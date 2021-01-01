Relation fields

Relation fields are fields on a Prisma model that do not have a scalar type. Instead, their type is another model.

Every relation must have exactly two relation fields, one on each model. In case of 1-1 and 1-n relations, an additional relation scalar field is required which gets linked by one of the two relation fields in the @relation attribute. This relation scalar is the direct representation of the foreign key in the underlying database.

Consider these two models:

Relational databases MongoDB model User { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) posts Post [ ] profile Profile ? } model Profile { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) user User @relation ( fields: [ userId ] , references: [ id ] ) userId Int } model Post { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] ) authorId Int categories Category [ ] } model Category { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) posts Post [ ] }

Note: This schema is the same as the example data model but has all scalar fields removed (except for the required relation scalars) so you can focus on the relation fields. Note: Implicit many-to-many relations do not require the @relation attribute unless you need to disambiguate relations (this is not specific to implicit n-m relations).

Implicit many-to-many relations require both models to have a single @id . Be aware that:

You cannot use a multi-field ID

You cannot use a @unique in place of an @id

To use either of these features, you must set up an explicit many-to-many instead.

The implicit m-n-relation still manifests in a relation table in the underlying database. However, this relation table is managed by Prisma.

Using an implicit instead of an explicit m-n relations makes the Prisma Client API for many-to-many relations a bit simpler (since you e.g. have one fewer level of nesting inside of nested writes).

If you're not using Prisma Migrate but obtain your data model from introspection, you can still make use of implicit many-to-many relations by following Prisma's conventions for relation tables.

For relational databases, the following entity relationship diagram represents the database that corresponds to the sample Prisma schema:

For MongoDB, Prisma uses a normalized data model design, which means that documents reference each other by ID in a similar way to relational databases:

For example, the following MongoDB document represents a User :

{ "_id" : { "$oid" : "60d5922d00581b8f0062e3a8" } , "name" : "Ella" }

The following list of Post documents each have a userId field which reference the same user: