Working with dates in PostgreSQL

The ability to store date values inside of your database allows you to add a time element to your queries and analysis of your data. It is important to know how to work with date types in your respective database so that you can be accurate in your reporting whether it's order information, peoples' ages, or any other use case.

In this guide, we are going to discuss storing DATE types in PostgreSQL and the various ways that you can work with them.

The DATE type in PostgreSQL can store a date without an associated time value:

DATE



PostgreSQL uses 4 bytes to store a date value. The range of values for date values in PostgreSQL is 4713 BC to 5874897 AD.

When storing a date value, PostgreSQL uses the yyyy-mm-dd format e.g. 1994-10-27. This format is also used in PostgreSQL for inserting data.

In PostgreSQL, it is possible to set a default date value of the current date. This can be done when creating your table by using the DEFAULT and CURRENT_DATE keywords. The last_checkout column from our library checkouts table accepts the current date by default:

CREATE TABLE checkouts (

author_id serial PRIMARY KEY ,

author_name VARCHAR ( 255 ) NOT NULL ,

book_title VARCHAR ( 255 ) NOT NULL ,

published_date DATE NOT NULL ,

last_checkout DATE NOT NULL DEFAULT CURRENT_DATE

) ;



Following this table structure, we can insert data with the INSERT INTO statement:

INSERT INTO checkouts ( author_name , book_title , published_date )

VALUES ( 'James Joyce' , 'Ulysses' , '1922-02-02' ) ;



Then when querying the checkouts table, we get the following:

SELECT * FROM checkouts ;



author_id | author_name | book_title | published_date | last_checkout



1 | James Joyce | Ulysses | 1922 - 02 - 02 | 2021 - 09 - 27

( 1 row )



By knowing the ins and outs of the DATE type in PostgreSQL, you are then able to use functions working with the information that you store. We'll walk through some common functions building off of the table introduced in the prior section.

In PostgreSQL, you can get the current date and time by using the built-in NOW() function. The following statement will return both the day and time:

SELECT NOW ( ) ;



now



2021 - 09 - 27 15 : 22 : 53.679985 + 02

( 1 row )



If the time is not of interest, you can also specify to only return the date with double colons :: to cast a DATETIME value to the DATE value:

SELECT NOW ( ) :: date ;



now



2021 - 09 - 27

( 1 row )



Using CURRENT_DATE is another way to get the current date as demonstrated below:

SELECT CURRENT_DATE ;



current_date



2021 - 09 - 27

( 1 row )



All three of these options will return you the date in the yyyy-mm-dd format. Within PostgreSQL, you can adjust the format of this output if desired.

To output a date value in a specific format, you use the TO_CHAR() function. This function accepts two parameters:

the value you want to format the template that defines the output format

SELECT TO_CHAR ( NOW ( ) :: date , 'dd/mm/yyyy' ) ;



to_char



27 / 09 / 2021

( 1 row )



You can also display the date in a format like Sep 27, 2021 :

SELECT TO_CHAR ( NOW ( ) :: DATE , 'Mon dd, yyyy' ) ;



to_char



Sep 27 , 2021

( 1 row )



Depending on the requirements of a system, you may need a date formatted in a specific way. This is a scenario where being able to specify the output in PostgreSQL is useful.

PostgreSQL allows you to get the interval between two dates using the - operator. Using this operator allows you to calculate things like the tenure of an employee or time since the publishing of a book.

In our example we want to find how many days it's been since Joyce's Ulysses was published by subtracting the current date from the published_date :

SELECT

author_name ,

book_title ,

now ( ) :: date - published_date as diff

FROM

checkouts ;



Resulting in:

author_name | book_title | diff



James Joyce | Ulysses | 36397 days

( 1 row )



We can continue with the same example to calculate the age at the current date in years, months, and days using the AGE() function. The following statement uses the AGE() function to calculate the age of a publication from our library checkouts tables:

SELECT

author_name ,

book_title ,

AGE ( published_date )

FROM

checkouts ;



With this function we can calculate how old a book in inventory is:

author_name | book_title | age



James Joyce | Ulysses | 99 years 7 mons 25 days

( 1 row )





It is important to note that if you pass a single date into the AGE() function, then it will automatically use the current date to subtract and calculate. You are also able to pass two dates into the function to calculate age such as:

SELECT

author_name ,

book_title ,

AGE ( '2000-01-01' , published_date ) ,

FROM

checkouts ;



Resulting in:

author_name | book_title | age



James Joyce | Ulysses | 77 years 10 mons 27 days

( 1 row )



The last function that we are going to cover is the EXTRACT() function in PostgreSQL that allows you to separate the components of date like the year, quarter, month, and day.

The following statement pulls out the year, month, and day from the published date of Ulysses :

SELECT

author_name ,

book_title ,

EXTRACT ( YEAR FROM published_date ) AS YEAR ,

EXTRACT ( MONTH FROM published_date ) AS MONTH ,

EXTRACT ( DAY FROM published_date ) AS DAY

FROM

checkouts ;



The results will look like the following:

author_name | book_title | year | month | day



James Joyce | Ulysses | 1922 | 2 | 2

( 1 row )



This is a useful function to be aware of when you may only need a portion of a date value for a calculation with your data for example.

In this guide, we covered the basics of what you can do with the DATE data type in PostgreSQL. It is important to know how date data works inside of your database. Having a grasp on the ways you can access it and operate on it allows you to make age calculations, execute extractions in your queries, and also configure your output if necessary for matching another system's requirements.

What is the date format in PostgreSQL? The date format for the date data type in PostgreSQL is yyyy-mm-dd . This is the format used for both storing data and for inserting data.

What is the DATE_PART() function in PostgreSQL? The DATE_PART() function in PostgreSQL is used to subquery for subfields from a date or time value. The basic syntax looks like: SELECT DATE_PART ( field , source ) ;

For example, you can write the following and return the hour, 20 : SELECT DATE_PART ( 'hour' , timestamp '2001-02-16 20:38:40' ) ;



How does the to_date function work in PostgreSQL? The TO_DATE() function in PostgreSQL can be used to convert a string of text into a date type. The basic syntax looks as follows: TO_DATE ( text , format ) ;

An example such as: TO_DATE ( '20220317' , 'YYYYMMDD' ) ;

Returns an output of 2022-03-17 .

How do you extract a date from a timestamp in PostgreSQL? To extract a part of a date in PostgreSQL, you can use the EXTRACT() function. This function can parse out the year, month, or day from a date type as well as specify quarter. The basic syntax looks as follows: SELECT EXTRACT ( field FROM source ) ;

An example would be: SELECT EXTRACT ( YEAR FROM TIMESTAMP '2022-03-17 20:38:16' ) ;

This statement’s return will be 2022 .