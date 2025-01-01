On this page

Tooling

You can view and edit your data in Prisma Postgres using either Prisma Studio or 3rd party database editors.

With Prisma Postgres, a hosted version of Prisma Studio is available for you in of your project. In your project environment in the , select the Studio tab in the left-hand navigation to view and edit your data:

You can also run Prisma Studio locally by running:

npx prisma studio



This should start a live server in http://localhost:5555 where you can visit and interact with your database.

You can connect to your Prisma Postgres instance using third party database editors like pgAdmin, TablePlus, Postico etc using @prisma/ppg-tunnel package . See the example below to connect using TablePlus.

In your terminal, set the environment variable DATABASE_URL referring to your Prisma Postgres instance which you want to connect to (be sure to replace the API_KEY placeholder with the API key value of your Prisma Postgres instance):

macOS

Linux

Windows export DATABASE_URL="prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=API_KEY"

export DATABASE_URL="prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=API_KEY"

set DATABASE_URL="prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=API_KEY"



Run the following command to connect to your Prisma Postgres instance via @prisma/ppg-tunnel package:

npx @prisma/ppg-tunnel --host 127.0.0.1 --port 52604

Show CLI results Prisma Postgres auth proxy listening on 127.0.0.1:52604 🚀



Your connection is authenticated using your Prisma Postgres API key.

...



==============================

hostname: 127.0.0.1

port: 52604

username: <anything>

password: <none>

==============================



Copy the port from the output above, you will need it in the next step.

Keep this tunnel process running while you are using the database editor to maintain the connection.

Based on the database editor you are using, you can connect to your Prisma Postgres instance using the details you obtained from the output of the @prisma/ppg-tunnel package. To add the connection string in TablePlus: