Deploy to Deno Deploy

With this guide, you can learn how to build a simple application and deploy it to Deno Deploy. The application uses Prisma to save a log of each request to a PostgreSQL database.
This guide covers the use of Prisma CLI with Deno CLI, Deno Deploy, Prisma Client, and Data Proxy.
This guide demonstrates how to deploy an application to Deno Deploy in conjunction with a PostgreSQL database, but you can use any database type that Prisma supports.
Prerequisites
- a free GitHub account
- a free Deno Deploy account
- a PostgreSQL database
- Node.js & npm installed
- git installed
- Deno v1.29.4 or later installed. Learn more.
- (Recommended) Deno extension for VS Code. Learn more.
1. Set up your application
To start, you create a directory for your project, and then use
deno run to initialize your application with
prisma init as an npm package with npm specifiers.
Steps
Open your terminal and navigate to a location of your choice.
Run the following commands to set up your application.$mkdir prisma-deno-deploy$cd prisma-deno-deploy$deno run -A --unstable npm:prisma init
Edit the
prisma/schema.prismafile to define the data model and enable the
denopreview feature flag.
Later in the guide, you create an application that uses the
Logmodel to store data for incoming requests from the application.
To use Deno, you need to add the preview feature flag
denoto the
generatorblock of your
schema.prismafile. Also, Deno requires that you generate Prisma Client in a custom location. You can enable this with the
outputparameter in the
generatorblock. To satisfy both of these requirements, add the following lines to the
generatorblock:schema.prisma1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"+ previewFeatures = ["deno"]+ output = "../generated/client"5}67datasource db {8 provider = "postgresql"9 url = env("DATABASE_URL")10}11+model Log {+ id Int @id @default(autoincrement())+ level Level+ message String+ meta Json+}++enum Level {+ Info+ Warn+ Error+}
In your
.envfile, replace the current placeholder connection string
postgresql://johndoe:randompassword@localhost:5432/mydb?schema=publicwith your PostgreSQL connection string.
2. Create the database schema
With the data model in place and your database connection configured, you can now apply the data model to your database.
Steps
$deno run -A --unstable npm:prisma db push
Result
With
prisma db push, you apply the data model in
schema.prisma to your database.
At this point, the command has two additional side effects. The command installs Prisma Client and creates the
package.json file for the project which includes the
@prisma/client package as a dependency.
3. Generate Prisma Client for the Data Proxy
Next, generate Prisma Client for the Data Proxy with the
--data-proxy flag. Later, you use the Data Proxy to connect to your database over HTTP.
$deno run -A --unstable npm:prisma generate --data-proxy
Result
You now have a database schema and a locally generated Prisma Client for the Data Proxy.
4. Create your application
You can now create a local Deno application.
Steps
Create
index.ts in the root folder of your project and add the content below.
import { serve } from 'https://deno.land/std@0.140.0/http/server.ts'import { PrismaClient } from './generated/client/deno/edge.ts'const prisma = new PrismaClient()async function handler(request: Request) {const log = await prisma.log.create({data: {level: 'Info',message: `${request.method} ${request.url}`,meta: {headers: JSON.stringify(request.headers),},},})const body = JSON.stringify(log, null, 2)return new Response(body, {headers: { 'content-type': 'application/json; charset=utf-8' },})}serve(handler)
An import path cannot end with a '.ts' extension
An import path cannot end with a '.ts' extension for the
import statements at the beginning of
index.ts, you need to install the Deno extension for VS Code, select View > Command Palette and run the command Deno: Initialize Workspace Configuration. This tells VS Code that the TypeScript files in the current project need to run with Deno which then triggers the correct validations.
What's next
You cannot run this script yet, because you do not yet have the required Data Proxy credentials to use Prisma Client with your database. Later in this guide, you obtain the required credentials when you next add your application to the Prisma Data Platform.
After that, you test your application locally.
5. Create a project in the Prisma Data Platform
Sign up for the Prisma Data Platform and create a project for your application so that you can enable the Data Proxy for it.
Steps
Sign up for a free Prisma Data Platform account.
Note
You need a GitHub account to sign up for the Prisma Data Platform.
Click New Project.
Connect the Prisma Data Platform to your database and enable the Data Proxy.
Paste your PostgreSQL connection string.
(Optional) If your database provider requires it, for Static IPs select Enabled to enable connections to your database from static IPs and add them to the database allowlist.
Under Choose a Data Proxy region, select a Data Proxy location that is geographically close to your database.
Click Create project.
If the connection to the database is successful, Prisma Data Platform creates your project and redirects your browser to the Get started page. On the Get started page, you can optionally link your GitHub repository to keep your Prisma schema up-to-date.
For a project in Prisma Data Platform, you need a linked Prisma schema if you plan to use Data Browser and Query Console.
Deno Deploy requires a GitHub repository and you create that in Create a repository and push to GitHub.
Create a Data Proxy connection string.
On the Get started screen, click Create a new connection string.
Enter a name for the connection string and click Create.
Copy the
prisma://connection string to your clipboard.
Save the connection string in a password manager or another safe location.
Click Skip and continue to Data Platform to open the Data Browser for your project.
When you test your application later, you come back to the Data Browser to review the records that your application creates.
What's next
Next in this guide, you use the connection string in your local
.env file to connect to your database through the Data Proxy.
6. Configure the Data Proxy connection string in your environment
With the Data Proxy connection string copied, you can replace the direct PostgreSQL connection string that you used to create the database schema in your
.env file.
Prisma Client for the Data Proxy does not read
.env files by default, so you must also install
dotenv-cli locally.
Steps
Install
dotenv-cli.$npm install dotenv-cli
Add the Data Proxy connection string to the
.envfile. Also, comment out the direct connection string..env1# DATABASE_URL="postgres://..."2DATABASE_URL="prisma://..."
Result
The configuration of your local environment is now ready to send Prisma queries to the database through the Data Proxy.
What's next
You are now ready to test your script locally.
7. Test your application locally
You can now start your application locally and test the creation of log entries.
Steps
Run your script locally.$npx dotenv -- deno run -A ./index.ts
In a web browser, open http://localhost:8000/. This page writes your request to the database.{"id": 3,"level": "Info","message": "GET http://localhost:8000/","meta": {"headers": "{}"}}
Reload the page a few times.
Every time you reload, the script generates a new log entry and the id of the current log entry increments. If you open the Data Browser for your project in Prisma Data Platform, you can verify that the application writes
Infolevel logs to your database.
Result
This confirms that your application works when you run it from your local environment.
8. Create a repository and push to GitHub
You need a GitHub repository to add your project to Deno Deploy and enable automated deployments every time you push changes to it.
Steps
Initialize your repository locally and push your changes to GitHub, with the following commands:$git init -b main$git remote add origin https://github.com/<username>/prisma-deno-deploy$git add .$git commit -m "initial commit"$git push -u origin main
schema.prisma file.
9. Deploy to Deno Deploy
Use the GitHub repository to add your application to Deno Deploy.
Steps
- Go to https://dash.deno.com/new.
- Select a GitHub organization or user and then select a repository.
- Select a production branch and select Automatic mode so that Deno Deploy can deploy every time you push a change to the repository.
- Select
index.tsas the entry point to your project.
- To define the Data Proxy connection string, click Add Env Variable.
- Click Link.
Wait for the first Deno deployment to finish.
Result
When the first deployment finishes, your browser is redirected to the project view.
What's next
Click the blue View button at the top right to open the deployed Deno application.
The application shows a similar result as when you tested locally with a further increment of the new
Log record id number.
{"id": 5,"level": "Info","message": "GET https://prisma-deno-deploy.deno.dev/","meta": {"headers": "{}"}}
Summary
You successfully deployed a Deno application that you created in TypeScript, which uses Prisma Client for the Data Proxy to connect to a PostgreSQL database.