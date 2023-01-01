Login
Supabase

You have to use a direct database connection from Supabase to use it with Prisma Pulse.

Using a direct connection in Supabase

To use a direct database connection string in Supabase:

  1. Navigate to your Project settings (Settings > Configurations > Database).

  2. Disable the Use connection pooling option. Supabase direct database connection

  3. Copy the direct database connection string.

    ℹ️ Prisma Pulse is currently incompatible with Supabase's connection pooler. This results from the connection pooler intercepting the connection between your database and Prisma Pulse and removing the which is used by Prisma Pulse to transmit replication commands to the database.

