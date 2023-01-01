Support for views is currently a very early Preview feature. You can add a view to your Prisma schema with the
view keyword or introspect the views in your database schema with
db pull. You cannot yet apply views in your schema to your database with Prisma Migrate and
db push unless the changes are added manually to your migration file using the
--create-only flag.
For updates on progress with this feature, follow our GitHub issue.
Database views allow you to name and store queries. In relational databases, views are stored SQL queries that might include columns in multiple tables, or calculated values such as aggregates. In MongoDB, views are queryable objects where the contents are defined by an aggregation pipeline on other collections.
The
views preview feature allows you to represent views in your Prisma schema with the
view keyword. To use views in Prisma, follow these steps:
- Enable the
viewspreview feature
- Create a view in the underlying database, either directly or as a manual addition to a Prisma Migrate migration file, or use an existing view
- Represent the view in your Prisma schema
- Query the view in Prisma Client
Enable the
views preview feature
Support for views is currently in an early preview. To enable the
views preview feature, add the
views feature flag to the
previewFeatures field of the
generator block in your Prisma schema file:
schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"+ previewFeatures = ["views"]4}
Please leave feedback about this preview feature in our dedicated preview feature feedback issue for
views.
Create a view in the underlying database
Currently, you cannot apply views that you define in your Prisma schema to your database with Prisma Migrate and
db push. Instead, you must first create the view in the underlying database, either manually or as part of a migration.
For example, take the following Prisma schema with a
User model and a related
Profile model:
model User {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())email String @uniquename String?profile Profile?}model Profile {id Int @id @default(autoincrement())bio Stringuser User @relation(fields: [userId], references: [id])userId Int @unique}
Next, take a
UserInfo view in the underlying database that combines the
name fields from the
User model and the
bio field from the
Profile model.
For a relational database, the SQL statement to create this view is:
CREATE VIEW "UserInfo" ASSELECT u.id, email, name, bioFROM "User" uLEFT JOIN "Profile" p ON u.id = p."userId";
For MongoDB, you can create a view with the following command:
db.createView('UserInfo', 'User', [{$lookup: {from: 'Profile',localField: '_id',foreignField: 'userId',as: 'ProfileData',},},{$project: {_id: 1,email: 1,name: 1,bio: '$ProfileData.bio',},},{ $unwind: '$bio' },])
Use views with Prisma Migrate and
db push
If you apply changes to your Prisma schema with Prisma Migrate or
db push, Prisma does not create or run any SQL related to views.
To include views in a migration, run
migrate dev --create-only and then manually add the SQL for views to your migration file. Alternatively, you can create views manually in the database.
Add views to your Prisma schema
To add a view to your Prisma schema, use the
view keyword.
You can represent the
UserInfo view from the example above in your Prisma schema as follows:
view UserInfo {id Int @uniqueemail Stringname Stringbio String}
Write by hand
A
view block is comprised of two main pieces:
- The
viewblock definition
- The view's field definitions
These two pieces allow you to define the name of your view in the generated Prisma Client and the columns present in your view's query results.
Define a
view block
To define the
UserInfo view from the example above, begin by using the
view keyword to define a
view block in your schema named
UserInfo:
view UserInfo {// Fields}
Define fields
The properties of a view are called fields, which consist of:
- A field name
- A field type
The fields of the
UserInfo example view can be defined as follows:
view UserInfo {id Int @uniqueemail Stringname Stringbio String}
Each field of a
view block represents a column in the query results of the view in the underlying database.
Use introspectionCurrently only available for PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQL Server and CockroachDB.
If you have an existing view or views defined in your database, introspection will automatically generate
view blocks in your Prisma schema that represent those views.
Assuming the example
UserInfo view exists in your underlying database, running the following command will generate a
view block in your Prisma schema representing that view:
The resulting
view block will be defined as follows:
/// The underlying view does not contain a valid unique identifier and can therefore currently not be handled by Prisma Client.view UserInfo {id Int?email String?name String?bio String?@@ignore}
The
view block is generated initially with a
@@ignore attribute because there is no unique identifier defined (which is currently a limitation of the views preview feature).
Please note for now
db pull will only introspect views in your schema when using PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQL Server or CockroachDB. Support for this workflow will be extended to other database providers.
Adding a unique identifier to an introspected view
To be able to use the introspected view in Prisma Client, you will need to select and define one or multiple of the fields as the unique identifier.
In the above view's case, the
id column refers to a uniquely identifiable field in the underlying
User table so that field can also be used as the uniquely identifiable field in the
view block.
In order to make this
view block valid you will need to:
- Remove the optional flag
?from the
idfield
- Add the
@uniqueattribute to the
idfield
- Remove the
@@ignoreattribute
- Remove the comment Prisma generated warning about an invalid view
/// The underlying view does not contain a valid unique identifier and can therefore currently not be handled by Prisma Client.view UserInfo {id Int?id Int @uniqueemail String?name String?bio String?@@ignore}
When re-introspecting your database, any custom changes to your view definitions will be preserved.
The
views directory
Introspection of a database with one or more existing views will also create a new
views directory within your
prisma directory (starting with Prisma version 4.12.0). This directory will contain a subdirectory named after your database's schema which contains a
.sql file for each view that was introspected in that schema. Each file will be named after an individual view and will contain the query the related view defines.
For example, after introspecting a database with the default
public schema using the model used above you will find a
prisma/views/public/UserInfo.sql file was created with the following contents:
SELECTu.id,u.email,u.name,p.bioFROM("User" uLEFT JOIN "Profile" p ON ((u.id = p."userId")));
Limitations
Unique Identifier
Currently, Prisma treats views in the same way as models. This means that a view needs to have at least one unique identifier, which can be represented by any of the following:
- A unique constraint denoted with
@unique
- A composite unique constraint denoted with
@@unique
- An
@idfield
- A composite identifier denoted with
@@id
In relational databases, a view's unique identifier can be defined as a
@unique attribute on one field, or a
@@unique attribute on multiple fields. When possible, it is preferable to use a
@unique or
@@unique constraint over an
@id or
@@id field.
In MongoDB, however, the unique identifier must be an
@id attribute that maps to the
_id field in the underlying database with
@map("_id").
In the example above, the
id field has a
@unique attribute. If another column in the underlying
User table had been defined as uniquely identifiable and made available in the view's query results, that column could have been used as the unique identifier instead.
Introspection
Currently, introspection of views is only available for PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQL Server and CockroachDB. If you are using another database provider, your views must be added manually.
This is a temporary limitation and support for introspection will be extended to the other supported datasource providers.
Query views in Prisma Client
You can query views in Prisma Client in the same way that you query models. For example, the following query finds all users with a
name of
'Alice' in the
UserInfo view defined above.
const userinfo = await prisma.userInfo.findMany({where: {name: 'Alice',},})
Currently, Prisma Client allows you to update a view if the underlying database allows it, without any additional validation.