/ Pulse / Database setup
Neon
To enable logical replication in Neon for Prisma Pulse, follow these steps:
Enable logical replication on Neon
Enable logical replication in Neon console:
- Navigate to your project in the Neon console.
- Access the Project settings from the Neon Dashboard.
- Go to the Beta section.
- Click on Enable.
Learn more about enabling logical replication in Neon .
Create publication for database events. Use the following SQL query to create a publication for all tables:CREATE Publication $PUBLICATION_NAME FOR ALL TABLES;
Additionally, you can manage specific models for which you want to listen to database events in Neon. Refer to this section for more details on managing Publications.
Before enabling Prisma Pulse, make sure to provide the publication name in the Platform Console: