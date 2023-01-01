Prisma Client supports full-text search for PostgreSQL databases in versions 2.30.0 and later, and MySQL databases in versions 3.8.0 and later. With full-text search enabled, you can add search functionality to your application by searching for text within a database column.

After you regenerate your client, a new search field will be available on any String fields created on your models. For example, the following search will return all posts that contain the word 'cat'.

For MySQL, you will also need to include the fullTextIndex preview feature flag:

Update the previewFeatures block in your schema to include the fullTextSearch preview feature flag:

The full-text search API is currently a Preview feature. To enable this feature, carry out the following steps:

Querying the database

The search field uses the database's native querying capabilities under the hood. This means that the exact query operators available are also database-specific.

PostgreSQL The following examples demonstrate the use of the PostgreSQL 'and' ( & ) and 'or' ( | ) operators: const result = await prisma . posts . findMany ( { where : { body : { search : 'cat | dog' , } , } , } ) const result = await prisma . posts . findMany ( { where : { status : 'Draft' , body : { search : 'cat & dog' , } , } , } ) To get a sense of how the query format works, consider the following text: "The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog" Here's how the following queries would match that text: Query Match? Description fox & dog Yes The text contains 'fox' and 'dog' dog & fox Yes The text contains 'dog' and 'fox' dog & cat No The text contains 'dog' but not 'cat' !cat Yes 'cat' is not in the text fox | cat Yes The text contains 'fox' or 'cat' cat | pig No The text doesn't contain 'cat' or 'pig' fox <-> dog Yes 'dog' follows 'fox' in the text dog <-> fox No 'fox' doesn't follow 'dog' in the text For the full range of supported operations, see the PostgreSQL full text search documentation .