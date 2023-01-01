Login
Railway

offers an excellent . If you wish to quickly start with Prisma Pulse, you can use either of two templates:

  • : Provides a fresh, pre-configured PostgreSQL database which you can use with Prisma Pulse.
  • : Provides a pre-configured PostgreSQL database and a .

Setup using the template


  1. Deploy the on Railway

  2. Click on the service called restart-db-then-delete-me.

  3. You will see a list of deployments under the Deployments tab.

  4. Click the most recent build's View Logs button.

  5. Click on the Deploy Logs tab.

If the service ran correctly, you should see a message in the logs that says "All done please restart the database" along with your DATABASE_URL connection string.

  1. Copy the DATABASE_URL connection string and save it for later. Then restart your Railway database.

    • Click on your database.

    • Navigate to the Deployments tab.

    • Go into the three-dots menu on the latest deployment and click the Restart option.

  2. After restarting your database. Click on the restart-db-then-delete-me service and navigate to the Settings tab.

  3. Scroll down to the bottom and click the red Delete Service button.

    Note: If you would like to use this service and the corresponding repository to create a new Prisma Pulse project. You can do so by cloning the repo from your GitHub account to your local machine.

    • Once you have cloned the repository, you can run the following command:

      

      bash rm config-db.ts

    • Then remove the script start: ts-node config-db.ts from the scripts object in the package.json file.

      This is to prevent the script from running every time you push up to the repo associated with the restart-db-then-delete-me service.

Setup without using a template


  1. Change the PostgreSQL database settings

    You can run these queries in the Railway Database Query tab, using the , or any other way you might run queries on your database.

    • Set the to logical:

      ALTER SYSTEM SET wal_level = logical;

    • Set the to 20:

      ALTER SYSTEM SET max_replication_slots = 20;

    • Set the to 2048:

      ALTER SYSTEM SET wal_keep_size = 2048;

    • Reload the PostgreSQL configuration:

      SELECT pg_reload_conf();

  2. Restart your database

    • Click on your database.

    • Navigate to the Deployments tab.

    • Go into the three-dots menu on the latest deployment and click the Restart option.

After setting up your Railway database, you have to use the provided by Railway that allows public access your PostgreSQL database.

