On this page

Static IP

You can enable static IP for Pulse when your security setup requires IP allowlisting or if you're implementing firewalls that only permit access from trusted IPs, ensuring controlled and secure database connections.

info To enable static IP support for Pulse within a new project environment, your workspace will need to be on our Pro or Business plans. Take a look at the pricing page for more information.

You can opt-in to use static IP for Pulse when enabling it for a project environment: