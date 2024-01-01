Skip to main content

Examples

Prisma Pulse examples

Here is a list of ready-to-run example projects that demonstrate how to use Prisma Pulse to build real-time applications:

DemoDescription
starterA Prisma Pulse starter app
email-with-resendAn example app to send emails to new users using Prisma Pulse and Resend
fullstack-leaderboardA live leaderboard (built with Next.js)
fullstack-simple-chatA simple chat app (built with Next.js & Express)
product-search-with-typesenseA cron job that syncs data into Typesense (built with Hono.js)
data-sync-with-bigqueryA script that automatically syncs data into Google BigQuery