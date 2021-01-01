Configure Prisma Client with PgBouncer

PgBouncer holds a connection pool to the database and proxies incoming client connections by sitting between Prisma Client and the database. This reduces the number of processes a database has to handle at any given time. PgBouncer passes on a limited number of connections to the database and queues additional connections for delivery when space becomes available.

Prisma Migrate and PgBouncer workaround

Prisma Migrate uses database transactions to check out the current state of the database and the migrations table. However, the Migration Engine is designed to use a single connection to the database, and does not support connection pooling with PgBouncer. If you attempt to run Prisma Migrate commands in any environment that uses PgBouncer for connection pooling, you might see the following error:

Error: undefined: Database error Error querying the database: db error: ERROR: prepared statement "s0" already exists

To work around this issue, you must connect directly to the database rather than going through PgBouncer. How to achieve this depends on your setup or provider: