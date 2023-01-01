Full-text search
Prisma Client supports full-text search for PostgreSQL databases in versions 2.30.0 and later, and MySQL databases in versions 3.8.0 and later. With full-text search enabled, you can add search functionality to your application by searching for text within a database column.
Enabling full-text search
The full-text search API is currently a Preview feature. To enable this feature, carry out the following steps:
Update the
previewFeaturesblock in your schema to include the
fullTextSearchpreview feature flag:schema.prisma1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3 previewFeatures = ["fullTextSearch"]4}
For MySQL, you will also need to include the
fullTextIndexpreview feature flag:schema.prisma1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"+ previewFeatures = ["fullTextSearch", "fullTextIndex"]4}
Generate Prisma Client:$
After you regenerate your client, a new
search field will be available on any
String fields created on your models. For example, the following search will return all posts that contain the word 'cat'.
// All posts that contain the word 'cat'.const result = await prisma.posts.findMany({where: {body: {search: 'cat',},},})
Querying the database
The
search field uses the database's native querying capabilities under the hood. This means that the exact query operators available are also database-specific.
PostgreSQL
The following examples demonstrate the use of the PostgreSQL 'and' (
&) and 'or' (
|) operators:
// All posts that contain the words 'cat' or 'dog'.const result = await prisma.posts.findMany({where: {body: {search: 'cat | dog',},},})// All drafts that contain the words 'cat' and 'dog'.const result = await prisma.posts.findMany({where: {status: 'Draft',body: {search: 'cat & dog',},},})
To get a sense of how the query format works, consider the following text:
"The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog"
Here's how the following queries would match that text:
|Query
|Match?
|Description
fox & dog
|Yes
|The text contains 'fox' and 'dog'
dog & fox
|Yes
|The text contains 'dog' and 'fox'
dog & cat
|No
|The text contains 'dog' but not 'cat'
!cat
|Yes
|'cat' is not in the text
|Yes
|The text contains 'fox' or 'cat'
|No
|The text doesn't contain 'cat' or 'pig'
fox <-> dog
|Yes
|'dog' follows 'fox' in the text
dog <-> fox
|No
|'fox' doesn't follow 'dog' in the text
For the full range of supported operations, see the PostgreSQL full text search documentation.
MySQL
The following examples demonstrate use of the MySQL 'and' (
+) and 'not' (
-) operators:
// All posts that contain the words 'cat' or 'dog'.const result = await prisma.posts.findMany({where: {body: {search: 'cat dog',},},})// All posts that contain the words 'cat' and not 'dog'.const result = await prisma.posts.findMany({where: {body: {search: '+cat -dog',},},})// All drafts that contain the words 'cat' and 'dog'.const result = await prisma.posts.findMany({where: {status: 'Draft',body: {search: '+cat +dog',},},})
To get a sense of how the query format works, consider the following text:
"The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog"
Here's how the following queries would match that text:
|Query
|Match?
|Description
+fox +dog
|Yes
|The text contains 'fox' and 'dog'
+dog +fox
|Yes
|The text contains 'dog' and 'fox'
+dog -cat
|Yes
|The text contains 'dog' but not 'cat'
-cat
|Yes
|'cat' is not in the text
fox dog
|Yes
|The text contains 'fox' or 'dog'
-cat -pig
|No
|The text does not contain 'cat' or 'pig'
quic*
|Yes
|The text contains a word starting with 'quic'
quick fox @2
|Yes
|'fox' starts within a 2 word distance of 'quick'
fox dog @2
|No
|'dog' does not start within a 2 word distance of 'fox'
"jumps over"
|Yes
|The text contains the whole phrase 'jumps over'
MySQL also has
>,
< and
~ operators for altering the ranking order of search results. As an example, consider the following two records:
1. "The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog"
2. "The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy cat"
|Query
|Result
|Description
fox ~cat
|Return 1. first, then 2.
|Return all records containing 'fox', but rank records containing 'cat' lower
fox (<cat >dog)
|Return 1. first, then 2.
|Return all records containing 'fox', but rank records containing 'cat' lower than rows containing 'dog'
For the full range of supported operations, see the MySQL full text search documentation.
Sorting results by
_relevance
Sorting by relevance is only available for PostgreSQL and MySQL.
In addition to Prisma's default
orderBy behavior, full-text search also adds sorting by relevance to a given string or strings. As an example, if you wanted to order posts by their relevance to the term
'database' in their title, you could use the following:
const posts = await prisma.post.findMany({orderBy: {_relevance: {fields: ['title'],search: 'database',sort: 'asc'},})
Adding indexes
PostgreSQL
Prisma Client does not currently support using indexes to speed up full text search. There is an existing GitHub Issue for this.
MySQL
For MySQL, it is necessary to add indexes to any columns you search using the
@@fulltext argument in the
schema.prisma file. To do this, the
"fullTextIndex" preview feature must be enabled.
In the following example, one full text index is added to the
content field of the
Blog model, and another is added to both the
content and
title fields together:
schema.prisma
1generator client {2 provider = "prisma-client-js"3 previewFeatures = ["fullTextSearch", "fullTextIndex"]4}56model Blog {7 id Int @unique8 content String9 title String1011 @@fulltext([content])12 @@fulltext([content, title])13}
The first index allows searching the
content field for occurrences of the word 'cat':
const result = await prisma.blogs.findMany({where: {content: {search: 'cat',},},})
The second index allows searching both the
content and
title fields for occurrences of the word 'cat' in the
content and 'food' in the
title:
const result = await prisma.blogs.findMany({where: {content: {search: 'cat',},title: {search: 'food',},},})
However, if you try to search on
title alone, the search will fail with the error "Cannot find a fulltext index to use for the search" and the message code is
P2030, because the index requires a search on both fields.