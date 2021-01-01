A relation is a connection between two models in the Prisma schema. For example, there is a one-to-many relation between
User and
Post because one user can have many blog posts.
The following Prisma schema defines a one-to-many relation between the
User and
Post models. The fields involved in defining the relation are highlighted:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())posts Post[]}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Int // relation scalar field (used in the `@relation` attribute above)}
At a Prisma level, the
User /
Post relation is made up of:
- Two relation fields:
authorand
posts. Relation fields define connections between models at the Prisma level and do not exist in the database. These fields are used to generate the Prisma Client.
- The scalar
authorIdfield, which is referenced by the
@relationattribute. This field does exist in the database - it is the foreign key that connects
Postand
User.
At a Prisma level, a connection between two models is always represented by a relation field on each side of the relation.
Relations in the database
Relational databases
The following entity relationship diagram defines the same one-to-many relation between the
User and
Post tables in a relational database:
In SQL, you use a foreign key to create a relation between two tables. Foreign keys are stored on one side of the relation. Our example is made up of:
- A foreign key column in the
Posttable named
authorId.
- A primary key column in the
Usertable named
id. The
authorIdcolumn in the
Posttable references the
idcolumn in the
Usertable.
In the Prisma schema, the foreign key / primary key relationship is represented by the
@relation attribute on the
author field:
author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])
Note: Relations in the Prisma schema represent relationships that exist between tables in the database. If the relationship does not exist in the database, it does not exist in the Prisma schema.
MongoDB
For MongoDB, Prisma currently uses a normalized data model design, which means that documents reference each other by ID in a similar way to relational databases.
The following document represents a
User (in the
User collection):
{ "_id": { "$oid": "60d5922d00581b8f0062e3a8" }, "name": "Ella" }
The following list of
Post documents (in the
Post collection) each have a
userId field which reference the same user:
[{"_id": { "$oid": "60d5922e00581b8f0062e3a9" },"title": "How to make sushi","authorId": { "$oid": "60d5922d00581b8f0062e3a8" }},{"_id": { "$oid": "60d5922e00581b8f0062e3aa" },"title": "How to re-install Windows","authorId": { "$oid": "60d5922d00581b8f0062e3a8" }}]
This data structure represents a 1-n relation because multiple
Post documents refer to the same
User document.
@db.ObjectId on IDs and relation scalar fields
If your model's ID is an
ObjectId (represented by a
String field), you must add
@db.ObjectId to the model's ID and the relation scalar field on the other side of the relation:
model User {id String @id @default(dbgenerated()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectIdposts Post[]}model Post {id String @id @default(dbgenerated()) @map("_id") @db.ObjectIdauthor User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId String @db.ObjectId // relation scalar field (used in the `@relation` attribute above)}
Relations in the Prisma Client
The Prisma Client is generated from the Prisma schema. The following examples demonstrate how relations manifest when you use the Prisma Client to get, create, and update records.
The following query creates a
User record and two connected
Post records:
const userAndPosts = await prisma.user.create({data: {posts: {create: [{ title: 'Prisma Day 2020' }, // Populates authorId with user's id{ title: 'How to write a Prisma schema' }, // Populates authorId with user's id],},},})
In the underlying database, this query:
- Creates a
Userwith an auto-generated
id(for example,
20)
- Creates two new
Postrecords and sets the
authorIdof both records to
20
The following query retrieves a
User by
id and includes any related
Post records:
const getAuthor = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: {id: "20",},include: {posts: true, // All posts where authorId == 20},});
In the underlying database, this query:
- Retrieves the
Userrecord with an
idof
20
- Retrieves all
Postrecords with an
authorIdof
20
The following query associates an existing
Post record with an existing
User record:
const updateAuthor = await prisma.user.update({where: {id: 20,},data: {posts: {connect: {id: 4,},},},})
In the underlying database, this query:
- Sets the
authorIdto
20on the
Postrecord where the
idis
4
Types of relations
There are three different types (or cardinalities) of relations in Prisma:
- One-to-one (also called 1-1-relation)
- One-to-many (also called 1-n-relation)
- Many-to-many (also called m-n-relation)
The following Prisma schema includes every type of relation:
- 1-1:
User↔
Profile
- 1-n:
User↔
Post
- m-n:
Post↔
Category
Notice that the syntax is slightly different between relational databases and MongoDB - particularly for many-to-many relations.
Note: This schema is the same as the example data model but has all scalar fields removed (except for the required relation scalars) so you can focus on the relation fields.
The following entity relationship diagram represents the database that corresponds to the sample Prisma schema:
Terminology
Relation fields
Relation fields are fields on a Prisma model that do not have a scalar type. Instead, their type is another model.
Every relation must have exactly two relation fields, one on each model. In case of 1-1 and 1-n relations, an additional relation scalar field is required which gets linked by one of the two relation fields in the
@relation attribute. This relation scalar is the direct representation of the foreign key in the underlying database.
Consider these two models:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())posts Post[]profile Profile?}model Profile {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())user User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])userId Int // relation scalar field (used in the `@relation` attribute above)}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Int // relation scalar field (used in the `@relation` attribute above)categories Category[]}model Category {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())posts Post[]}
Note: This schema is the same as the example data model but has all scalar fields removed (except for the required relation scalars) so you can focus on the relation fields. Note: Implicit many-to-many relations do not require the
@relationattribute unless you need to disambiguate relations (this is not specific to implicit n-m relations).
Implicit many-to-many relations require both models to have a single
@id. Be aware that:
You cannot use a multi-field ID
You cannot use a
@uniquein place of an
@id
To use either of these features, you must set up an explicit many-to-many instead.
The implicit m-n-relation still manifests in a relation table in the underlying database. However, this relation table is managed by Prisma.
Using an implicit instead of an explicit m-n relations makes the Prisma Client API for many-to-many relations a bit simpler (since you e.g. have one fewer level of nesting inside of nested writes).
If you're not using Prisma Migrate but obtain your data model from introspection, you can still make use of implicit many-to-many relations by following Prisma's conventions for relation tables.
For relational databases, the following entity relationship diagram represents the database that corresponds to the sample Prisma schema:
For MongoDB, Prisma uses a normalized data model design, which means that documents reference each other by ID in a similar way to relational databases:
For example, the following MongoDB document represents a
User:
{ "_id": { "$oid": "60d5922d00581b8f0062e3a8" }, "name": "Ella" }
The following list of
Post documents each have a
userId field which reference the same user:
[{"_id": { "$oid": "60d5922e00581b8f0062e3a9" },"title": "How to make sushi","authorId": { "$oid": "60d5922d00581b8f0062e3a8" }},{"_id": { "$oid": "60d5922e00581b8f0062e3aa" },"title": "How to re-install Windows","authorId": { "$oid": "60d5922d00581b8f0062e3a8" }}]
Consider these two models:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @uniquerole Role @default(USER)posts Post[]}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title Stringauthor User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Int // relation scalar field (used in the `@relation` attribute above)}
These models have the following fields:
|Model
|Field
|Relational
|Relation field
User
id
Int
|No
email
String
|No
role
Role
|No
posts
Post[]
|Yes (Prisma-level)
Post
id
Int
|No
title
String
|No
authorId
Int
|No (relation scalar field)
author
User
|Yes (annotated)
Both
posts and
author are relation fields because their types are not scalar types but other models.
Also note that the annotated relation field
author needs to link the relation scalar field
authorId on the
Post model inside the
@relation attribute. The relation scalar represents the foreign key in the underlying database.
The other relation field called
posts is defined purely on a Prisma-level, it doesn't manifest in the database.
Annotated relation fields and relation scalar fields
Relations that require one side of the relation to be annotated with the
@relation attribute are referred to as annotated relation fields. This includes:
- 1-1
- 1-n
- m-n for MongoDB only
The side of the relation which is annotated with the
@relation attribute represents the side that stores the foreign key in the underlying database. The "actual" field that represents the foreign key is required on that side of the relation as well, it's called relation scalar field, and is referenced inside
@relation attribute:
author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId Int
A scalar field becomes a relation scalar field when it's used in the
fields of a
@relation attribute.
Relation scalar fields are read-only in the generated Prisma Client API. If you want to update a relation in your code, you can do so using nested writes.
Relation scalar naming conventions
Because a relation scalar field always belongs to a relation field, the following naming convention is common:
- Relation field:
author
- Relation scalar field:
authorId(relation field name +
Id)
The
@relation attribute
The
@relation attribute can only be applied to the relation fields, not to scalar fields.
The
@relation attribute is required when:
- you define a 1-1 or 1-n relation, it is required on one side of the relation (with the corresponding relation scalar field)
- you need to disambiguate a relation (that's e.g. the case when you have two relations between the same models)
- you define a self-relation
- you define an m-n for MongoDB
- you need to control how the relation table is represented in the underlying database (e.g. use a specific name for a relation table)
Note: Implicit m-n relations in relational databases do not require the
@relationattribute.
Disambiguating relations
When you define two relations between two the same models, you need to add the
name argument in the
@relation attribute to disambiguate them. As an example for why that's needed, consider the following models:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String?writtenPosts Post[]pinnedPost Post?}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title String?author User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId IntpinnedBy User? @relation(fields: [pinnedById], references: [id])pinnedById Int?}
In that case, the relations are ambiguous, there are four different ways to interpret them:
User.writtenPosts↔
Post.author+
Post.authorId
User.writtenPosts↔
Post.pinnedBy+
Post.pinnedById
User.pinnedPost↔
Post.author+
Post.authorId
User.pinnedPost↔
Post.pinnedBy+
Post.pinnedById
To disambiguate these relations, you need to annotate the relation fields with the
@relation attribute and provide the
name argument. You can set any
name (except for the empty string
""), but it must be the same on both sides of the relation:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())name String?writtenPosts Post[] @relation("WrittenPosts")pinnedPost Post? @relation("PinnedPost")}model Post {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())title String?author User @relation("WrittenPosts", fields: [authorId], references: [id])authorId IntpinnedBy User? @relation(name: "PinnedPost", fields: [pinnedById], references: [id])pinnedById Int?}