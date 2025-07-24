npx create-db
create-db is an open-source CLI tool that provisions temporary Prisma Postgres databases with a single command.
- Fast setup: No sign-up required to create a temporary production-ready Prisma Postgres database.
- Lifetime: Each database is available for 24 hours by default.
- Keep for free: You can claim a database (via the URL provided in the CLI output) to make it permanent.
Prerequisites
To use
npx create-db, you need:
- Node.js version
16or higher (we recommend the latest LTS version).
- npm (comes with Node.js) to run
npxcommands.
A Prisma Data Platform account is not required to create a temporary database. However, if you want to keep a database permanently, you can claim it (details below).
Getting started
You can create a database using one of the following options:
Option 1: Quick start with default settings
Run the following command in your terminal:
npx create-db@latest
- The
@latesttag automatically downloads and runs the latest version of the tool, hence, no global installation required.
- After a few seconds, you'll receive connection strings for both Prisma ORM projects and standard PostgreSQL.
- The default region is
us-east-1. You can specify the region where you want to provision the database in using the
--regionflag. See the section below to view all the CLI options.
Option 2: Choose a region interactively
If you want to select a region manually:
npx create-db@latest --interactive
- This opens a region selection menu (for example,
us-east-1,
eu-west-3).
- Alternatively, you can use the shorthand
-i:
npx create-db@latest -i
To view all options and regions:
npx create-db@latest --help
CLI output walkthrough
Here is an example output:
┌ 🚀 Creating a Prisma Postgres database
│
│ Provisioning a temporary database in us-east-1...
│
│ It will be automatically deleted in 24 hours, but you can claim it.
│
◇ Database created successfully!
│
● Connect to your database →
│
│ Use this connection string optimized for Prisma ORM:
│ prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=...
│
│ Use this connection string for everything else:
│ postgresql://<username>:<password>@db.prisma.io:5432/postgres
│
◆ Claim your database →
│
│ Want to keep your database? Claim for free:
│ https://create-db.prisma.io?projectID=proj_...
└
Once you have the output, take the Prisma ORM-optimized connection string (
prisma+postgres://...) and add it to your
.env file as
DATABASE_URL:
DATABASE_URL="prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=..."
You can now follow the Prisma Postgres quickstart guide to connect your Prisma project to this database.
If you're using other tools or libraries, use the standard PostgreSQL connection string (
postgresql://...) with any PostgreSQL-compatible client, such as
psql,
pgAdmin,
node-postgres, or an ORM of your choice. Detailed instructions are available in the guide for connecting via direct PostgreSQL connection string.
Claiming your database
By default, databases created with
npx create-db are temporary and will be automatically deleted after 24 hours.
You can prevent this by claiming the database using the claim URL shown in the CLI output:
◆ Claim your database →
│
│ Want to keep your database? Claim for free:
│
│ https://create-db.prisma.io?projectID=proj_...
│
│ Your database will be deleted on 7/24/2025, 2:25:41 AM if not claimed.
To claim your database and make it permanent:
- Copy the claim URL from the CLI output.
- Open it in your browser and click Claim database.
- Sign in to your (or create one if you don’t have it yet).
- Choose a Workspace that has capacity for creating new projects.
- Click Authorize Prisma Create DB to confirm.
- You’ll be redirected to a success page. Then, click Go use your database to view and manage the claimed database in your workspace.
When you claim a database:
- It's moved into your Prisma Data Platform account workspace.
- It's no longer auto-deleted after 24 hours.
- You can continue using it as a permanent database instance.
Available CLI options
Here are the CLI flags for the
npx create-db command:
|Flag
|Shorthand
|Description
--region
-r
|Specify a region.
Available regions:
ap-southeast-1,
ap-northeast-1,
eu-central-1,
eu-west-3,
us-east-1,
us-west-1
--interactive
-i
|Run in interactive mode (select region from a list).
--help
-h
|Show this help message.
To view all CLI options use the
--help or
-h flag:
npx create-db@latest --help