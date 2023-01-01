Schema incompatibilities
Overview
Each section on this page describes a potential problem when upgrading from Prisma 1 to Prisma 2.x and later and explains the available workarounds.
Default values aren't represented in database
Problem
When adding the
@default directive in a Prisma 1 datamodel, the default values for this field are generated by the Prisma 1 server at runtime. There's no
DEFAULT constraint added to the database column. Because this constraint is not reflected in the database itself, the Prisma 2.x and later versions of introspection can't recognize it.
Example
Prisma 1 datamodel
type Post {id: ID! @idpublished: Boolean @default(value: false)}
Prisma 1 generated SQL migration
CREATE TABLE "Post" (id VARCHAR(25) PRIMARY KEY NOT NULL,published BOOLEAN NOT NULL);
Result of introspection in Prisma versions 2.x and later
schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id String @id3 published Boolean4}
Because the
DEFAULT constraint has not been added to the database when mapping the Prisma 1 datamodel to the database with
prisma deploy, Prisma v2 (and later versions) doesn't recognize it during introspection.
Workarounds
Manually add a
DEFAULT constraint to the database column
You can alter the column to add the
DEFAULT constraint as follows:
ALTER TABLE "Post"ALTER COLUMN published SET DEFAULT false;
ALTER TABLE `Post`ALTER COLUMN published SET DEFAULT false;
After this adjustment, you can re-introspect your database and the
@default attribute will be added to the
published field:
schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id String @id3 published Boolean @default(false)4}
Manually add a
@default attribute to the Prisma model
You can add the
@default attribute to the Prisma model:
schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id String+ published Boolean @default(false)4}
If the
@default attribute is set in the Prisma schema and you run
prisma generate, the resulting Prisma Client code will generate the specified default values at runtime (similar to what the Prisma 1 server did in Prisma 1).
Generated CUIDs as ID values aren't represented in database
Problem
Prisma 1 auto-generates ID values as CUIDs for
ID fields when they're annotated with the
@id directive. These CUIDs are generated by the Prisma 1 server at runtime. Because this behavior is not reflected in the database itself, the introspection in Prisma 2.x and later can't recognize it.
Example
Prisma 1 datamodel
type Post {id: ID! @id}
Prisma 1 generated SQL migration
CREATE TABLE "Post" (id VARCHAR(25) PRIMARY KEY NOT NULL);
Result of introspection in Prisma versions 2.x and later
schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id String @id3}
Because there's no indication of the CUID behavior in the database, Prisma's introspection doesn't recognize it.
Workaround
As a workaround, you can manually add the
@default(cuid()) attribute to the Prisma model:
schema.prisma
1model Post {+ id String @id @default(cuid())3}
If the
@default attribute is set in the Prisma schema and you run
prisma generate, the resulting Prisma Client code will generate the specified default values at runtime (similar to what the Prisma 1 server did in Prisma 1).
Note that you'll have to re-add the attribute after each introspection because introspection removes it (as the previous version of the Prisma schema is overwritten)!
@createdAt isn't represented in database
Problem
Prisma 1 auto-generates values for
DateTime fields when they're annotated with the
@createdAt directive. These values are generated by the Prisma 1 server at runtime. Because this behavior is not reflected in the database itself, the introspection in Prisma 2.x and later can't recognize it.
Example
Prisma 1 datamodel
type Post {id: ID! @idcreatedAt: DateTime! @createdAt}
Prisma 1 generated SQL migration
CREATE TABLE "Post" (id VARCHAR(25) PRIMARY KEY NOT NULL,"createdAt" TIMESTAMP NOT NULL);
Result of introspection in Prisma 2.x and later versions
schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id String @id3 createdAt DateTime4}
Workarounds
Manually add
DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP to the database column
You can alter the column to add the
DEFAULT constraint as follows:
ALTER TABLE "Post"ALTER COLUMN "createdAt" SET DEFAULT CURRENT_TIMESTAMP;
After this adjustment, you can re-introspect your database and the
@default attribute will be added to the
createdAt field:
schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id String3 createdAt DateTime @default(now())4}
Manually add the
@default(now()) attribute to the Prisma model
As a workaround, you can manually add the
@default(now()) attribute to the Prisma model:
schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id String @id3 createdAt DateTime @default(now())4}
If the
@default attribute is set in the Prisma schema and you run
prisma generate, the resulting Prisma Client code will generate the specified default values at runtime (similar to what the Prisma 1 server did in Prisma 1).
Note that you'll have to re-add the attribute after each introspection because introspection removes it (as the previous version of the Prisma schema is overwritten)!
@updatedAt isn't represented in database
Problem
Prisma 1 auto-generates values for
DateTime fields when they're annotated with the
@updatedAt directive. These values are generated by the Prisma 1 server at runtime. Because this behavior is not reflected in the database itself, the introspection in Prisma 2.x and later can't recognize it..
Example
Prisma 1 datamodel
type Post {id: ID! @idupdatedAt: DateTime! @updatedAt}
Prisma 1 generated SQL migration
CREATE TABLE "Post" (id VARCHAR(25) PRIMARY KEY NOT NULL,updatedAt TIMESTAMP);
Result of introspection in Prisma 2.x and later versions
schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id String @id3 updatedAt DateTime4}
Workarounds
Manually add the
@updatedAt attribute to the Prisma model
As a workaround, you can manually add the
@updatedAt attribute to the Prisma model:
schema.prisma
1model Post {2 id String @id+ updatedAt DateTime @updatedAt4}
If the
@updatedAt attribute is set in the Prisma schema and you run
prisma generate, the resulting Prisma Client code will automatically generate values for this column when an existing record is updated (similar to what the Prisma 1 server did in Prisma 1).
Note that you'll have to re-add the attribute after each introspection because introspection removes it (as the previous version of the Prisma schema is overwritten)!
Inline 1-1 relations are recognized as 1-n (missing
UNIQUE constraint)
Problem
In the datamodel v1.1 that was introduced in Prisma v1.31, 1-1 relations can be declared as inline. In that case, the relation will not be maintained via a relation table but via a single foreign key on one of the two tables involved.
When this approach is used, Prisma doesn't add a
UNIQUE constraint to the foreign key column which means that after introspection in Prisma version 2.x and later, this former 1-1 relation will be added as a 1-n relation to the Prisma schema.
Example
Prisma datamodel v1.1 (available from Prisma v1.31)
type User {id: ID! @idprofile: Profile @relation(link: INLINE)}type Profile {id: ID! @iduser: User}
Note that omitting the
@relation directive in this case would result in the same behavior because
link: INLINE is the default for 1-1 relations.
Prisma 1 generated SQL migration
CREATE TABLE "User" (id VARCHAR(25) PRIMARY KEY NOT NULL);CREATE TABLE "Profile" (id VARCHAR(25) PRIMARY KEY NOT NULL,"user" VARCHAR(25),FOREIGN KEY ("user") REFERENCES "User"(id));
Result of introspection in Prisma 2.x and later versions
schema.prisma
1model User {2 id String @id3 Profile Profile[]4}56model Profile {7 id String @id8 user String?9 User User? @relation(fields: [user], references: [id])10}
Because there's no
UNIQUE constraint defined on the
user column (which represents the foreign key in this relation), Prisma's introspection recognizes the relation as 1-n.
Workaround
Manually add
UNIQUE constraint to the foreign key column
You can alter the foreign key column to add the
UNIQUE constraint as follows:
ALTER TABLE "Profile"ADD CONSTRAINT userId_unique UNIQUE ("user");
ALTER TABLE `Profile`ADD CONSTRAINT userId_unique UNIQUE (`user`);
After this adjustment, you can re-introspect your database and the 1-1 relation will be properly recognized:
schema.prisma
1model User {2 id String @id3 Profile Profile?4}56model Profile {7 id String @id8 user String? @unique9 User User? @relation(fields: [user], references: [id])10}
All non-inline relations are recognized as m-n
Problem
Prisma 1 represents relations as relation tables most of the time:
- All relations in the Prisma 1 datamodel v1.0 are represented as relation tables
- In datamodel v1.1, all m-n relations as well as the 1-1 and 1-n relations declared as
link: TABLEare represented as relation tables.
Because of this representation, introspection in Prisma version 2.x and later will recognize all these relations as m-n relations, even though they might have been declared as 1-1 or 1-n in Prisma 1.
Example
Prisma 1 datamodel
type User {id: ID! @idposts: [Post!]!}type Post {id: ID! @idauthor: User! @relation(link: TABLE)}
Prisma 1 generated SQL migration
CREATE TABLE "User" (id VARCHAR(25) PRIMARY KEY NOT NULL);CREATE TABLE "Post" (id VARCHAR(25) PRIMARY KEY NOT NULL);CREATE TABLE "_PostToUser" ("A" VARCHAR(25) NOT NULL REFERENCES "Post"(id) ON DELETE CASCADE,"B" VARCHAR(25) NOT NULL REFERENCES "User"(id) ON DELETE CASCADE);CREATE UNIQUE INDEX "_PostToUser_AB_unique" ON "_PostToUser"("A" text_ops,"B" text_ops);CREATE INDEX "_PostToUser_B" ON "_PostToUser"("B" text_ops);
Result of introspection in Prisma 2.x and later versions
schema.prisma
1model User {2 id String @id3 Post Post[] @relation(references: [id])4}56model Post {7 id String @id8 User User[] @relation(references: [id])9}
Because the relation table that was created by Prisma 1 uses the same conventions for relation tables as in Prisma version 2.x and later, the relation now gets recognized as a m-n relation.
Workaround
As a workaround, you can migrate the data into a structure that's compatible with Prisma's 1-n relation:
- Create new column
authorIdon the
Posttable. This column should be a foreign key that references the
idfield of the
Usertable:ALTER TABLE "Post" ADD COLUMN "authorId" VARCHAR(25);ALTER TABLE "Post"ADD CONSTRAINT fk_authorFOREIGN KEY ("authorId")REFERENCES "User"("id");
- Write a SQL query that reads all the rows from the
_PostToUserrelation table and for each row:
UPDATE "Post" postSET "authorId" = post_to_user."B"FROM "_PostToUser" post_to_userWHERE post_to_user."A" = post."id";
- Finds the respective
Postrecord by looking up the value from column
A
- Inserts the value from column
Bas the value for
authorIdinto that
Postrecord
- Finds the respective
- Delete the
_PostToUserrelation tableDROP TABLE "_PostToUser";
- Create new column
authorIdon the
Posttable. This column should be a foreign key that references the
idfield of the
Usertable:ALTER TABLE `Post` ADD COLUMN `authorId` VARCHAR(25);ALTER TABLE `Post` ADD FOREIGN KEY (`authorId`) REFERENCES `User` (`id`);
- Write a SQL query that reads all the rows from the
_PostToUserrelation table and for each row:
UPDATE Post, _PostToUserSET Post.authorId = _PostToUser.BWHERE Post.id = _PostToUser.A
- Finds the respective
Postrecord by looking up the value from column
A
- Inserts the value from column
Bas the value for
authorIdinto that
Postrecord
- Finds the respective
- Delete the
_PostToUserrelation tableDROP TABLE `_PostToUser`;
After that you can introspect your database and the relation will now be recognized as 1-n:
schema.prisma
1model User {2 id String @id3 Post Post[]4}56model Post {7 id String @id8 User User @relation(fields: [authorId], references: [id])9 authorId String10}
Json type is represented as
TEXT in database
Problem
Prisma 1 supports the
Json data type in its datamodel. However, in the underlying database, fields of type
Json are actually stored as plain strings using the
TEXT data type of the underlying database. Any parsing and validation of the stored JSON data is done by the Prisma 1 server at runtime.
Example
Prisma 1 datamodel
type User {id: ID! @idjsonData: Json}
Prisma 1 generated SQL migration
CREATE TABLE "User" (id VARCHAR(25) PRIMARY KEY NOT NULL,jsonData TEXT);
Result of introspection in Prisma 2.x and later versions
schema.prisma
1model User {2 id String @id3 jsonData String?4}
Workaround
You can manually change the type of the column to
JSON
ALTER TABLE "User" ALTER COLUMN "jsonData" TYPE JSON USING "jsonData"::json;
ALTER TABLE User MODIFY COLUMN jsonData JSON;
After this adjustment, you can re-introspect your database and the field will now be recognized as
Json:
schema.prisma
1model User {2 id String @id3 jsonData Json?4}
Enums are represented as
TEXT in database
Problem
Prisma 1 supports the
enum data type in its datamodel. However, in the underlying database, types declared as
enum are actually stored as plain strings using the
TEXT data type of the underlying database. Any validation of the stored
enum data is done by the Prisma 1 server at runtime.
Example
Prisma 1 datamodel
type User {id: ID! @idrole: Role}enum Role {ADMINCUSTOMER}
Prisma 1 generated SQL migration
CREATE TABLE "User" (id VARCHAR(25) PRIMARY KEY NOT NULL,role TEXT);
Result of introspection in Prisma 2.x and later versions
schema.prisma
1model User {2 id String @id3 role String?4}
Workaround
You can manually turn the
role column into an enum with your desired values:
- Create an
enumin your database that mirrors the
enumyou defined in the Prisma 1 datamodel:CREATE TYPE "Role" AS ENUM ('CUSTOMER', 'ADMIN');
- Change the type from
TEXTto your new
enum:ALTER TABLE "User" ALTER COLUMN "role" TYPE "Role"USING "role"::text::"Role";
After introspection, the type is now properly recognized as an enum:
schema.prisma
1model User {2 id String @id3 role Role?4}56enum Role {7 ADMIN8 CUSTOMER9}
Mismatching CUID length
Problem
Prisma 1 uses CUIDs as ID values for all database records. In the underlying database, these IDs are represented as strings with a maximum size of 25 characters (as
VARCHAR(25)). However, when configuring default CUIDs in your Prisma 2.x (or later versions) schema with
@default(cuid()) the generated ID values might exceed the limit of 25 characters (the maximum length might be 30 characters). To make your IDs proof for Prisma 2.x (or later versions), you therefore need to adjust the column type to
VARCHAR(30).
Example
Prisma 1 datamodel
type User {id: ID! @id}
Prisma 1 generated SQL migration
CREATE TABLE "User" (id VARCHAR(25) PRIMARY KEY NOT NULL);
Result of introspection in Prisma 2.x and later versions
schema.prisma
1model User {2 id String @id3}
Workaround
You can manually turn the
VARCHAR(25) columns into
VARCHAR(30):
ALTER TABLE "User" ALTER COLUMN "id" SET DATA TYPE character varying(30);
SET FOREIGN_KEY_CHECKS=0;ALTER TABLE `User` CHANGE `id` `id` char(30) CHARACTER SET utf8 NOT NULL;SET FOREIGN_KEY_CHECKS=1;
Note: When fixing this issue with the Upgrade CLI, the generated SQL statements will keep appearing in the Upgrade CLI even after you have changed the column types in the underlying database. This is a currently a limitation in the Upgrade CLI.
Scalar lists (arrays) are maintained with extra table
Problem
In Prisma 1, you can define lists of scalar types on your models. Under the hood, this is implemented with an extra table that keeps track of the values in the list.
To remove the approach with the extra table which incurred hidden performance costs, Prisma 2.x and later versions only support scalar lists only when they're natively supported by the database you use. At the moment, only PostgreSQL supports scalar lists (arrays) natively.
With PostgreSQL, you therefore can keep using scalar lists in Prisma 2.x and later versions, but you'll need to perform a data migration to transfer the data from the extra table from Prisma 1 into an actual PostgreSQL array.
Example
Prisma 1 datamodel
type User {id: ID! @idcoinflips: [Boolean!]! @scalarList(strategy: RELATION)}
Prisma 1 generated SQL migration
CREATE TABLE "User" (id VARCHAR(25) PRIMARY KEY NOT NULL);CREATE TABLE "User_coinflips" ("nodeId" VARCHAR(25) REFERENCES "User"(id),position INTEGER,value BOOLEAN NOT NULL,CONSTRAINT "User_coinflips_pkey" PRIMARY KEY ("nodeId", position));CREATE UNIQUE INDEX "User_coinflips_pkey" ON "User_coinflips"("nodeId" text_ops,position int4_ops);
Result of Prisma 2 introspection
schema.prisma
1model User {2 id String @id3 User_coinflips User_coinflips[]4}56model User_coinflips {7 nodeId String8 position Int9 value Boolean10 User User @relation(fields: [nodeId], references: [id])1112 @@id([nodeId, position])13}
Note that you can now generate Prisma Client and you'll be able to access the data from the scalar lists through the extra table. PostgreSQL users can alternatively migrate the data into a native PostgreSQL array and continue to benefit from the slicker Prisma Client API for scalar lists (read the section below for more info).
To access the coinflips data, you will now have to always
include it in your queries:
const user = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: { id: 1 },include: {coinflips: {orderBy: { position: 'asc' },},},})
Note: The
orderByis important to retain the order of the list.
This is the `result of the query:
{id: 1,name: 'Alice',coinflips: [{ id: 1, position: 1000, value: false },{ id: 2, position: 2000, value: true },{ id: 3, position: 3000, value: false },{ id: 4, position: 4000, value: true },{ id: 5, position: 5000, value: true },{ id: 6, position: 6000, value: false }]}
To access just the boolean values from the list, you can
map over the
coinflips on
user as follows:
const currentCoinflips = user!.coinflips.map((cf) => cf.value)
Note: The exclamation mark above means that you're force unwrapping the
uservalue. This is necessary because the
userreturned from the previous query might be
null.
Here's the value of
currentCoinflips after the call to
map:
[false, true, false, true, true, false]
Workaround
The following workaround is only available for PostgreSQL users!
As scalar lists (i.e. arrays) are available as a native PostgreSQL feature, you can keep using the same notation of
coinflips: Boolean[] in your Prisma schema.
However, in order to do so you need to manually migrate the underlying data from the
User_coinflips table into a PostgreSQL array. Here's how you can do that:
- Add the new
coinflipscolumn to the
Usertables:ALTER TABLE "User" ADD COLUMN coinflips BOOLEAN[];
- Migrate the data from
"User_coinflips".valueto
"User.coinflips":UPDATE "User"SET coinflips = t.flipsFROM (SELECT "nodeId", array_agg(VALUE ORDER BY position) AS flipsFROM "User_coinflips"GROUP BY "nodeId") twhere t."nodeId" = "User"."id";
- To cleanup, you can delete the
User_coinflipstable:DROP TABLE "User_coinflips";
You can now introspect your database and the
coinflips field will be represented as an array in your new Prisma schema:
schema.prisma
1model User {2 id String @id3 coinflips Boolean[]4}
You can keep using Prisma Client as before:
const user = await prisma.user.findUnique({where: { id: 1 },})
This is the result from the API call:
{id: 1,name: 'Alice',coinflips: [ false, true, false, true, true, false ]}