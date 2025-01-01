Skip to main content

Tooling

You can view and edit your data in Prisma Postgres using either Prisma Studio or 3rd party database editors.

Viewing and editing data in Prisma Studio

With Prisma Postgres, a hosted version of Prisma Studio is available for you in of your project. In your project environment in the , select the Studio tab in the left-hand navigation to view and edit your data:

View of Prisma Studio open in the console.

You can also run Prisma Studio locally by running:

npx prisma studio

This should start a live server in http://localhost:5555 where you can visit and interact with your database.

Connecting to Prisma Postgres instance with 3rd party database editors

You can connect to your Prisma Postgres instance using third party database editors like pgAdmin, TablePlus, Postico etc using @prisma/ppg-tunnel package. See the example below to connect using TablePlus.

1. Create a TCP tunnel to access Prisma Postgres directly

In your terminal, set the environment variable DATABASE_URL referring to your Prisma Postgres instance which you want to connect to (be sure to replace the API_KEY placeholder with the API key value of your Prisma Postgres instance):

export DATABASE_URL="prisma+postgres://accelerate.prisma-data.net/?api_key=API_KEY"

Run the following command to connect to your Prisma Postgres instance via @prisma/ppg-tunnel package:

npx @prisma/ppg-tunnel --host 127.0.0.1 --port 52604
Show CLI results
Prisma Postgres auth proxy listening on 127.0.0.1:52604 🚀

Your connection is authenticated using your Prisma Postgres API key.
...

==============================
hostname:  127.0.0.1
port:      52604
username:  <anything>
password:  <none>
==============================

Copy the port from the output above, you will need it in the next step.

Keep this tunnel process running while you are using the database editor to maintain the connection.

2. Connect to Prisma Postgres using TablePlus

Based on the database editor you are using, you can connect to your Prisma Postgres instance using the details you obtained from the output of the @prisma/ppg-tunnel package. To add the connection string in TablePlus:

  1. Open TablePlus and click on the + icon to add a new connection.
  2. Select PostgreSQL as the database type.
  3. Enter the following details:
    • Name: Any name you want to give to your connection.
    • Host: 127.0.0.1 in this case.
    • Port: The port number you obtained from the output of the @prisma/ppg-tunnel package.
    • User: This will be ignored due to the tunnel, you can provide any value here.
    • Password: This will be ignored due to the tunnel, you can provide any value here.
  4. Click on Connect to connect to your Prisma Postgres instance.

View of TablePlus connected to Prisma Postgres via tunnel