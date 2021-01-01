The first stage in MySQL's access control system is to authenticate the connection. MySQL decides whether to accept a connection request based on the following factors:

If the user you are connecting with is unlocked, and if you're able to correctly authenticate, MySQL accepts the connection and allows you to proceed to part 2 of the access control system. If the user is marked as locked, if your authentication attempt fails, or if the user you provided is not valid, MySQL will reject the connection request.

This column determines if this specific user account is locked within the system. Accounts can be locked manually by database administrators. The account must be unlocked to proceed.

For plugins that use external systems for authentication, the authentication_string is often used to specify additional information needed by the external system to correctly authenticate the user (like a service name, additional identifying information, etc.).

For "native" authentication plugins (those that authenticate users using only information within the mysql.user table) the authentication_string column contains the string to check the user's password against. Most of the time, this is a hashed version of the password. If the authentication_string for a native plugin is blank in the mysql.user table, the client must not specify a password in order to successfully authenticate.

The plugin field for a user defines the authentication method that should be used to validate the user's credentials. The default plugin, caching_sha2_password , will check the user's password against a hashed version of the password stored within the table.

Once MySQL uses the User and Host to determine the right record to retrieve for the connection request, it uses the plugin field to decide how to authenticate the client.

So user1 from example.com is considered distinct from user1 from test.org . The User field and the Host field together tell MySQL which account to try to authenticate to.

The host that the client is connecting from is considered a key part of the user's identity. In MySQL, unique identities are formed from the combination of a user's name and the host they connect from.

In the mysql.user table, a blank User value will match any user provided by the client. However, when this occurs, the client is considered an anonymous user for the duration of the session. This has implications in the second stage of access control , where the server will check actions against an anonymous user instead of the user that the client provided.

The username that the client is connecting as helps MySQL to determine how to authenticate the user. When combined with the Host field below, it forms a complete, unique identity within MySQL.

Determining the priority of rows in the mysql.user table

MySQL uses the five fields above to determine whether to accept the connection. However, there are some cases where multiple entries would match a client's connection. For instance, it's possible for a client to not provide a host or for the mysql.user table to contain a row without a user. MySQL needs a way to establish the priority of these rows to determine how to authenticate the client.

To do this, MySQL reads the rows from the mysql.user table into its memory when the server starts up or when it's given the signal to reload its information from disk. While it reads the rows, it also sorts them by specificity so that the rows in the table are ordered from most specific to least specific.

First, MySQL sorts the rows based on the specificity of the Host column. Rows with a Host consisting of a full domain name or IP address are sorted to the top of the pile, followed by those using wildcards in the Host field (putting rows that contain only % , the match-all wildcard, at the end as the least specific entries), and finally followed by rows with a blank Host .

MySQL uses the User column as a secondary sort field. This means that if two rows have the same Host specificity, the one with a more specific User entry will be prioritized. Wildcards are not permitted in the User field.

The User field consists of either:

a string that must exactly match the provided username, or

a blank field, which will match any username provided by the client, but will proceed with the session as an anonymous user

MySQL will only authenticate a client connection using a maximum of one row from the mysql.user table. This means that if authentication fails or if the wrong row matches, it will not check for alternatives that might authenticate correctly. To determine the row to use to authenticate a client connection request, MySQL starts at the top of the sorted list. It checks each row sequentially and uses the first row it finds that matches the client connection.

This can have some surprising implications if you don't pay attention to the sort order described above. For instance, a row that contains a Host value but no User will always be selected in preference to a row with a User value and no Host . Understanding this sorting system will help you avoid an entire class of authentication problems.

If you have trouble authenticating with a certain user, check to see that there's not a more specific entry that matches. If you can connect, but you can't perform the actions you think you should be able to, verify that MySQL is allowing you access as your requested username instead of as an anonymous user, which can happen as described above.

This command will print out the user you are currently authenticated as::