execute(query);
  
  // 6. Return results or errors
  if (error) {
    return c.json([serializeError(error)]);
  }
  
  return c.json([null, results]);
});

Customer headers/payload implementation

Here's what a slightly more advanced implementation for the /studio endpoint looks like with Hono. In this case, a multi-tenant scenario is assumed where the frontend sends over a user ID and authentication token which is used on the backend to determine the Prisma Postgres instance that belongs to that user via a hypothetical determineUrlFromContext function:

// server/index.ts
import { Hono } from "hono";
import { createPrismaPostgresHttpClient } from "@prisma/studio-core/data/ppg";
import { serializeError } from "@prisma/studio-core/data/bff";

const app = new Hono().use("*", cors());

app.post("/studio", async (c) => {
  // 1. Extract the query and custom data from the request
  const { query, customPayload } = await c.req.json();
  
  // 2. Access custom headers (great for auth!)
  const customHeader = c.req.header("X-Custom-Header");
  console.log("Received headers:", { customHeader });
  
  // 3. Use custom payload data
  console.log("Received value:", customPayload.customValue);
  
  // 4. Determine the URL (this is where you'd implement your auth logic)
  const url = determineUrlFromContext(customHeader, customPayload);
  
  // 5. Execute the query using Prisma Postgres or Prisma Accelerate
  const [error, results] = await createPrismaPostgresHttpClient({ url }).execute(query);
  
  // 6. Return results or errors
  if (error) {
    return c.json([serializeError(error)]);
  }
  
  return c.json([null, results]);
});

Concepts

  • Query object: Contains the SQL query and parameters from Studio
  • Custom payload: Additional data sent with each request
  • Prisma Postgres client: Executes queries against your database
  • Error handling: Properly serialize errors for Studio to display

Execution flow

Here's an overview of the execution flow in your embedded Prisma Studio version:

Adding user authentication

When you want to authenticate the users of your app against Prisma Studio, you can do that by adding custom logic around your embedded Prisma Studio version.

On the frontend, you xan ensure yo pass the Authorization header and other data (e.g. a user ID) when creating the executor:

const executor = createStudioBFFClient({
  url: "http://localhost:4242/studio",
  customHeaders: {
    "X-User-ID": currentUser.id,
    "Authorization": `Bearer ${userToken}`,
  },
});

In your server-side implementation, you can then retrieve these values from the incoming request and extract the Prisma Postgres API key that's needed for this user's query:

const userId = c.req.header("X-User-ID");
const token = c.req.header("Authorization");

const userApiKey = await getUserApiKey(userId, token);

Licensing

Embeddable Prisma Studio (Free) is licensed under Apache 2.0.

✔️ Free for production use
⚠️ Prisma branding must remain visible and unaltered
🔐 To remove our branding or to inquire about upcoming partner-only features, ping us here: partnerships@prisma.io

Telemetry

This package includes anonymized telemetry to help us improve Prisma Studio.
Use implies consent. Learn more in our Privacy Policy.