Docs
/ ORM / Prisma Client / Queries

Full-text search

Prisma Client supports full-text search for PostgreSQL databases in versions 2.30.0 and later, and MySQL databases in versions 3.8.0 and later. With full-text search enabled, you can add search functionality to your application by searching for text within a database column.

Enabling full-text search

The full-text search API is currently a Preview feature. To enable this feature, carry out the following steps:

  1. Update the previewFeatures block in your schema to include the fullTextSearch preview feature flag:

    schema.prisma
    1generator client {
    2  provider        = "prisma-client-js"
    3  previewFeatures = ["fullTextSearch"]
    4}

    For MySQL, you will also need to include the fullTextIndex preview feature flag:

    schema.prisma
    1generator client {
    2  provider        = "prisma-client-js"
    +  previewFeatures = ["fullTextSearch", "fullTextIndex"]
    4}

  2. Generate Prisma Client:

    $npx prisma generate

After you regenerate your client, a new search field will be available on any String fields created on your models. For example, the following search will return all posts that contain the word 'cat'.

// All posts that contain the word 'cat'.
const result = await prisma.posts.findMany({
  where: {
    body: {
      search: 'cat',
    },
  },
})

Querying the database

The search field uses the database's native querying capabilities under the hood. This means that the exact query operators available are also database-specific.

PostgreSQL

The following examples demonstrate the use of the PostgreSQL 'and' (&) and 'or' (|) operators:

// All posts that contain the words 'cat' or 'dog'.
const result = await prisma.posts.findMany({
  where: {
    body: {
      search: 'cat | dog',
    },
  },
})


// All drafts that contain the words 'cat' and 'dog'.
const result = await prisma.posts.findMany({
  where: {
    status: 'Draft',
    body: {
      search: 'cat & dog',
    },
  },
})

To get a sense of how the query format works, consider the following text:

"The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog"

Here's how the following queries would match that text:

QueryMatch?Description
fox & dogYesThe text contains 'fox' and 'dog'
dog & foxYesThe text contains 'dog' and 'fox'
dog & catNoThe text contains 'dog' but not 'cat'
!catYes'cat' is not in the text
fox | catYesThe text contains 'fox' or 'cat'
cat | pigNoThe text doesn't contain 'cat' or 'pig'
fox <-> dogYes'dog' follows 'fox' in the text
dog <-> foxNo'fox' doesn't follow 'dog' in the text

For the full range of supported operations, see the PostgreSQL full text search documentation.

MySQL

The following examples demonstrate use of the MySQL 'and' (+) and 'not' (-) operators:

// All posts that contain the words 'cat' or 'dog'.
const result = await prisma.posts.findMany({
  where: {
    body: {
      search: 'cat dog',
    },
  },
})


// All posts that contain the words 'cat' and not 'dog'.
const result = await prisma.posts.findMany({
  where: {
    body: {
      search: '+cat -dog',
    },
  },
})


// All drafts that contain the words 'cat' and 'dog'.
const result = await prisma.posts.findMany({
  where: {
    status: 'Draft',
    body: {
      search: '+cat +dog',
    },
  },
})

To get a sense of how the query format works, consider the following text:

"The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog"

Here's how the following queries would match that text:

QueryMatch?Description
+fox +dogYesThe text contains 'fox' and 'dog'
+dog +foxYesThe text contains 'dog' and 'fox'
+dog -catYesThe text contains 'dog' but not 'cat'
-catYes'cat' is not in the text
fox dogYesThe text contains 'fox' or 'dog'
-cat -pigNoThe text does not contain 'cat' or 'pig'
quic*YesThe text contains a word starting with 'quic'
quick fox @2Yes'fox' starts within a 2 word distance of 'quick'
fox dog @2No'dog' does not start within a 2 word distance of 'fox'
"jumps over"YesThe text contains the whole phrase 'jumps over'

MySQL also has >, < and ~ operators for altering the ranking order of search results. As an example, consider the following two records:

1. "The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog"

2. "The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy cat"

QueryResultDescription
fox ~catReturn 1. first, then 2.Return all records containing 'fox', but rank records containing 'cat' lower
fox (<cat >dog)Return 1. first, then 2.Return all records containing 'fox', but rank records containing 'cat' lower than rows containing 'dog'

For the full range of supported operations, see the MySQL full text search documentation.

Sorting results by _relevance

Sorting by relevance is only available for PostgreSQL and MySQL.

In addition to Prisma's default orderBy behavior, full-text search also adds sorting by relevance to a given string or strings. As an example, if you wanted to order posts by their relevance to the term 'database' in their title, you could use the following:

const posts = await prisma.post.findMany({
  orderBy: {
    _relevance: {
      fields: ['title'],
      search: 'database',
      sort: 'asc'
    },
})

Adding indexes

PostgreSQL

Prisma Client does not currently support using indexes to speed up full text search. There is an existing GitHub Issue for this.

MySQL

For MySQL, it is necessary to add indexes to any columns you search using the @@fulltext argument in the schema.prisma file. To do this, the "fullTextIndex" preview feature must be enabled.

In the following example, one full text index is added to the content field of the Blog model, and another is added to both the content and title fields together:

schema.prisma
1generator client {
2  provider        = "prisma-client-js"
3  previewFeatures = ["fullTextSearch", "fullTextIndex"]
4}
5

6model Blog {
7  id      Int    @unique
8  content String
9  title   String
10

11  @@fulltext([content])
12  @@fulltext([content, title])
13}

The first index allows searching the content field for occurrences of the word 'cat':

const result = await prisma.blogs.findMany({
  where: {
    content: {
      search: 'cat',
    },
  },
})

The second index allows searching both the content and title fields for occurrences of the word 'cat' in the content and 'food' in the title:

const result = await prisma.blogs.findMany({
  where: {
    content: {
      search: 'cat',
    },
    title: {
      search: 'food',
    },
  },
})

However, if you try to search on title alone, the search will fail with the error "Cannot find a fulltext index to use for the search" and the message code is P2030, because the index requires a search on both fields.

Edit this page on GitHub

Product

ClientMigrate
Accelerate
PulseEarly Access
Pricing

Developers

DocsGet StartedPrisma ExamplesData GuidePrisma in your StackSupportCommunityData Platform StatusVS Code Extension

Use Cases

Customer StoriesEnterprise

Company

AboutBlogCareers EventsCausesTerms & Privacy

Newsletter

prisma_logo
© 2023 Prisma Data, Inc.