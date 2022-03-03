Compare columns of the same table with raw queries

Comparing values from two columns in the same table can be achieved by using raw queries.

Comparing numeric values

From version 4.3.0, you do not need to use raw queries to compare columns in the same table. You can use the <model>.fields property to compare the columns. Learn more

One use case for comparing values from different columns would be retrieving posts that have more comments than likes; in this case, you need to compare the values of commentsCount and likesCount .

model Post { id Int @id @default ( autoincrement ( ) ) createdAt DateTime @default ( now ( ) ) updatedAt DateTime @updatedAt title String content String ? published Boolean @default ( false ) author User @relation ( fields: [ authorId ] , references: [ id ] ) authorId Int likesCount Int commentsCount Int }

Queries (depending upon which database) could look something like:

PostgreSQL / CockroachDB

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client' const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) async function initiateNumbersComparisonRawQuery ( ) { const response = await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT * FROM "public"."Post" WHERE "likesCount" < "commentsCount"; ` console . log ( response ) } await initiateNumbersComparisonRawQuery ( )

MySQL

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client' const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) async function initiateNumbersComparisonRawQuery ( ) { const response = await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT * FROM \`public\`.\`Post\` WHERE \`likesCount\` < \`commentsCount\`; ` console . log ( response ) } await initiateNumbersComparisonRawQuery ( )

Sqlite

import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client' const prisma = new PrismaClient ( ) async function initiateNumbersComparisonRawQuery ( ) { const response = await prisma . $queryRaw ` SELECT * FROM "Post" WHERE "likesCount" < "commentsCount"; ` console . log ( response ) } await initiateNumbersComparisonRawQuery ( )

Running the above queries (depending upon the database) would filter posts that has fewer likes compared to comments.

